Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
- Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations).
The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (Red).
In a Bullish trend, the line turns BLUE, prompting a potential BUY entry with a stop loss below the previous low. Traders can ride the trend, booking profits at the opposite signal. In a Bearish trend, the line turns RED, signaling a potential SELL entry with a stop loss above the previous high. Profit booking is at the opposite signal.
The indicator suits multi-timeframe strategies. Traders can use long-term charts to identify trends and short-term charts for optimal entry points. The trend direction chart can be four times higher than the entry point chart.
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MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108952
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