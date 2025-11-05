EA GainX 400 – Weltrade (Synthetic Indices | M15)

Minimum Recommended Deposit: 50 USD

GainX 400 is a specialized automated trading system designed exclusively for Synthetic Indices on the Weltrade broker.

It operates on the M15 timeframe, targeting directional momentum expansions. The strategy follows a High Ratio structure, meaning it accepts small, controlled losses while aiming for large winning moves that more than compensate drawdown periods—producing a steady and scalable equity curve over time.

Performance Highlights (Verified Backtest)

Metric Result Initial Deposit 200 USD Total Net Profit 5,958.41 USD Profit Factor 2.97 Recovery Factor 6.61 Total Trades 135 Win Rate 17.04% (typical for High Ratio systems) Max Consecutive Losses 12 trades (-631 USD) Max Consecutive Profit Run +3,300 USD in one cycle Maximum Drawdown (Equity) 27.34% Expected Profit per Trade +44.14 USD Sharpe Ratio 12.21 (high consistency & stability)

Trading Behavior

Broker: Weltrade (exclusive configuration)

Assets: Synthetic Indices (GainX 400 model)

Timeframe: M15

Moderate trade frequency (not scalping)

No aggressive martingale or uncontrolled grid averaging

Dynamic position sizing based on internal risk control

Designed to exploit strong impulse movements in volatility cycles

Who Is This EA For?

Ideal for traders who:

Understand "small losses, big wins" asymmetric payoff systems

Prefer cycle-based capital growth rather than constant frequency

Use manual compound growth / staged reinvestment

Want consistent performance without emotional interference

Capital Recommendations

Setup Capital Notes Minimum to operate 50 USD Higher volatility curve Balanced / Stable 100–200 USD Smoother growth behavior Optimal for compounding 300+ USD Best long-term equity trajectory

Conclusion

The GainX 400 – Weltrade EA for Synthetic Indices (M15) delivers a high-return, controlled-risk strategy optimized for long-term growth.

It is built for traders and investors seeking real scalability, structured discipline, and strong performance through high-momentum market cycles.