Capital Flow Strength

Capital Flow Strength places the average of the 8 major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, AUD, NZD, CAD, CHF) at a neutral-basket baseline and compares currencies, gold, oil, stock indices and Bitcoin on the same standardized (sigma) scale. From a single engine it draws three lenses - currency strength, capital flow, and risk-on/off - so you can see where money is moving at a glance.

Key features

  • Neutral-basket currency strength across all 8 majors and 28 pairs (log-return based; the sum of the 8 strengths is exactly zero).
  • Cross-asset capital flow: gold (XAU), WTI oil, NAS100, US30, SPX500, JP225 and BTC on the same sigma scale.
  • Risk-on / risk-off gauge = mean(offense sigma) - mean(defense sigma), shown as a 0-100% bar.
  • Rotation detection with alerts: Lead Change, Rank Surge, Still Weakest, Early Reversal, Risk Tilt.
  • Multi-timeframe: M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 / W1.
  • Broker-independent symbol resolution (auto-detect and manual mapping) so it runs on most brokers.
  • Dark / light theme and English / Japanese interface; full-screen panel and compact band.

Main inputs

  • InpSymbolMap - manual symbol mapping, e.g. USDCHF=USDCHF.a; GOLD=XAUUSDr
  • InpDisplayTF - panel timeframe (0=M15, 1=H1, 2=H4, 3=D1, 4=W1)
  • InpSigmaWindow - sigma normalization window (default 200)
  • InpTheme - 0=Dark, 1=Light; InpLanguage - 0=Auto, 1=Japanese, 2=English
  • InpConfirmSigma / InpConfirmBars / InpCooldownBars - detection confirmation filters

Target symbols must be visible in Market Watch (the indicator selects them automatically). This is an analytical tool for understanding market conditions; it does not open trades and does not guarantee profit. Trade at your own risk.

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