ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4

ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions. 

Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.

The MT5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182230

 

What it shows

- Vertical background shading for four sessions: Asian, London Open, New York Open, London Close. Each session has its own time window and color.

- The high and low line of each session, drawn behind the candles and extended to the right as liquidity reference levels.

- A marker and alert when a closed candle breaks a session high or low.

- A dashboard with the active session, a countdown to the session end or to the next session, and the high, low and status of each session for the current day.

 

Time settings

- You can enter session times in broker server time, or in GMT with a broker offset.

- Every session can be turned on or off, and every start time, end time and color is an input.

 

Alerts

- Optional alerts when price enters or leaves a session, and when a session high or low is swept.

- Channels: terminal popup, mobile push notification, email and sound. Each channel can be turned on or off.

 

How traders use it

The session high and low act as liquidity levels. A common workflow is to let the Asian range build, then watch for a sweep of a session high or low during London or New York, followed by a shift in market structure, before taking a trade in the direction of the higher timeframe bias. Targets are often the opposite session liquidity. The indicator provides the timing and the levels; the entry decision and risk management remain with you.

 

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. The M5 and M15 timeframes show the intraday sweeps clearly.

 

Main inputs

- Time zone mode and broker GMT offset

- Days of shading and number of recent days for high and low lines

- Session on or off, start, end, band color and line color

- Line width, extension and swept line dimming

- Dashboard position, font and colors

- Alert events and channels

 

Notes

- This is an analytical indicator. It does not guarantee any trading result.

- All inputs, labels and messages are in English.

 

Support

If you have a question or find an issue, please use the product comments section or send a private message through the website. Please include your symbol, timeframe and settings so the issue can be reproduced.


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Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
Индикаторы
Scalper Inside PRO помогает читать внутридневной тренд и планировать сделку до входа в рынок. Индикатор использует эксклюзивные встроенные алгоритмы для оценки направления рынка и расчёта ключевых целевых уровней в момент появления сигнала, поэтому вы всегда заранее видите потенциальный вход, стоп-лосс и цели по прибыли. Индикатор также показывает подробную статистику эффективности на исторических данных, чтобы вы могли увидеть, как вели себя разные инструменты и стратегии, и выбрать то, что под
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
SR Liquidity
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SR Liquidity — это торговый индикатор, предназначенный для выявления скрытых зон, где концентрируется рыночная ликвидность и наблюдается наиболее сильная реакция цены. Эти особые зоны ликвидности выступают в качестве мощных уровней поддержки и сопротивления, предоставляя вам четкую картину того, где с наибольшей вероятностью произойдет разворот рынка. Вместо построения стандартных линий поддержки и сопротивления, индикатор SR Liquidity анализирует реальное поведение цены, выявляя зоны концентрац
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (26)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Quantum Breakout PRO   , новаторский индикатор MQL5, который меняет ваш способ торговли в зонах прорыва! Разработанная командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет,   Quantum Breakout PRO   предназначена для того, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря своей инновационной и динамичной стратегии зон прорыва. Quantum Breakout Indicator покажет вам сигнальные стрелки на зонах прорыва с 5 целевыми зонами прибыли и предложением стоп-лосса
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Trend Catcher   анализирует движения рыночных цен, используя комбинацию собственных и индивидуально разработанных адаптивных индикаторов анализа тренда. Он определяет истинное направление рынка, отфильтровывая краткосрочные шумы и фокусируясь на силе импульса, расширении волатильности и поведении ценовой структуры. Он также использует комбинацию сглаживающих и фильтрующих тренд индикаторов, таких как скользящие средние, RSI и фильтры волатильности. Мониторинг реальных операций, а также другие
Super Signal Skyblade Edition MT4
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Лучше всего работает на младших таймфреймах, таких как 1 минута, 5 минут и 15 минут. Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённ
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Индикаторы
Специальное предложение – скидка 30% Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и пре
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
All in One Trade
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4.5 (28)
Индикаторы
Индикатор All-in-One Trade (AOTI) определяет дневные цели для пар EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD и USDJPY. Все остальные модули работают на любых финансовых инструментах. Индикатор включает в себя множество функций: двойной канал для определения тренда, ценовой канал, полосы МА, построение уровней Фибо, определение точки кульминации и др. Индикатор создан для упрощения анализа рынка и основан на нескольких торговых стратегия
Currency Strength Wizard
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4.85 (60)
Индикаторы
Currency Strength Wizard — очень мощный индикатор, предоставляющий вам комплексное решение для успешной торговли. Индикатор рассчитывает силу той или иной форекс-пары, используя данные всех валют на нескольких тайм фреймах. Эти данные представлены в виде простых в использовании индексов валют и линий силы валют, которые вы можете использовать, чтобы увидеть силу той или иной валюты. Все, что вам нужно, это прикрепить индикатор к графику, на котором вы хотите торговать, и индикатор покажет вам ре
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Индикаторы
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Smart Trend Trading System сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Smart Trend Trading System отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Smart Trend в автоматические сделки. Smart Trend Trading System — это полноценная торговая система без перерисов
FX Power MT4 NG
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Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Trend Reader Indicator
Lachezar Krastev
Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Volatility Trend System - торговая система дающая сигналы для входов.  Система волатильности дает линейные и точечные сигналы в направлении тренда, а также сигналы выхода из него, без перерисовки и запаздываний. Трендовый индикатор следит за направлением среднесрочной тенденции, показывает направление и ее изменение. Сигнальный индикатор основан на изменении волатильности, показывает входы в рынок. Индикатор снабжен несколькими типами оповещений. Может применяться к различным торговым инструмен
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Индикаторы
Volume Break Oscillator — это индикатор, который сопоставляет движение цены с тенденциями объема в форме осциллятора. Я хотел интегрировать анализ объема в свои стратегии, но меня всегда разочаровывали большинство индикаторов объема, таких как OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D, а также Volume Weighted Macd и многие другие. Поэтому я написал этот индикатор для себя, я доволен его полезностью, и поэтому я решил опубликовать его на рынке. Основные характеристики: Он выделяет фазы, в которых цена движе
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт был обновлен для рынка 2026 года и оптимизирован для последних сборок MT5. УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ ОБ ИЗМЕНЕНИИ ЦЕНЫ: Atomic Analyst сейчас доступен за $99 . Цена увеличится до $199 после следующих 30 покупок . СПЕЦИАЛЬНОЕ ПРЕДЛОЖЕНИЕ: После покупки Atomic Analyst отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить Smart Universal EA БЕСПЛАТНО и превратить сигналы Atomic Analyst в автоматические сделки. Atomic Analyst — это индикатор Price Action без перерисовки, без перерисовывания истории и без
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Color Trend FX – индикатор, отображающий на графике точные точки входа в сделку, точные точки выхода, максимально возможную прибыль в сделке (для тех, кто фиксирует прибыль по своей системе выхода из сделки), точки трейлинга открытых позиции, а также подробную статистику. Статистика сделок позволяет помочь с выбором наиболее прибыльных торговых инструментов, а также определить потенциальную прибыль. Индикатор не перерисовывает свои сигналы! Индикатор прост в настройке и управлении и подойдет для
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Индикаторы
Эта информационная панель представляет собой инструмент оповещения для использования с индикатором разворота структуры рынка. Его основная цель - предупредить вас о возможностях разворота на определенных временных рамках, а также о повторных проверках предупреждений (подтверждении), как это делает индикатор. Панель инструментов предназначена для самостоятельного размещения на графике и работы в фоновом режиме, чтобы отправлять вам оповещения о выбранных вами парах и таймфреймах. Он был разработ
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Gold Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific timing algorithm for the XAUUSD pair, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the theory of the channel is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel it is a tradi
ADR Reversal Indicator
Lee Samson
4.21 (14)
Индикаторы
Индикатор разворота ADR сразу показывает, где в настоящее время торгуется цена относительно своего нормального среднего дневного диапазона. Вы будете получать мгновенные оповещения через всплывающие окна, электронную почту или push-уведомления, когда цена превышает свой средний диапазон и уровни выше него по вашему выбору, чтобы вы могли быстро переходить к откатам и разворотам. Индикатор рисует на графике горизонтальные линии на экстремумах среднего дневного диапазона, а также расширения выше
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Waddah Attar Explosion MT4
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Индикаторы
The Waddah Attar Explosion (WAE) indicator is a potent tool in Forex trading, offering buy, sell, exit buy, and exit sell signals. It assesses trends as trend power and momentum as explosion power. Trend Direction: - Green bars indicate a bullish trend. - Red bars indicate a bearish trend. Signal Line: - A line serves as a threshold for momentum. Buy Trade Setup: **Entry:** Go long when a green bar crosses above the threshold. Place a stop loss below the entry candle. **Exit:** Close the tra
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Индикаторы
M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5 Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1  M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.  All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.  MetaTrader 4 version:  https://www.mql5
M1 Gold Sniper Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
M1 GoldSniper Pro:  The sniper-precision scalping system built for Gold traders. Most M1 indicators flood your chart with false signals. M1 GoldSniper Pro is different — it uses a Triple Confirmation System that requires three independent filters to agree before printing a single arrow. The result: fewer signals, higher quality, and the confidence to actually pull the trigger. Signals are calculated on closed candles only. They never repaint. Never move. Never disappear. MetaTrader 5 ve rsion: 
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Institutional Blueprint (MT5) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Smar
Supply demand zone confirm MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Forex traders often observe increased market activity near Supply and Demand zones, which are levels formed based on zones where strong price movements have previously occurred. The Supply Demand Strong Weak Confirm Indicator utilizes fractals and the ATR indicator to identify and plot support and resistance zones on the price chart. These zones are categorized as follows: - Weak: significant high and low points in the trend. - Untested: crucial turning points in the price chart that the pric
Passband Filter Oscillator MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator reduces lag in market data by filtering out high and low frequencies. It uses two EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) with periods of 40 and 60. Trigger points are added using an RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. The pass-band waveform output is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root to create trigger levels. Buy when the pass-band crosses above its -RMS line and short when it crosses below the RMS line. The indicator
Standard Deviation Channel MT4
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The MT4 Channel Standard Deviation Indicator automatically plots support and resistance channels on the price chart using price standard deviation. It indicates BULLISH and BEARISH market conditions and is suitable for both new and advanced forex traders. This indicator offers support, resistance, entry, and exit levels, along with stop-loss and take-profit points. It accurately identifies BULLISH and BEARISH market trends, making it effective for both intraday and long-term trading across var
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
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Dot Histogram Trend for Buy Sell
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
The Dot on Histogram Trend indicator is a straightforward tool in forex trading. When used in conjunction with other indicators, it can be highly rewarding. The indicator consists of a blue and red histogram, representing positive and negative territories, respectively. Buy opportunities arise when the histogram is positive, while sell opportunities emerge when it's negative. Signal Steps: 1. Dot at Zero Level:    - Green Dot: Indicates a clear uptrend; take action.    - Red Dot: Do nothing;
Order Block Pro MT4
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Индикаторы
Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
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Утилиты
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Edge Radar Pro MT4 — every pair, scored by edge. Edge Radar Pro scans your entire Market Watch and, for every symbol, auto-optimizes three price-action strategies — Momentum, Reversal and Breakout — across a grid of signal strengths and ATR-based SL/TP pairs. Each combination is backtested on closed bars only (non-repaint), and the winner is ranked by a single honest number: the Edge Score. Most scanners rank by raw Profit Factor — which flatters tiny samples. The Edge Score is a confidence-adju
Passband Filter Pro MT5 indicator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
This pass-band oscillator seeks to pass-band out both high and low frequencies from market data to eliminate wiggles from the resultant signal thus significantly reducing lag. This pass-band indicator achieves this by using 2 differenced EMA's of varying periods. (40 and 60). Trigger points for the pass-band oscillator are added with a RMS cyclic envelope over the Signal line. Output of the pass-band waveform is calculated by summing its square over the last 50 bars and taking the square root of
Slope Direction Line SDL Trend Signals MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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The SDL Trend Signals MT5 indicator shows the market direction with a colored moving average line. It has three inputs: Period (calculation period), Method (calculation method), and Applied price (price used for calculations). The indicator has three buffers: Uptrend, Downtrend, and ExtMapBuffer (for indicator values). The Bullish slope is in BLUE, and the Bearish slope is in RED. For example, an upward slope indicates a Bullish market (Blue), and a downward slope indicates a Bearish market (R
RSI Experiment Extended MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
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MT5 RSI Experiment: This indicator leverages the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and floating levels to pinpoint potential buy and sell signals. The code uses enums for prices and RSI calculation methods. These enums define indicator parameters. Input variables include RSI period, price type for RSI calculation, smoothing method, and look-back period with levels for floating levels. Index buffers store RSI fill, RSI up line, RSI middle line, RSI down line, and trend line data. For each bar, i
Smoothed Repulse MT5 with Alert
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Smoothed Repulse Alert MT5 Indicator The Smoothed Repulse Alert for MT5 is a powerful tool that visualizes market pressure through a filled area chart and two lines in a separate window. This indicator is based on the repulse indicator, assessing buying and selling pressure using high, low, open, and close prices over a specified period. Key Features: - Customizable parameters include repulse period, moving average type, moving average multiplier, level period, upper and lower levels. - Color
TrendPulse Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
TrendPulse Pro MT5    identifies trend direction and reversals on any symbol and timeframe. It colors each candle by trend, marks reversal bars with clear arrow signals, and instantly draws ATR-based Stop Loss and Take Profit levels — so you always know where to enter, where to protect capital, and where to take profits, without any manual calculation. Every signal is based on closed bars and does not repaint. How It Works Each closed bar is scored by three independent conditions: •          Fas
Currency Strength Compass MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Product: Currency Strength Compass MT5 (CSM_Pro) Currency Strength Compass shows, at a glance, which currency is being bought and which is being sold. It measures the relative strength of the eight major currencies and Gold from a basket of 28 pairs and presents it two ways: a ranked list, or a multi-timeframe grid that places M15, H1, H4 and D1 side by side. Every reading is calculated on closed bars only, so the lines and the panel are non-repainting. A value never changes after its bar has cl
ICT Kill Zones Sessions
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.  Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.  The MT
Order Block Pro for MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Order Block Pro — Institutional Order Blocks with Entry, SL & 3 Take-Profits (ICT / SMC) See where smart money entered and trade the retest with a complete Entry, Stop-Loss and TP1/TP2/TP3 plan — automatically, on closed candles only. Non-repaint. FULL DESCRIPTION Order Block Pro maps the institutional Order Blocks that drive price in the ICT / Smart Money Concepts framework and turns every valid one into a clean, ready-to-trade plan. No more guessing where to draw your zones: it finds the last
FVG Hunter
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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FVG Hunter is a context and entry-refinement tool based on ICT / Smart Money Concepts. It detects three-candle Fair Value Gaps (price imbalances) and their inversions, then displays them as clean zones on the chart. It does not place trades and does not give buy/sell promises; it is built to help you read where price is likely to react. WHAT IT MARKS - Fair Value Gap (FVG): the imbalance left when price moves away quickly, often acting as a magnet and a later reaction zone. - Inversion FVG (IF
ConfluX Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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ConfluX Pro - Multi-Filter Trend Confluence Indicator ConfluX Pro is a multi-filter confluence indicator built to help traders identify higher-quality entries by requiring several independent market factors to agree before a signal is shown. Every signal is calculated on closed candles only - the indicator never repaints and never reads future price data. HOW IT WORKS Specifically optimized for XAUUSD, BTCUSD - this indicator adapts to changing market conditions through ATR-based volatility l
Gann Trend Navigator
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Gann Trend Navigator Gann Trend Navigator is a decision-focused trend indicator built around the classic Gann, redesigned for traders who want a clear read on market direction and a ready-to-use order plan on every confirmed signal — without staring at a blank chart wondering where to enter. Instead of leaving you with a line to interpret, the indicator translates Gann swing logic into a complete, structured setup: a BUY or SELL arrow, an Entry level, a protective Stop Loss, and three scaled tar
Heiken Ashi Trend Engine
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Heiken Ashi Trend Engine Heiken Ashi shows you where the trend is. It does not show you the moment the trend turns, and it does not tell you whether the bigger picture agrees. That is where traders lose money on a tool they otherwise trust. Heiken Ashi Trend Engine closes both gaps. ===================================== It marks the turn, not just the trend. Every confirmed Heiken Ashi trend flip prints an arrow: BUY when the trend turns bullish, SELL when it turns bearish. No interpretation, n
Volatility Apex Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Volatility Apex Pro Know the trend. Time the turn. Trade with confidence. Volatility Apex Pro turns raw price volatility into clear, actionable decisions. Built on an adaptive ATR trailing-stop engine and confirmed by a higher-timeframe trend filter, it tells you where the trend is, where your stop belongs, and exactly when momentum flips - all on the closed bar, with no repainting. Stop staring at messy charts. Get one clean trend line, precise entry arrows, and a live dashboard that answers
Trend Precision
Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Trend Precision — Entry System with HTF Filter & Auto SL/TP TrendPrecision  turns the classic Trend strategy into a complete, decision-ready trading tool. Instead of just drawing a line and leaving you to guess, it tells you where the trend is, when to enter, where to place your stop, and where to take profit — all confirmed on the closed bar so signals do not repaint. It is built for traders who want a clean chart and a clear plan: one glance at the arrow, the coloured trend line, and the on-ch
Volatility Pulse Pro
Do Thi Phuong Anh
Индикаторы
Volatility Pulse Pro - MT5 Indicator One number. Every market. Always the same meaning. Every market moves at its own speed. A 30-pip move is huge on one pair and barely noticeable on another. Gold can move more in one London hour than it does all night in Asia. So when your RSI says 70 — what does that actually mean? It depends on the pair. It depends on the hour. That is why the same settings never seem to work everywhere. Volatility Pulse Pro fixes that. It measures how strong a move is   com
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