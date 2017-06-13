PipFinite Cluster Helix MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Karlo Wilson Vendiola
    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    Karlo Wilson Vendiola

    4.8 (4388)
    ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪ ⁪ ⁪⁪  ⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪⁪ ⁪⁪
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    40 products
  • Version: 10.0
  • Updated: 2 June 2025
  • Activations: 5

A combination of trend, pullback, range breakouts and statistics in one indicator

Mainly functions as an Entry indicator. Works in any pair and timeframe.


Suggested Combination

Cluster Helix with Strength Meter

  • Strategy: Confirm signals with ideal strength levels
  • Watch Video: (Click Here)


Features

  • Detects range breakouts on pullback zones in the direction of the trend
  • Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal
  • Flexible tool, can be used in many ways to improve a trading system
  • StopLoss Levels
    • Option 1: Range Levels
      • Below blue range box for buy signal
      • Above red box for sell signal
    • Option 2: Statistical Data
      • Buy Average Value for buy signal
      • Sell Average Value for sell signal
    • Option 3: Higher Value
      • Compare Option 1 and Option 2, Select the Higher Value
  • TakeProfit Levels
    • Option 1: Standard TakeProfit
      • Buy Average Value for buy signal
      • Sell Average Value for sell signal
    • Option 2: Quick Takeprofit for Scalping
      • Minimum Average Value
  • Avoid late range breakouts
    • RSI value below 70 for buy signals
    • RSI value above 30 for sell signals
  • Avoid trend weakness
    • Only take the first 3 consecutive signals in the direction of the trend
    • It is best to avoid the 4th signal and wait for the pullback zone to change color or reset
    • Please watch the video for better understanding (Click Here)
  • Exit Strategy
    • Exit will depend on traders discretion according to his/her strategy
      • Support/Resistance Areas
      • Reversal signals from price action patterns
      • We can use Exit Scope as alternate exit strategy
  • Supporting Tool
    • Confirmation to price action trading
    • Increase probabilities by combining to Strength Meter
    • Avoid false signals by combining to Volume Critical
      • Avoid buy signals if Volume Critical is Overbought
      • Avoid sell signals if Volume Critical is Oversold
  • Never repaints
  • Never backpaints
  • Never recalculates
  • Signals strictly on the "Close of the bar"
  • Compatible with Expert Advisor development


Day Trading Strategy (M15)

Buy Setup

  • H4 Timeframe shows bullish pullback zone (green zone). Go to M15 timeframe for entries
  • M15 Buy Signal
  • Strength Meter Bullish Level 1 to Level 3 only (Use Period = 20 for settings)
  • RSI is below 70
  • Set your stoploss
    • Option 1: Above the blue range box
    • Option 2: Buy Average value
    • Option 3: Select the higher value from Option 1 and 2
  • Set yout takeprofit
    • Option 1: Use average Buy Average value
    • Option 2: For scalping, use Min Average value

Sell Setup

  • H4 Timeframe shows bearish pullback zone (red zone). Go to M15 timeframe for entries
  • M15 Sell Signal
  • Strength Meter Bearish Level 1 or Level 3 only (Use Period = 20 for settings)
  • RSI above 30
  • Set your stoploss
    • Option 1: Below the red range box
    • Option 2: Sell Average value
    • Option 3: Select the higher value from Option 1 and 2
  • Set yout takeprofit
    • Option 1: Use average Sell Average value
    • Option 2: For scalping, use Min Average value


Scalping Strategy (M5)

Same as Day Trading Strategy but

  • H1 as Higher Timeframe
  • M5 as Entry Timeframe
  • Strength Meter Period = 14 for settings


Swing Strategy (H1)

Same as Day Trading Strategy but

  • D1 as Higher Timeframe
  • H1 as Entry Timeframe
  • Strength Meter Period = 7 for settings


Additional Guidelines

  • Trade only London and US session for best breakout volatility
  • Avoid signals 30 mins before and after major news releases
  • Skip the 4th and succeeding signals. Wait for a reset to avoid trend weakness


Video References

Please Watch in High-Definition to further understand

Reviews 2
JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2024.03.06 19:30 
 

Great indicator!

kwlin_089
304
kwlin_089 2017.07.03 16:07 
 

Good!

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5 (3)
Indicators
We present you a revolutionary indicator that changes the rules of the game in the world of trend trading. The indicator is designed to rethink performance and elevate your trading experience to unprecedented heights. Our indicator boasts a unique combination of advanced features that set it apart from its competitors. The advanced technology of "Real Pricing Factors" ensures unsurpassed stability even in the most difficult and volatile market conditions. Say goodbye to unstable patterns, broken
Quant Direction MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
Indicators
Quant Direction is a 3 dimensional market analysis tool. It provides a purely objective, algorithmic view of the market by calculating exact percentage-based biases across multiple dimensions simultaneously. Developed utilizing advanced AI modeling tools and subjected to thorough testing, this algorithm is engineered to read the market with unique precision. It can analyze any currency pair or financial instrument available on your platform.  Quant Direction is the ideal tool whether you are a S
Supply and demand indicators MT5
Xin You Lin
Indicators
FX-AIEA Smart Supply and Demand Zone Identification Indicator (Supply and Demand Indicators MT5) Version: 2.51 | Compatible Platform: MetaTrader 5  Why do trades need supply and demand zones? Supply and demand zones are the core manifestation of institutional order flow, reflecting real buying and selling power more accurately than traditional support and resistance. However, manual drawing is not only time-consuming but also highly subjective and prone to missing key areas. FX-AIEA Supp
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Latest News : Version 1.64 has been released, All trades now have a Stop Loss placed behind the relevant Support/Resistance zones. The Smart Close function has also been improved to increase the EA’s performance in this version. Since August 9, the live signal has been running on Version 1.64. Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.53 (15)
Indicators
Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Advanced Supply
Session High Low Lines
Rostyslav Hrytsai
Indicators
Session High Low Lines Indicator that plots key intraday reference levels directly on the chart: the previous day's high/low and the current day's high/low, updated automatically as the new day forms. An optional previous week high/low can also be displayed. These levels are widely used as reference points for potential support and resistance zones, breakout confirmation, and range context during a trading session. Features Previous day High/Low lines Current day High/Low lines (updates in real
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
4.36 (11)
Indicators
This dashboard shows the latest available   harmonic patterns   for the selected symbols, so you will save time and be more efficient /   MT4 version . Free Indicator:   Basic Harmonic Pattern Comparison of "Basic Harmonic Pattern" vs. "Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard" Indicators Feature Basic Harmonic Pattern Basic Harmonic Patterns Dashboard Functionality Detects and displays harmonic patterns on a single chart Searches multiple symbols and timeframes for harmonic patterns, displays res
PZ Support Resistance MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Indicators
Unlock key market insights with automated support and resistance lines Tired of plotting support and resistance lines? This is a multi-timeframe indicator that detects and plots supports and resistance lines in the chart with the same precision as a human eye would. As price levels are tested over time and its importance increases, the lines become thicker and darker, making price leves easy to glance and evaluate. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products  ] Boo
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3.67 (9)
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The Official Automated Version of the Powerful Indicator PipFinite Trend PRO EA Trend PRO trades the signal of PipFinite Trend PRO and manages the trade depending on the user's preference. The EA includes many customizable features that can further enhance the Trend PRO trading strategy. Features like Entry and Exit Filters, Higher Timeframe Filter, Stoploss, Takeprofit, Breakeven, Trailing Stop, News Filter and MORE! The Innovative Solution EA Trend PRO was created to make your trading more
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PipFinite Energy Beam MT5
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Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Energy Beam with Swing Control Strategy: Confirm swing pullback signals Watch Video: (Click Here) Energy Beam with Trend Laser Strategy: Confirm Tre
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4.83 (115)
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Did You Have A Profitable Trade But Suddenly Reversed? In a solid strategy, exiting a trade is equally important as entering. Exit EDGE helps maximize your current trade profit and avoid turning winning trades to losers. Never Miss An Exit Signal Again Monitor all pairs and timeframes in just 1 chart www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/726558 How To Trade You can close your open trades as soon as you receive a signal Close your Buy orders if you receive an Exit Buy Signal. Close your Sell orders if
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Are You Tired Of Getting Hunted By Spikes And Whipsaws? Don't become a victim of the market's erratic moves.. Do Something About It! Instantly make smarter decisions with Impulse Pro's precise balance of filters and accurate statistics. Timing Is Everything In Trading To learn more, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718212 Anticipate the next big move before it unfolds in 3 Simple Steps! Advantages You Get Early impulse detection algorithm. Flexible combination to different trading s
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Karlo Wilson Vendiola
5 (5)
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The Official Automated Version of the Reliable Indicator PipFinite Breakout EDGE EA Breakout EDGE takes the signal of PipFinite Breakout EDGE indicator and manages the trade for you. Because of numerous financial instruments to consider, many traders want the signals to be fully automated. The EA will make sure all your trades are executed from entry to exit. Saving you time and effort while maximizing your profits. The Edge of Automation Effortless price action trading is now possible acros
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3 (3)
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The Pioneer Of Trend Detection! A Powerful Indicator That Avoids Whipsaws And Uncertain Market Noise. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. It works in any pair or timeframe. Features Advanced trend detection software using complex algorithms that can be used as the supporting tool or system. Unique trend detection that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise Analyzes statistics of maximum profits and calculates possible targets for the next signal Fle
PipFinite Razor Scalper MT5
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
2 (1)
Indicators
Pipfinite creates unique, high quality and affordable trading tools. Our tools may or may not work for you, so we strongly suggest to try the Demo Version for MT4 first. Please test the indicator prior to purchasing to determine if it works for you. We want your good reviews, so hurry up and test it for free...we hope you will find it useful. Combo Razor Scalper with Trend Laser Strategy: Scalp in the direction of the trend Watch Video: (Click Here) Features Scalping indicator using a confirme
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JeanMarc2222
1507
JeanMarc2222 2024.03.06 19:30 
 

Great indicator!

kwlin_089
304
kwlin_089 2017.07.03 16:07 
 

Good!

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