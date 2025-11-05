Velrix for MT5

Todays PROMO!

Your Ultimate Companion in the Forex Market. Focused exclusively on the EURUSD trading pair, Velrix harnesses the power of H1, the optimal timeframe, to navigate the complexities of the market. It's meticulously designed to embark on range trading, delving deep into the intricacies of market movements and patterns.

Velrix strategy: although we can't share exact details, here is the basics: Velrix leverages price channels, identifying key price boundaries where market movements are likely to reverse or breakout. By analyzing the upper and lower boundaries of the price channel, it ensures precise entry points, capitalizing on price bouncing between these levels or breaking through for trend continuation. Combined with 20 years of historical data, it analyzes rare patterns (both candle patterns and proprietary indicators) to make the best decision for each trade.







Link to instructions Manual blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/757126 Link to our channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/fxbots2024







Symbol

EURUSD

Timeframe

H1

Strategy

Price Channel Strategy

Funded accounts suitable (prop firm challenges)

Yes

Adjustable Risk settings

Yes

Splitting trades for minimizing risk

Yes

News filter

Yes







We understand the challenges traders face, especially when attempting to meet the stringent requirements of prop firm challenges. That's where Velrix shines, offering a supportive edge to navigate through these trials successfully. It's like having a seasoned trader by your side, providing insights and strategies to help you advance.

Velrix isn't just another tool; it's a sophisticated solution crafted with a wealth of detail to ensure it makes the best possible trading decisions for you.



Please note, while Velrix is engineered to perform with diligence and precision, it's important to understand that the world of Forex trading is inherently unpredictable.



Be advised, the value of Velrix reflects its capabilities and the intense effort put into its development. To maintain its exclusivity and effectiveness, we plan to gradually increase the price. This approach is designed to moderate the user base, ensuring that every trader who chooses Velrix can benefit from its full potential without the risk of over-population.



Velrix is more than just a Forex robot; it's a beacon of hope for traders aiming for success in the volatile gold market. Its commitment to aiding in prop firm challenges, combined with its strategic focus on H1 and range trading, makes it a valuable asset for any serious trader. Experience the difference with Velrix, and take your trading journey to new heights.

*Make sure to read the instructions in the blog post before running it.

