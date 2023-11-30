Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert

Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator

The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period.

Key Features:
- Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels.
- Color changes based on slope, level cross, or middle level cross.
- Represents smoothed repulse zone with a filled area chart and displays smoothed repulse middle and smoothed repulse lines.
- Alerts for message, sound, email, or push notification based on user-defined conditions.

Repulse Indicator Overview:
- Measures bullish or bearish pressure for each candlestick, offering insights into trader sentiment.
- Relevant for understanding market feelings and confidence beyond price movements.
- Dynamic levels and zero value enhance responsiveness during high volatility.

Trade confidently with the Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator, utilizing its comprehensive insights and customizable alerts.
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (9)
Indicators
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
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Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Lot Size Calculator, Risk Manager and Trade Panel for MetaTrader 4 — free edition of Lot Architect. This free lot size calculator and position size calculator works out your exact lot size from the risk you choose, shows risk, reward and risk-to-reward (R:R) before you enter, and lets you place Market, Limit and Stop orders from a clean trade panel on your chart. It is position sizing, risk management and one-click trade execution in a single tool — the free edition of the Lot Architect trade ma
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Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Passband Filter Pro Passband Filter Pro is a trend and cycle oscillator for MetaTrader 5. It is built on the Ehlers Super Passband Filter, a band pass filter that removes long term trend drift and short term noise so that only the dominant market cycle remains. The result is a clean oscillator with a color cloud that shows overbought and oversold conditions, cycle turns, and momentum on forex, gold, indices, stocks and crypto. Most traders enter too early or too late. Simple moving averages la
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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RSI Experiment Extended MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Indicators
MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
TrendPulse Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
TrendPulse Pro MT5    identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation. Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint. How It Works Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions: •          Fas
Currency Strength Compass MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
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