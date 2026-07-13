Algoma Pro

🚀 ALGOMA EA – An Intelligent Professional Scalping EA, the Result of 5 Years of Real Market Experience.

It is the outcome of 5 years of research, experience, and real trading optimization, designed for traders who need a reliable, adaptable, and truly intelligent scalper for intraday trading.

Signal 1 : Live Myfxbook  : Algoma EA Forex Trading System by Forex Trader MedRed
Setfile : Default setting came with standard version 

   ⚡️ Key Features of ALGOMA EA: 

 ✅ Optimized Scalping Strategy

  • Specially designed for M1 and M5 scalping.
  • Can also be used on higher timeframes, provided that the appropriate setfile is applied (available upon request via DM).
  • Core logic combines 3 Bollinger Bands + RSI + Stoch, enhanced by an advanced volatility filter.
    ✅ Smart & Secure Risk Management:

    • ALGOMA EA integrates an advanced multi-entry optimization system, dynamically adjusting orders based on market signals.
    • This logic, inspired by martingale but completely re-engineered, works as a smart companion strategy:

      1. Always paired with a global trailing mechanism to lock in profits,

      2. Protected by a global Stop Loss to control drawdown and safeguard capital.
        👉 Result: robust risk management, no blind exposure, and continuous protection of your balance.

    ✅ Two Trading Scenarios

    1. Single-signal mode : for more conservative trading,

    2. Multi-signal mode : captures multiple opportunities simultaneously.

      Both scenarios are powered by a proprietary volatility indicator enhanced with AI and combined with real-time news filtering.

    Exclusive AI Plugin – Institutional Reading
    ALGOMA EA features an innovative AI-driven module that analyzes potential institutional buying/selling flows from major banks and financial entities.
    This advanced filter helps identify the dominant trend, avoid false signals, and refine order selection.

    🛠️ Additional Functionalities

    • Dynamic spread control,

    • Trailing Stop and trailing pending orders,

    • Automatic pause during high-risk hours or news events,

    • Real-time information panel directly on the chart.

    🎯 Who is ALGOMA EA for ?

    • Traders looking for a stable, intelligent scalper on M1/M5,

    • Traders who want secured risk management even in multi-entry setups,

    • Users who value AI-powered filters aligned with institutional trends.

    📩 Support & Customization

    Each market requires specific tuning. For optimized setfiles or personal assistance, please contact me directly via DM.

    ⚡ ALGOMA EA – The intelligent scalper that trades like a professional.

    Telegram Channel : https://t.me/algomapro

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    EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro
    Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Super Hybrid EA AI Pro Professional XAUUSD Grid, Martingale, Hedging and Basket Risk-Control Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Group Channel Link: https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0193d17ed016dd01 This Expert Advisor incorporates seven advanced protection layers designed to safeguard the trading account, control exposure, and reduce overall trading risk. 1. High-Impact News Filter The EA automatically suspends the opening of new trades for two hours whenever major high-impact economic news is dete
    Night Hunter Pro MT5
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    3.92 (37)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
    Prestige 5
    M Ardiansyah
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
    Vega Bot
    Lo Thi Mai Loan
    5 (8)
    Experts
    Follow the channel for the latest update LIVE RESULT:  LIVE SIGNAL (XAU)   |   NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH   IMPORTANT NOTICE: Only a limited number of copies are available at the current price.  Next Price: $1499.99  The price will soon increase to $4999.99 Download Setfiles Detail Guide BACKTEST GUIDE AI_MODULE !!! Special Offer: Purchase VEGA BOT today for a chance to receive EA AI Aurum Pivot (contact privately for details) !!! VEGA BOT – The Ultimate Multi-Strategy Trend Following EA Welcome
    XAU Temporal Interference
    Napat Puangjunkum
    Experts
    XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
    Scalp Master MT5
    Hari Parajuli
    Experts
    Scalp Master Expert Advisor is a fully automated trading system designed for scalping strategies in trending market conditions. It is built to identify short-term trading opportunities in liquid markets while maintaining a strong focus on trade quality and risk control. The EA is suitable for traders who prefer a systematic and rule-based approach without manual intervention. Recommended Pairs: XAUUSD & BTCUSD It performs best on instruments with tight spreads and strong liquidity, including: XA
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