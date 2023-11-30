Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
- Indicators
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Do Thi Phuong AnhHi, I'm PA, 27 years old. I have 3 years of experience in forex trading and freelance work on various related projects, especially programming... I look forward to your assistance in the future and hope you have a good experience here.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator
The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period.
Key Features:
- Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels.
- Color changes based on slope, level cross, or middle level cross.
- Represents smoothed repulse zone with a filled area chart and displays smoothed repulse middle and smoothed repulse lines.
- Alerts for message, sound, email, or push notification based on user-defined conditions.
Repulse Indicator Overview:
- Measures bullish or bearish pressure for each candlestick, offering insights into trader sentiment.
- Relevant for understanding market feelings and confidence beyond price movements.
- Dynamic levels and zero value enhance responsiveness during high volatility.
Trade confidently with the Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator, utilizing its comprehensive insights and customizable alerts.