1. Overview

NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO

NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market.

It analyzes market structure, trend direction, and volatility conditions to execute trades based on predefined rules.

The system combines multiple condition-based logics to adapt to different market situations.

2. How It Works

The EA operates using the following process:

Market trend and structure analysis

Volatility-based entry condition validation

Automatic order execution when conditions are met

Position management based on risk control rules

All trading actions are executed automatically according to the internal logic.

3. Key Features

Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD)

Trend-based strategy with filtering conditions

Fully automated entry and exit

Built-in risk management system

Time-based trading control

Adaptive behavior to market conditions

4. Trading Logic

The system follows these principles:

Trades in the direction of the prevailing trend

Uses filters to avoid unnecessary entries

Manages positions in a structured way

Allows limited additional entries under defined conditions

Includes protective management logic

5. Main Inputs

Risk settings: percentage risk or fixed lot

Time filter: trading session control

Stop Loss / Take Profit: automatic or manual

Trailing / BreakEven: position protection

Basket settings: additional entry and management options

Default settings are sufficient for operation, but can be adjusted by the user.

6. Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Account type: Hedging account

Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)

VPS recommended for continuous operation

Stable internet connection

7. How to Use

Attach the EA to a chart Select the appropriate symbol (GOLD recommended) Keep default settings or adjust as needed Enable automated trading

Once configured, the EA will operate automatically.

8. Important Notes

Trading results may vary depending on market conditions

Losses are possible in all trading activities

Users should apply their own risk management rules

High-risk settings may lead to unexpected outcomes

9. Updates and Support

The product may be updated over time. Updates are applied at the user's discretion.

Support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system.