Waddah Attar Explosion MT4

The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power.





Trend Direction:

- Green bars indicate a bullish trend.

- Red bars indicate a bearish trend.





Signal Line:

- A line serves as a threshold for momentum.





Buy Trade Setup:

**Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle.

**Exit:** Close the trade when the histogram bar turns red.





Sell Trade Setup:

**Entry:** Go short when a red bar crosses below the threshold. Place a stop loss above the entry candle.

**Exit:** Close the trade when the histogram bar turns green.





The WAE indicator is a robust standalone signal generator, offering signals based on the confluence of trend and momentum. However, it's advisable to integrate it into a comprehensive trading strategy, incorporating additional trend indicators or price-pattern setups.