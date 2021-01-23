Yellow mouse NEO MT5

Yellow mouse neo - fully automatic Expert Advisor designed to test the strategy of the Yellow mouse scalping Expert Advisor with advanced settings and additional filters. To purchase this version, you can contact in a personal. The standard RSI and ATR indicators are used to find entry points. Closing of transactions takes place according to the author's algorithm, which significantly improves the risk control and security of the deposit. Risky strategies like "martingale" are not used.

Monitoring of the advisor, as well as my other developments can be viewed at https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/vkprofit/seller#products