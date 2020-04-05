NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO
- Experts
-
Park SeongcheonHello,
My name is Park Sung Chan, a developer specializing in MetaTrader 5 algorithmic trading systems.
I design and research long-term, reliable automated trading models based on the structural characteristics and statistical patterns of financial markets.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
1. Overview
NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market.
It analyzes market structure, trend direction, and volatility conditions to execute trades based on predefined rules.
The system combines multiple condition-based logics to adapt to different market situations.
2. How It Works
The EA operates using the following process:
- Market trend and structure analysis
- Volatility-based entry condition validation
- Automatic order execution when conditions are met
- Position management based on risk control rules
All trading actions are executed automatically according to the internal logic.
3. Key Features
- Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD)
- Trend-based strategy with filtering conditions
- Fully automated entry and exit
- Built-in risk management system
- Time-based trading control
- Adaptive behavior to market conditions
4. Trading Logic
The system follows these principles:
- Trades in the direction of the prevailing trend
- Uses filters to avoid unnecessary entries
- Manages positions in a structured way
- Allows limited additional entries under defined conditions
- Includes protective management logic
5. Main Inputs
- Risk settings: percentage risk or fixed lot
- Time filter: trading session control
- Stop Loss / Take Profit: automatic or manual
- Trailing / BreakEven: position protection
- Basket settings: additional entry and management options
Default settings are sufficient for operation, but can be adjusted by the user.
6. Recommended Environment
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Account type: Hedging account
- Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
- VPS recommended for continuous operation
- Stable internet connection
7. How to Use
- Attach the EA to a chart
- Select the appropriate symbol (GOLD recommended)
- Keep default settings or adjust as needed
- Enable automated trading
Once configured, the EA will operate automatically.
8. Important Notes
- Trading results may vary depending on market conditions
- Losses are possible in all trading activities
- Users should apply their own risk management rules
- High-risk settings may lead to unexpected outcomes
9. Updates and Support
The product may be updated over time. Updates are applied at the user's discretion.
Support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system.