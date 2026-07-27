ZakriaZU Dual Engine

Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold

Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold is an automated Expert Advisor developed for trading XAUUSD on the MetaTrader 5 platform.
The Expert Advisor combines a primary trading engine with an optional secondary Micro Plus engine. Both engines can be controlled independently through the integrated dashboard, allowing the user to select the operating mode according to their trading preferences and account conditions.

Strategy Overview
The Main Engine analyses higher-timeframe price structure, trend direction and momentum conditions. It is designed to manage the primary trading activity of the Expert Advisor.
The Micro Plus Engine is an optional secondary module designed to identify additional short-term trading opportunities. It uses separate filters, trade settings and position-management rules.
The two engines can operate together or independently. Users can enable or disable each engine directly from the dashboard.

Main Features
- Automated trading for XAUUSD
- Dual-engine trading architecture
- Independent Main and Micro Plus controls
- Integrated trading and account dashboard
- Configurable fixed-lot and calculated-lot methods
- Trend and momentum filters
- Spread filtering
- Stop-loss and take-profit management
- Trailing-stop functionality
- Separate Magic Numbers for trade identification
- Pending-order management
- Account exposure monitoring
- Projected margin-level checks
- Account-stress entry protection
- Progressive exposure adjustment
- Emergency and safe-stop controls

Trading Dashboard
The dashboard provides an organised overview of the Expert Advisor and the trading account.

It displays:
- Current engine status
- Session profit and loss
- Total lot exposure
- Open and pending positions
- Current spread
- Account balance
- Account equity
- Free margin
- Closed-trade statistics
- Winning and losing trades
- Current risk status
- Connection and protection status

The dashboard also includes controls for starting or stopping the complete system and for enabling or disabling the Main and Micro Plus engines separately.

Risk and Position Management
Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold includes configurable risk and position-management options.
The Expert Advisor can evaluate the projected margin level before creating new exposure. Entry activity can also be paused when margin conditions or floating account loss reach the limits selected by the user.
The progressive exposure system can reduce the requested lot size when account conditions become less favourable. These protections are intended to support controlled operation, but they cannot eliminate trading risk.

Recommended Setup
Platform: MetaTrader 5
Recommended symbol: XAUUSD or the broker's equivalent Gold symbol
Recommended chart timeframe: H1
Automated trading: Enabled
Connection: Stable internet connection or VPS recommended

Broker symbol names may include suffixes or prefixes, such as XAUUSDm, GOLD or XAUUSD.a. Users should confirm that their broker's symbol specifications and trading conditions are suitable before enabling automated trading.

Installation
1. Install the Expert Advisor through the MetaTrader 5 Market.
2. Open the required Gold chart.
3. Select the H1 timeframe.
4. Attach Elite Pro Dual Engine Gold to the chart.
5. Enable Algo Trading in MetaTrader 5.
6. Review the input parameters before allowing trading.
7. Select the required lot and risk settings.
8. Confirm the engine status on the dashboard.

Testing and Usage
Users should test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before considering use on a live trading account.
Backtest results may vary depending on the broker, historical data, spread, commission, execution speed, leverage, symbol specifications and selected input settings.
The settings shown in product screenshots are examples from Strategy Tester testing and are not a promise of future performance.

Important Risk Notice
Trading leveraged financial instruments involves significant risk. Losses can occur, and no Expert Advisor can guarantee profitable results.
Historical tests, demonstrations and previous trading results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and for monitoring the Expert Advisor according to their own account size, broker conditions and risk tolerance.
Product support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and the MQL5 messaging system.
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DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
Swingy3
Bashier Awny Husein Ismail Alhafy
Experts
Swingy3: The Institutional Pivot & Swing Execution Engine Swingy3 is an algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, focusing on high-conviction price action swings and institutional-grade risk management. Unlike standard retail indicators, Swingy3 analyzes market structure through dynamic pivot points and multi-timeframe confluence to identify entries where momentum and exhaustion align. The Strategy The core of Swingy3 is its advanced Pivot Analysis engine. It detects institutional "S
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Experts
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Gold Catalyst EA MT5
Malek Ammar Mohammad Alahmer
Experts
Advanced Automated Gold Trading System Gold Catalyst EA MT5 is a fully automated trading solution exclusively optimized for XAU/USD (Gold) . By combining trend-following methods , price action confirmations , and dynamic risk management , this EA has demonstrated stable, reliable performance over more than 2.5 years of continuous forward testing under real market conditions — and it is still running on a VPS to this day. Behind the algorithm is a scientist with 15 years of market experience : ob
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA
Patel Dipeshkumar Ramanbhai
Experts
SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
X Gold Nexus
Tingting Yu
Experts
X Gold Nexus — AI-Powered Next-Generation Gold Trading Execution System X Gold Nexus is an advanced AI-powered quantitative trading execution system specifically engineered for the gold market (XAUUSD). By integrating cutting-edge artificial intelligence technologies, adaptive market analysis, dynamic risk management, and intelligent order execution algorithms, the system is designed to provide stable and disciplined trading performance across varying market conditions. During the special offer
Pepperstone HFT Gold
You Liang Tham
Experts
Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
Samir Saleh Mohammed Hassan
Experts
SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
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