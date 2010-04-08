ICT Kill Zones Sessions MT4

ICT Kill Zones marks the four main intraday sessions on your chart and the high and low of each session. It is an analytical tool for traders who follow the ICT and Smart Money approach. It does not place orders and does not give automatic buy or sell signals. It shows when the active sessions occur and where session liquidity rests, so you can make your own trading decisions.

Session high and low levels and sweep events are confirmed on closed candles only. Past levels are not redrawn.

The MT5 version is here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/182230



What it shows

- Vertical background shading for four sessions: Asian, London Open, New York Open, London Close. Each session has its own time window and color.

- The high and low line of each session, drawn behind the candles and extended to the right as liquidity reference levels.

- A marker and alert when a closed candle breaks a session high or low.

- A dashboard with the active session, a countdown to the session end or to the next session, and the high, low and status of each session for the current day.

Time settings

- You can enter session times in broker server time, or in GMT with a broker offset.

- Every session can be turned on or off, and every start time, end time and color is an input.

Alerts

- Optional alerts when price enters or leaves a session, and when a session high or low is swept.

- Channels: terminal popup, mobile push notification, email and sound. Each channel can be turned on or off.

How traders use it

The session high and low act as liquidity levels. A common workflow is to let the Asian range build, then watch for a sweep of a session high or low during London or New York, followed by a shift in market structure, before taking a trade in the direction of the higher timeframe bias. Targets are often the opposite session liquidity. The indicator provides the timing and the levels; the entry decision and risk management remain with you.

Works on any symbol and any timeframe. The M5 and M15 timeframes show the intraday sweeps clearly.

Main inputs

- Time zone mode and broker GMT offset

- Days of shading and number of recent days for high and low lines

- Session on or off, start, end, band color and line color

- Line width, extension and swept line dimming

- Dashboard position, font and colors

- Alert events and channels

Notes

- This is an analytical indicator. It does not guarantee any trading result.

- All inputs, labels and messages are in English.

Support

If you have a question or find an issue, please use the product comments section or send a private message through the website. Please include your symbol, timeframe and settings so the issue can be reproduced.