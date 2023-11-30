Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert

ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions. Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn. The M