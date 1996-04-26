FVG Hunter MT4

FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react.

WHAT IT MARKS
- Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone.
- Inversion FVG (IFVG): an FVG that price closes through, flipping its role from support to resistance (or the reverse) and acting as a continuation zone.

A SIMPLE THREE-COLOUR LAYOUT
- Pending FVG (one colour): an unfilled gap still waiting for price.
- Pending IFVG (one colour): a flipped zone waiting for a retest.
- Reacted FVG (grey): a gap price has already reached. The box is frozen at the exact candle where price first reacted, so you can review how the market behaved at zones like it.
Colour means a live zone to watch; grey means it already happened.

BUILT AROUND THREE CORE FVG PRINCIPLES
1. Trade with the trend: an EMA trend filter can show only the zones aligned with the current trend, so counter-trend noise is hidden.
2. Confluence: a "*" mark flags zones sitting in the favourable half of the dealing range (a buy gap in discount, a sell gap in premium). The tool is designed to be stacked with structure, order block and liquidity tools for deeper confluence.
3. Wait for confirmation: zones are marked, not auto-traded, leaving you to wait for a clear rejection candle on a lower timeframe before entering.

NON-REPAINT
Gaps and their states are confirmed on closed candles only. Boxes do not redraw to a different place after the fact.

DASHBOARD AND ALERTS
A compact panel shows the symbol and timeframe, open FVG counts, armed IFVG count, current trend, and the nearest pending zone. Multi-channel alerts (popup, push, email, sound) can be enabled.

KEY INPUTS
- Minimum gap size filter (ATR multiple or pips) to ignore micro-gaps.
- Display caps for live zones, IFVG and history, plus an IFVG recency window.
- Trend filter on/off and EMA period.
- Optional Entry/SL/TP side-layer and a Zones-only mode.
- Full colour control and panel options.

USAGE NOTES
Works on any symbol and timeframe. It is commonly used on XAUUSD, FX majors and indices, on M5 to H4. As an ICT/SMC component, it pairs naturally with market-structure, order-block and liquidity tools.

This is an analytical indicator. It is not financial advice and does not guarantee any result. Always test on a demo account and apply your own risk management.

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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
MFI Pulse Pro
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicators
MFI Pulse Pro – Precision Money Flow Scanner Join the channel to stay updated: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor MFI Pulse Pro is a volume-powered momentum oscillator that leverages the Money Flow Index (MFI) to uncover real-time pressure shifts in the market. This tool is tailored for intraday traders, operating with precision across timeframes from M1 to M30 and compatible with all currency pairs, indices, metals, and synthetic instruments. Core Features: MFI Period: Adjustabl
MT4 Macd Divergence Scanner
Krzysztof Janusz Stankiewic
Indicators
This indicator provides an efficient way to monitor multiple currency pairs and timeframes simultaneously. By visually displaying price-MACD divergences in a structured, easy-to-read table, it allows traders to detect potential market turning points without constantly switching between charts. Divergences can signal either bullish or bearish momentum shifts. For instance, a bearish divergence occurs when the price reaches a new high, but the MACD fails to confirm this with a corresponding higher
Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Indicators
'Naturu' is a manual indicator that uses nature’s symmetry as its algorithm. Master the market with a simple strategy and hidden wisdom!   ( This is a manual indicator and contains features that are not supported by the MetaTrader testing environment ) When you load the indicator, you’ll see two lines—Top and Bottom. Click once on a line to activate it. To move it, simply click on the candlestick where you want it placed. You define a high point and a low point, and the indicator then calcula
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicators
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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Institutional Blueprint MT4
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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TrendPulse Pro MT5
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Indicators
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Order Block Pro for MT5
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Indicators
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FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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ConfluX Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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