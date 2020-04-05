NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO

NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO

1. Overview

NEXA Adaptive Gold Engine PRO is an automated trading Expert Advisor designed for the GOLD (XAUUSD) market.
It analyzes market structure, trend direction, and volatility conditions to execute trades based on predefined rules.

The system combines multiple condition-based logics to adapt to different market situations.

2. How It Works

The EA operates using the following process:

  • Market trend and structure analysis
  • Volatility-based entry condition validation
  • Automatic order execution when conditions are met
  • Position management based on risk control rules

All trading actions are executed automatically according to the internal logic.

3. Key Features

  • Designed specifically for GOLD (XAUUSD)
  • Trend-based strategy with filtering conditions
  • Fully automated entry and exit
  • Built-in risk management system
  • Time-based trading control
  • Adaptive behavior to market conditions

4. Trading Logic

The system follows these principles:

  • Trades in the direction of the prevailing trend
  • Uses filters to avoid unnecessary entries
  • Manages positions in a structured way
  • Allows limited additional entries under defined conditions
  • Includes protective management logic

5. Main Inputs

  • Risk settings: percentage risk or fixed lot
  • Time filter: trading session control
  • Stop Loss / Take Profit: automatic or manual
  • Trailing / BreakEven: position protection
  • Basket settings: additional entry and management options

Default settings are sufficient for operation, but can be adjusted by the user.

6. Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Account type: Hedging account
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (GOLD)
  • VPS recommended for continuous operation
  • Stable internet connection

7. How to Use

  1. Attach the EA to a chart
  2. Select the appropriate symbol (GOLD recommended)
  3. Keep default settings or adjust as needed
  4. Enable automated trading

Once configured, the EA will operate automatically.

8. Important Notes

  • Trading results may vary depending on market conditions
  • Losses are possible in all trading activities
  • Users should apply their own risk management rules
  • High-risk settings may lead to unexpected outcomes

9. Updates and Support

The product may be updated over time. Updates are applied at the user's discretion.
Support is provided through the MQL5 messaging system.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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