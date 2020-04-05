ASA Gold Break – H1 Range Breakout EA for XAUUSD



Overview

ASA Gold Break is a breakout-following Expert Advisor built specifically around the price behavior of Gold (XAUUSD). It trades pending Buy Stop / Sell Stop orders placed just outside a rolling H1 high/low range, so the EA only enters once price actually breaks and confirms a new level — it does not predict direction.

The system was designed around one core problem with simple breakout EAs: most of their losses come from false breaks during quiet, low-volatility hours. ASA Gold Break addresses this directly with an ATR-based momentum filter and a configurable hour filter, rather than relying on lookback length alone.

This is a set-and-monitor EA: once configured for your broker's symbol and digits, it manages entries, breakeven, trailing stop, weekend exposure, and an account-level drawdown cutoff automatically.

How It Works

Range detection — On every new H1 bar, the EA reads the highest high and lowest low over independent lookback periods for the buy side and the sell side (the lookbacks don't have to match — this lets you filter one direction more aggressively than the other). Pending order placement — A Buy Stop is placed a small buffer above the rolling high, and a Sell Stop a small buffer below the rolling low. Orders expire automatically after a configurable number of bars if untouched. False-breakout filter — Before placing orders, the EA checks ATR (default: H1, period 14) against the stop-loss distance. If volatility is too thin relative to the stop, the breakout is treated as low-conviction and skipped. Hour filter — Optionally blocks specific GMT hours (e.g. illiquid pre-London hours) from taking new entries, with automatic +1 hour shift during non-DST (winter) periods so you don't have to manually adjust the list twice a year. Trade management — Once filled, each position is managed with breakeven-on-profit and a two-phase trailing stop (a tighter trail kicks in after a larger profit milestone). Protection layer — Friday close-out, Sunday-open block, and an equity-drawdown kill switch that flattens everything and halts new entries if drawdown from peak equity exceeds your threshold. Optional pyramiding — Once a position is sufficiently in profit, the EA can add a smaller add-on trade in the same direction, with the option to share one "cut-together" stop loss across the whole block.

Key Features

✅ Built for Gold — auto-detects 2-digit vs 3-digit broker quoting and rescales all point-based inputs automatically; no manual conversion needed when switching brokers.

— auto-detects 2-digit vs 3-digit broker quoting and rescales all point-based inputs automatically; no manual conversion needed when switching brokers. ✅ False-breakout (ATR) filter — skips low-conviction breaks instead of trading every single level touch.

— skips low-conviction breaks instead of trading every single level touch. ✅ Asymmetric buy/sell lookback & stop-loss — tune each direction independently instead of one-size-fits-all settings.

— tune each direction independently instead of one-size-fits-all settings. ✅ Session/hour filter with automatic DST shift — avoid known low-liquidity hours without re-tuning every season.

— avoid known low-liquidity hours without re-tuning every season. ✅ Breakeven + two-phase trailing stop — protects profit early, then lets winners run with a wider trail.

— protects profit early, then lets winners run with a wider trail. ✅ ATR-adaptive stop-loss option — switch from a fixed point stop to a volatility-adaptive stop.

— switch from a fixed point stop to a volatility-adaptive stop. ✅ Three money-management modes — fixed lot, % risk per trade, or lot-per-balance-step.

— fixed lot, % risk per trade, or lot-per-balance-step. ✅ Equity drawdown kill-switch — automatic full close + trading halt if drawdown exceeds your limit.

— automatic full close + trading halt if drawdown exceeds your limit. ✅ Weekend & Friday-close protection — no fresh exposure held over low-liquidity weekend gaps.

— no fresh exposure held over low-liquidity weekend gaps. ✅ Optional pyramiding — let winning trades add to the position with a shared, trend-following stop.

— let winning trades add to the position with a shared, trend-following stop. ✅ Re-arm cooldown & minimum re-entry distance — prevents instantly refilling the same level after a stop-out during chop.

Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) Base timeframe H1 (chart timeframe doesn't matter — logic runs on H1 candles internally) Account type ECN/Raw or low-spread account recommended (breakout entries are spread-sensitive) Minimum account size Test on demo first; default lot sizing is tuned for small accounts (~$1,000) — increase lot/risk inputs to match your balance VPS Recommended — pending orders are refreshed on each new bar Hour filter Set block hours in your broker's GMT offset, not your local time — check your broker's server time vs. GMT before going live

Main Input Groups