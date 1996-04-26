TrendHackPro V1

  • Indicators
  • Hicham Ait Taleb
    Hicham Ait Taleb

    Hicham Ait Taleb

    3.5 (2)
    I'm a professional trader and experienced developer specializing in Expert Advisors (EAs) and custom indicators for MetaTrader platforms. With a strong background in technical analysis and algorithmic trading, I design and build automated strategies tailored to diverse market conditions. Whether
    9 products 1 topic
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
📈 TrendHackPro – The Ultimate High/Low Peak Trend Detector

Dominate the markets with precision trend detection powered by institutional logic.
TrendHackPro  is a professional-grade trading indicator that combines price action, volatility, and momentum into one clean, intuitive visual system.
Designed for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and results — this is not just another moving-average tool.

💡 Core Concept

TrendHackPro  analyzes market structure through a proprietary blend of adaptive moving averages and ATR volatility envelopes.
It identifies trend direction, reversal zones, and strong momentum bursts — giving you a crystal-clear view of when to enter, hold, or exit trades.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Smart Trend Detection
Automatically identifies uptrends, downtrends, and transition zones using advanced MA logic.

✅ Dynamic Support & Resistance
ATR-based high/low peaks adapt to market volatility, providing real-time reference zones that move with price.

✅ Momentum Highlighting
Visual histogram zones reveal when the trend is accelerating — perfect for breakout or continuation trades.

✅ Minimalist Yet Powerful Design
Clean color-coded visualization (blue for bullish, red for bearish) keeps your chart uncluttered and easy to read.

✅ Fully Customizable
Adjust period, multiplier, and shading to match your trading style — scalping, swing, or position trading.

✅ Non-Repainting Logic
All calculations are based on confirmed bar data — no misleading signals or disappearing arrows.

🧠 How to Use

Buy when the blue “Up Trend” line forms and momentum shading appears below price.

Sell when the red “Down Trend” line forms and shading appears above price.

Use ATR Peaks as dynamic stop-loss and take-profit zones.

Combine with your favorite oscillators or price action for a complete strategy.

⚙️ Recommended Settings

Timeframes: M15–H4

Assets: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto

Inputs:

Period: 8 (default)

Multiplier: 3.0

Show Shade: true

💼 Who Is It For

TrendHackPro is built for:

Professional traders looking for an institutional-grade visual edge

Swing and intraday traders who want clear direction and confidence

Algorithmic developers needing a robust trend filter

🔥 Why Traders Love It

Because TrendHackPro doesn’t just show trends — it explains them visually.
Every line, color, and zone has meaning. You’ll instantly know when the market is strong, weak, or about to reverse.

🛡️ Disclaimer

This tool is for educational and analytical purposes.
Trading involves risk — use proper money management and test settings before live use.
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Indicators
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