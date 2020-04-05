Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH

Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH

Professional Trade Management System for MetaTrader 5

One Expert Advisor.

Four Operating Modes.

Unlimited Trading Flexibility.

Adaptive Trade Manager TimeTH is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to combine manual trading, automated execution, advanced trade management, basket protection, and intelligent recovery into one complete trading solution.

Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that focus on only one trading style, Adaptive Trade Manager allows traders to freely choose between manual and automated trading while maintaining full control over risk management.

Whether you prefer discretionary trading, automated trend trading, or recovery-based basket management, the system adapts to your preferred workflow.

Launch Price: 199 USD

This special price is available during the product launch period.
The planned standard price is 399 USD after the launch period.

Why Choose Adaptive Trade Manager?

✅ Four independent operating modes

✅ Manual or fully automated trading

✅ Independent Auto SL/TP engine

✅ Independent Auto Recovery engine

✅ Smart Point Technology (2 & 3 Digit Brokers)

✅ Basket Break-even Management

✅ Hybrid Profit Protection

✅ Daily Drawdown Dashboard

✅ Session Filter

✅ Advanced Recovery Management

✅ One Active Basket Logic

✅ Optimized for MetaTrader 5 Hedging Accounts


Four Operating Modes

Manual + SL/TP

Open trades manually while the Expert Advisor manages:

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Profit Lock

• Trailing Stop

• Trade Protection

Perfect for discretionary traders who only need professional trade management.

Manual + Recovery

The trader opens the initial position.

The Expert Advisor automatically manages:

• Recovery Orders

• Pending Recovery

• Basket Break-even

• Basket Trailing

• Basket Close

Ideal for traders who want complete basket management without automatic entries.

Auto + SL/TP

The Expert Advisor automatically opens positions using:

✔ Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis

✔ Moving Average Confirmation

✔ ATR Trend Strength

✔ RSI Momentum Filter

✔ Closed Candle Confirmation

Each position is managed independently using professional SL/TP logic.

No Recovery Orders are used in this mode.

Auto + Recovery

The Expert Advisor automatically opens the first trade using Bollinger Band conditions.

After the first entry, the entire basket is managed automatically using the recovery engine.

This mode includes:

• Pending Recovery Orders

• Lot Progression

• Basket Protection

• Break-even Management

• Hybrid Profit Protection


Smart Point Technology

One of the biggest problems when changing brokers is different quote precision.

Some brokers use:

• XAUUSD → 2 Digits

Others use:

• XAUUSD → 3 Digits

Adaptive Trade Manager automatically adapts its point calculations, helping maintain consistent distance settings across supported symbol formats and reducing the need to manually convert point-based parameters.


Hybrid Profit Protection

Instead of simply using trailing stop, Adaptive Trade Manager introduces Hybrid Profit Protection.

The system can:

✔ Lock floating profit

✔ Increase protection as profit grows

✔ Reduce unnecessary giveback

✔ Close the basket when protected profit is reached

This provides more flexible profit management than a traditional trailing stop alone.


Basket Management

The basket engine includes:

• Weighted Break-even Calculation

• Dynamic Basket Trailing

• ATR Basket Protection

• Pending Recovery Management

• Maximum Basket Lot Control

• Maximum Recovery Order Control

• Automatic Basket Closing

The system is designed to manage the entire basket as a single trading cycle.


Daily Risk Dashboard

The on-chart dashboard provides:

• Floating Drawdown

• Daily Drawdown

• Drawdown %

• Basket Profit

• Active Trading Mode

• Break-even Line

• Open Positions

• Monday-Friday Performance Summary

Everything can be monitored directly from the chart.


Main Features

✔ Four Operating Modes

✔ Manual Trading Assistant

✔ Fully Automated Trading

✔ Independent SL/TP Engine

✔ Independent Recovery Engine

✔ Smart Point Technology

✔ Basket Management

✔ Break-even Line

✔ Hybrid Profit Protection

✔ Recovery Pending Orders

✔ Adjustable Lot Progression

✔ Session Filter

✔ Magic Number Filter

✔ Daily DD Monitoring

✔ Weekly Performance Summary

✔ Strategy Tester Compatible

✔ Optimized for MT5


Recommended For

Adaptive Trade Manager is suitable for traders who:

• Prefer manual entries with automated management

• Want automated trend trading

• Need professional recovery management

• Use basket trading strategies

• Want advanced trade protection

• Need flexible risk management


Recommended Account Type

MT5 Hedging Account


Risk Warning

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk.

Recovery and increasing-lot strategies may significantly increase exposure, margin usage, and drawdown during adverse market conditions.

Adaptive Trade Manager is a trade management tool and does not guarantee profit or eliminate trading risk.

Always test the Expert Advisor in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before trading live.


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UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
Aetherion Prime EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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