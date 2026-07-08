AB GapLogic

How it works

– Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes.

– Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted.

– The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullish gaps become resistance, failed bearish gaps become support. GapLogic re-draws the inverted gap in its new role and signals the first retest — one of the cleanest continuation entries in the ICT/SMC playbook, and almost no MT5 product does it properly.

– Consequent encroachment line (gap midpoint) drawn on every gap, with reaction tracking, plus higher-timeframe gaps overlaid on lower-timeframe charts and nested-gap highlighting.

Marketplace description