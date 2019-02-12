Swiss CandleTime

What ist CandleTime for

This indicaor just displays the remaining time for a candle to build. It is best used if you trade with timframes from 3 minutes.

I use it in M3 to keep postions. If I have two following red candles i usually liquidate the position.

Timeframes

M1 to H1

Inputs

Arrow displayed => Edit your arrow string

Arrow for waiting conditions => Arrow if chart is offline

Text Color => color of the text

Tell if there is a trend change => tells you, if the two preciding candles are different (one red, one green)

Display time beside candle => show time arrow besides candle

Show time comment => show remaining time as comment







