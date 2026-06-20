Order Block Pro for MT5

Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC)



See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint.

FULL DESCRIPTION

Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last opposing candle before a strong Break of Structure, validates it with an impulse-strength filter, and watches for price to return.

When price taps a fresh Order Block and prints a rejection candle, you get a Buy/Sell arrow plus a full trade plan on the chart — Entry, Stop-Loss, and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 — drawn as soft, easy-to-read risk and reward zones.





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KEY FEATURES

Automatic Bullish & Bearish Order Block detection (last candle before a strong BOS).

Impulse-strength filter (ATR multiple or fixed pips) keeps only high-quality blocks.

Fresh vs. mitigated logic: untouched blocks stay as clean level lines; used-up blocks are removed automatically.

Touch + rejection entries with Entry, SL and three take-profit targets (configurable Reward:Risk).

Show the last N setups (default 10) — focus only on what is actionable.

Optional Multi-Timeframe overlay of higher-timeframe Order Blocks.

All-in-one dashboard: fresh OB count, nearest block, distance, signal stats and an estimated historical win rate.

Multi-channel alerts: pop-up, push, email and sound.

Every colour, threshold and toggle is an input.

NON-REPAINT BY DESIGN

Every block and signal is confirmed only on closed candles, using fractal swings already complete. The indicator never reads future data and never repaints a confirmed signal — what you see in history is what you would have seen live.

WHY TRADERS LIKE IT

Saves hours of manual zone-drawing and keeps charts objective.

Gives a structured plan (Entry/SL/TP), not just a lone arrow.

Clean, modern visuals that never bury the price action.

Works on any symbol and timeframe — Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto.

WHAT YOU GET

MetaTrader 5 (MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182359)

A complete, illustrated Full User Guide (PDF) after purchase — installation, every input, how to read the chart and a step-by-step trading workflow.

Responsive support from TachiTeam.

Note: the win-rate figure on the dashboard is a historical estimate from past bars on the current chart and is not a promise of future performance. Trading involves risk; always use sound risk management.