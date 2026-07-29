VWAP Volume Profile Pro
- Indicators
-
Strifor (Mauritius) LtdWelcome to Strifor!
Our mission is to promote a culture of conscious trading in the financial markets.
- Version: 1.12
- Activations: 5
Professional Market Structure Analysis
VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a professional trading indicator that combines VWAP, Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) into a single powerful analytical tool.
The indicator is designed to provide an objective view of market structure based on volume distribution and fair value. It helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, institutional accumulation zones, market balance, and high-probability trading opportunities.
Suitable for:
- Forex
- CFDs
- Stocks
- Indices
- Futures
- Metals
- Oil
- Cryptocurrencies
Most traders use separate tools for VWAP and Volume Profile analysis.
VWAP Volume Profile Pro combines both into one comprehensive solution, allowing you to analyze:
- Fair market value
- Volume distribution
- Institutional interest zones
- Market balance
- Key support and resistance levels
- Statistical price deviations from fair value
With independent configuration of VWAP and Volume Profile periods, you can analyze multiple market time horizons simultaneously.
Multiple VWAP Periods
The indicator supports the following VWAP calculation periods:
- Daily
- Weekly
- Monthly
- Quarterly
- Semi-Annual
- Yearly
This makes it suitable for both intraday trading and long-term market analysis.
Full Volume Profile
The indicator automatically calculates:
- Point of Control (POC)
- Value Area High (VAH)
- Value Area Low (VAL)
The horizontal volume profile highlights the price levels where the highest trading activity occurred, making it easy to identify the market's most important price zones.
Independent VWAP & Volume Profile Periods
One of the indicator's most powerful features is the ability to configure VWAP and Volume Profile independently.
For example:
- Yearly VWAP + Yearly Volume Profile
- Yearly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile
- Monthly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile
- Weekly VWAP + Daily Volume Profile
This flexibility allows traders to combine long-term market context with short-term volume concentration areas.
VWAP Deviation Bands
The indicator displays customizable statistical deviation bands around the VWAP.
You can configure:
- Number of bands
- Deviation multipliers
- Individual band visibility
- Colors
- Line thickness
These bands help identify potential overextended price movements relative to fair value.
Flexible Volume Profile Settings
Fully customizable options include:
- Profile calculation range
- Number of price levels
- Value Area percentage
- Profile width
- Colors
- Transparency
- POC display
- VAH display
- VAL display
The indicator can easily be adapted to any trading style.
VWAP Volume Profile Pro is suitable for:
- Long-term investing
- Position trading
- Swing trading
- Medium-term trading
- Intraday trading
- Scalping
Different combinations of VWAP and Volume Profile periods allow traders to analyze market structure across multiple timeframes simultaneously.
Daily Chart (D1) — Long-Term Trend Analysis
VWAP: Yearly
Volume Profile: Yearly
Ideal for identifying the primary market trend, major institutional volume zones, and the current price relative to the year's fair value.
Hourly Chart (H1) — Medium-Term Market Structure
VWAP: Monthly
Volume Profile: Quarterly
Provides a clear picture of buyer and seller balance within the current market cycle while identifying significant support and resistance levels.
M1–M5 — Intraday Trading
VWAP: Weekly
Volume Profile: Daily
An optimal setup for identifying intraday trading opportunities using local volume concentration areas and short-term market structure.
✔ Multiple VWAP calculation periods.
✔ Full-featured Horizontal Volume Profile.
✔ Automatic POC, VAH, and VAL calculation.
✔ Independent VWAP and Volume Profile configuration.
✔ Customizable VWAP deviation bands.
✔ Flexible visualization settings.
✔ High performance even with large historical datasets.
✔ Suitable for all financial markets.
✔ Works effectively across all timeframes.
✔ One professional indicator instead of multiple specialized tools.
VWAP Volume Profile Pro is designed for:
- Professional traders
- Prop traders
- Investors
- Market analysts
- Portfolio managers
- Beginners learning market structure and volume analysis
VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a comprehensive market structure analysis tool that combines the power of VWAP and Volume Profile into one professional indicator.
It enables traders to objectively evaluate fair value, volume distribution, and market balance, helping them make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than traditional price-only indicators.
With independent VWAP and Volume Profile periods, the indicator provides a complete market perspective—from long-term trend analysis to precise intraday trade execution.
If your trading approach is based on market structure, institutional volume, and objective price analysis, VWAP Volume Profile Pro will become an essential part of your trading toolkit.