Order Block Pro for MT5

Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC)

See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint.

FULL DESCRIPTION

Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last opposing candle before a strong Break of Structure, validates it with an impulse-strength filter, and watches for price to return.

When price taps a fresh Order Block and prints a rejection candle, you get a Buy/Sell arrow plus a full trade plan on the chart — Entry, Stop-Loss, and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 — drawn as soft, easy-to-read risk and reward zones.


[See more ideas]


KEY FEATURES

  • Automatic Bullish & Bearish Order Block detection (last candle before a strong BOS).
  • Impulse-strength filter (ATR multiple or fixed pips) keeps only high-quality blocks.
  • Fresh vs. mitigated logic: untouched blocks stay as clean level lines; used-up blocks are removed automatically.
  • Touch + rejection entries with Entry, SL and three take-profit targets (configurable Reward:Risk).
  • Show the last N setups (default 10) — focus only on what is actionable.
  • Optional Multi-Timeframe overlay of higher-timeframe Order Blocks.
  • All-in-one dashboard: fresh OB count, nearest block, distance, signal stats and an estimated historical win rate.
  • Multi-channel alerts: pop-up, push, email and sound.
  • Every colour, threshold and toggle is an input.

NON-REPAINT BY DESIGN
Every block and signal is confirmed only on closed candles, using fractal swings already complete. The indicator never reads future data and never repaints a confirmed signal — what you see in history is what you would have seen live.

WHY TRADERS LIKE IT

  • Saves hours of manual zone-drawing and keeps charts objective.
  • Gives a structured plan (Entry/SL/TP), not just a lone arrow.
  • Clean, modern visuals that never bury the price action.
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe — Forex, Metals, Indices, Crypto.

WHAT YOU GET

  • MetaTrader 5 (MetaTrader 4 version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182359)
  • A complete, illustrated Full User Guide (PDF) after purchase — installation, every input, how to read the chart and a step-by-step trading workflow.
  • Responsive support from TachiTeam.

Note: the win-rate figure on the dashboard is a historical estimate from past bars on the current chart and is not a promise of future performance. Trading involves risk; always use sound risk management.


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ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Francisco Mandomo Simbine
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Indicators
FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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