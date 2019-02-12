Swiss CandleTime
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.0
Swiss CandleTime
What ist CandleTime for
This indicaor just displays the remaining time for a candle to build. It is best used if you trade with timframes from 3 minutes.
I use it in M3 to keep postions. If I have two following red candles i usually liquidate the position.
Timeframes
M1 to H1
Inputs
Arrow displayed => Edit your arrow string
Arrow for waiting conditions => Arrow if chart is offline
Text Color => color of the text
Tell if there is a trend change => tells you, if the two preciding candles are different (one red, one green)
Display time beside candle => show time arrow besides candle
Show time comment => show remaining time as comment
sehr guter indikator.