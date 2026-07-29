VWAP Volume Profile Pro

VWAP Volume Profile Pro

Professional Market Structure Analysis

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a professional trading indicator that combines VWAP, Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) into a single powerful analytical tool.

The indicator is designed to provide an objective view of market structure based on volume distribution and fair value. It helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, institutional accumulation zones, market balance, and high-probability trading opportunities.

Suitable for:

  • Forex
  • CFDs
  • Stocks
  • Indices
  • Futures
  • Metals
  • Oil
  • Cryptocurrencies
Why Choose VWAP Volume Profile Pro?

Most traders use separate tools for VWAP and Volume Profile analysis.

VWAP Volume Profile Pro combines both into one comprehensive solution, allowing you to analyze:

  • Fair market value
  • Volume distribution
  • Institutional interest zones
  • Market balance
  • Key support and resistance levels
  • Statistical price deviations from fair value

With independent configuration of VWAP and Volume Profile periods, you can analyze multiple market time horizons simultaneously.

Key Features

Multiple VWAP Periods

The indicator supports the following VWAP calculation periods:

  • Daily
  • Weekly
  • Monthly
  • Quarterly
  • Semi-Annual
  • Yearly

This makes it suitable for both intraday trading and long-term market analysis.

Full Volume Profile

The indicator automatically calculates:

  • Point of Control (POC)
  • Value Area High (VAH)
  • Value Area Low (VAL)

The horizontal volume profile highlights the price levels where the highest trading activity occurred, making it easy to identify the market's most important price zones.

Independent VWAP & Volume Profile Periods

One of the indicator's most powerful features is the ability to configure VWAP and Volume Profile independently.

For example:

  • Yearly VWAP + Yearly Volume Profile
  • Yearly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile
  • Monthly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile
  • Weekly VWAP + Daily Volume Profile

This flexibility allows traders to combine long-term market context with short-term volume concentration areas.

VWAP Deviation Bands

The indicator displays customizable statistical deviation bands around the VWAP.

You can configure:

  • Number of bands
  • Deviation multipliers
  • Individual band visibility
  • Colors
  • Line thickness

These bands help identify potential overextended price movements relative to fair value.

Flexible Volume Profile Settings

Fully customizable options include:

  • Profile calculation range
  • Number of price levels
  • Value Area percentage
  • Profile width
  • Colors
  • Transparency
  • POC display
  • VAH display
  • VAL display

The indicator can easily be adapted to any trading style.

Practical Applications

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is suitable for:

  • Long-term investing
  • Position trading
  • Swing trading
  • Medium-term trading
  • Intraday trading
  • Scalping

Different combinations of VWAP and Volume Profile periods allow traders to analyze market structure across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

Recommended Configuration

Daily Chart (D1) — Long-Term Trend Analysis

VWAP: Yearly

Volume Profile: Yearly

Ideal for identifying the primary market trend, major institutional volume zones, and the current price relative to the year's fair value.

Hourly Chart (H1) — Medium-Term Market Structure

VWAP: Monthly

Volume Profile: Quarterly

Provides a clear picture of buyer and seller balance within the current market cycle while identifying significant support and resistance levels.

M1–M5 — Intraday Trading

VWAP: Weekly

Volume Profile: Daily

An optimal setup for identifying intraday trading opportunities using local volume concentration areas and short-term market structure.

Advantages

✔ Multiple VWAP calculation periods.

✔ Full-featured Horizontal Volume Profile.

✔ Automatic POC, VAH, and VAL calculation.

✔ Independent VWAP and Volume Profile configuration.

✔ Customizable VWAP deviation bands.

✔ Flexible visualization settings.

✔ High performance even with large historical datasets.

✔ Suitable for all financial markets.

✔ Works effectively across all timeframes.

✔ One professional indicator instead of multiple specialized tools.

Who Is This Indicator For?

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is designed for:

  • Professional traders
  • Prop traders
  • Investors
  • Market analysts
  • Portfolio managers
  • Beginners learning market structure and volume analysis
Conclusion

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a comprehensive market structure analysis tool that combines the power of VWAP and Volume Profile into one professional indicator.

It enables traders to objectively evaluate fair value, volume distribution, and market balance, helping them make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than traditional price-only indicators.

With independent VWAP and Volume Profile periods, the indicator provides a complete market perspective—from long-term trend analysis to precise intraday trade execution.

If your trading approach is based on market structure, institutional volume, and objective price analysis, VWAP Volume Profile Pro will become an essential part of your trading toolkit.


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Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
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AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
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Genki Andou
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Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
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