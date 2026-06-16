Institutional Blueprint MT5

Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones

Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance.

Based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the institutional price-action methodology. Everything sits on one chart with a compact dashboard, so you can judge a setup in seconds instead of stacking five separate tools.

The MT4 version is herehttps://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/181732

WHAT IT DRAWS
- Market structure: automatic BOS / CHoCH with HH / HL / LH / LL swing labels
- Order Blocks: bullish (demand) and bearish (supply) zones, auto-tracked
- Risk/Reward zones: Entry, Stop Loss and TP1 / TP2 / TP3 as stacked color zones
- Liquidity: Equal Highs / Equal Lows (EQH / EQL) and optional Fair Value Gaps
- Premium / Discount: shows whether price is rich or cheap inside the current range
- Performance panel: tracks each setup and reports Win / Loss / Win-rate on closed bars

KEY POINTS
- Works on MetaTrader 5, any symbol
- Non-repainting: structure and signals are confirmed on closed bars only
- Fully configurable: colors, swing sensitivity, number of setups shown, R multiples
- Multi-channel alerts: popup, push, email and sound — one alert per bar
- Hidden Buy/Sell buffers so your own EA can read the signals

HOW TO USE
1. Read Trend and Zone on the panel for bias
2. Wait for a BOS (continuation) or CHoCH (possible reversal) on a closed bar
3. Use the freshest Order Block whose green reward zone is larger than its red risk zone
4. Enter at the Entry line, stop at SL, scale out at R1 / R2 / R3

A complete user manual in PDF format is included with your purchase (please message me for details).

Note: on-chart statistics are measured on closed-bar history and exclude spread, slippage and commission. This is an analytical tool, not financial advice, and past behaviour does not guarantee future results. Always test on a demo account first.
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SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
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Gann Trend Navigator
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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