VWAP Volume Profile Pro

Professional Market Structure Analysis

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a professional trading indicator that combines VWAP, Volume Profile, Point of Control (POC), Value Area High (VAH), and Value Area Low (VAL) into a single powerful analytical tool.

The indicator is designed to provide an objective view of market structure based on volume distribution and fair value. It helps traders identify key support and resistance levels, institutional accumulation zones, market balance, and high-probability trading opportunities.

Suitable for:

Forex

CFDs

Stocks

Indices

Futures

Metals

Oil

Cryptocurrencies

Why Choose VWAP Volume Profile Pro?

Most traders use separate tools for VWAP and Volume Profile analysis.

VWAP Volume Profile Pro combines both into one comprehensive solution, allowing you to analyze:

Fair market value

Volume distribution

Institutional interest zones

Market balance

Key support and resistance levels

Statistical price deviations from fair value

With independent configuration of VWAP and Volume Profile periods, you can analyze multiple market time horizons simultaneously.

Key Features

Multiple VWAP Periods

The indicator supports the following VWAP calculation periods:

Daily

Weekly

Monthly

Quarterly

Semi-Annual

Yearly

This makes it suitable for both intraday trading and long-term market analysis.

Full Volume Profile

The indicator automatically calculates:

Point of Control (POC)

Value Area High (VAH)

Value Area Low (VAL)

The horizontal volume profile highlights the price levels where the highest trading activity occurred, making it easy to identify the market's most important price zones.

Independent VWAP & Volume Profile Periods

One of the indicator's most powerful features is the ability to configure VWAP and Volume Profile independently.

For example:

Yearly VWAP + Yearly Volume Profile

Yearly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile

Monthly VWAP + Quarterly Volume Profile

Weekly VWAP + Daily Volume Profile

This flexibility allows traders to combine long-term market context with short-term volume concentration areas.

VWAP Deviation Bands

The indicator displays customizable statistical deviation bands around the VWAP.

You can configure:

Number of bands

Deviation multipliers

Individual band visibility

Colors

Line thickness

These bands help identify potential overextended price movements relative to fair value.

Flexible Volume Profile Settings

Fully customizable options include:

Profile calculation range

Number of price levels

Value Area percentage

Profile width

Colors

Transparency

POC display

VAH display

VAL display

The indicator can easily be adapted to any trading style.

Practical Applications

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is suitable for:

Long-term investing

Position trading

Swing trading

Medium-term trading

Intraday trading

Scalping

Different combinations of VWAP and Volume Profile periods allow traders to analyze market structure across multiple timeframes simultaneously.

Recommended Configuration

Daily Chart (D1) — Long-Term Trend Analysis

VWAP: Yearly

Volume Profile: Yearly

Ideal for identifying the primary market trend, major institutional volume zones, and the current price relative to the year's fair value.

Hourly Chart (H1) — Medium-Term Market Structure

VWAP: Monthly

Volume Profile: Quarterly

Provides a clear picture of buyer and seller balance within the current market cycle while identifying significant support and resistance levels.

M1–M5 — Intraday Trading

VWAP: Weekly

Volume Profile: Daily

An optimal setup for identifying intraday trading opportunities using local volume concentration areas and short-term market structure.

Advantages

✔ Multiple VWAP calculation periods.

✔ Full-featured Horizontal Volume Profile.

✔ Automatic POC, VAH, and VAL calculation.

✔ Independent VWAP and Volume Profile configuration.

✔ Customizable VWAP deviation bands.

✔ Flexible visualization settings.

✔ High performance even with large historical datasets.

✔ Suitable for all financial markets.

✔ Works effectively across all timeframes.

✔ One professional indicator instead of multiple specialized tools.

Who Is This Indicator For?

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is designed for:

Professional traders

Prop traders

Investors

Market analysts

Portfolio managers

Beginners learning market structure and volume analysis

Conclusion

VWAP Volume Profile Pro is a comprehensive market structure analysis tool that combines the power of VWAP and Volume Profile into one professional indicator.

It enables traders to objectively evaluate fair value, volume distribution, and market balance, helping them make trading decisions based on real market activity rather than traditional price-only indicators.

With independent VWAP and Volume Profile periods, the indicator provides a complete market perspective—from long-term trend analysis to precise intraday trade execution.

If your trading approach is based on market structure, institutional volume, and objective price analysis, VWAP Volume Profile Pro will become an essential part of your trading toolkit.