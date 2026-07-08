AB GapLogic

How it works

  Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes.

  Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted.

  The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullish gaps become resistance, failed bearish gaps become support. GapLogic re-draws the inverted gap in its new role and signals the first retest — one of the cleanest continuation entries in the ICT/SMC playbook, and almost no MT5 product does it properly.

  Consequent encroachment line (gap midpoint) drawn on every gap, with reaction tracking, plus higher-timeframe gaps overlaid on lower-timeframe charts and nested-gap highlighting.

Marketplace description

Every SMC trader marks fair value gaps. The professionals watch what happens when they fail. GapLogic is a complete FVG engine — quality-filtered detection, live fill-percentage tracking, consequent encroachment lines, higher-timeframe gap overlay — built around the signal that matters most: Inversion. When price closes fully through a gap, the imbalance flips roles: failed bullish gaps become resistance, failed bearish gaps become support, and GapLogic automatically re-draws them and alerts you on the first retest — a continuation entry with built-in invalidation that almost no other MT5 tool detects correctly. Size, displacement and volume filters keep low-timeframe charts clean. Staged alerts: new gap, CE touch, full mitigation, inversion retest. Non-repainting, EA-ready.


Recommended products
Volume Profile Multi Mode
Opeyemi Fuad Anokwu
Indicators
Volume Profile Multi-Mode: Analyze Volume Your Way—Not Your Indicator's Way. Most Volume Profile indicators limit traders to predefined analysis ranges. But the market doesn't move inside fixed templates, so why should your analysis? Volume Profile Multi-Mode gives you complete freedom to decide where, when, and how volume is analyzed. Whether you're studying market structure, profiling trading sessions, monitoring higher-timeframe activity, or tracking a developing auction, this indicator adapt
Phantom Quant Momentum
Napat Puangjunkum
Indicators
Phantom Quant Momentum AI-Inspired 6-Agent Scoring Indicator with Buy/Sell Arrows for MetaTrader 5 Tired of simple moving-average crossovers that give too many false signals? Phantom Quant Momentum- is a next-generation indicator built on quantitative logic originally designed for institutional AI trading systems. Instead of relying on a single indicator, this system runs 6 independent scoring agents- simultaneously — each analyzing a different dimension of the market. Only when the majority
Volume Profile Fixed Range MT5
Mihails Babuskins
Indicators
Contact me after payment to send you the user manual PDF file. Download the MT4 version here. Volume Profile Indicator A functional and useful tool that can improve your trading plan. This indicator calculates volume in price levels(typical volume indicator shows only candle volumes). With the volume of price levels, you can identify important areas that have the potential to reverse. You can also see the volume of support and resistance levels and decide on them. Using volume profiles along
PFTA Honey Harvester v14
Randy Susano Bondoc
Experts
MILESTONE UNLOCKED: PFTA Honey Harvester v14 is OFFICIALLY LIVE on the MT5 Market! After relentless engineering, deep system refinement, and real-world stress validation, PFTA Honey Harvester v14 has successfully conquered the MetaTrader 5 Market Validator — one of the most aggressive automated testing environments in the industry. ️ This is NOT a simple approval. This is a full-scale survival test . The validator simulates: Extreme spread spikes Multi-symbol chaos Multi-timeframe st
THV Volume Profile MT5
Trong Khanh Phan
Indicators
Hi Traders, THV Volume Profile is a powerful and user-friendly MT5 indicator designed to reveal where the market is truly trading. By displaying detailed volume distribution directly on the chart, it helps traders identify high-probability support and resistance zones, institutional accumulation areas, breakout levels, and hidden liquidity regions with precision. The indicator automatically calculates and plots: - Point of Control (POC) - Value Area High (VAH) - Value Area Low (VAL) With customi
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
Indicators
Technical Description of the Indicator – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 The Delta Profile is an indicator developed for MetaTrader 5 focused on detailed analysis of volume flow within a defined range of candles. It organizes and displays information about the imbalance of positive volumes (associated with upward movements) and negative volumes (associated with downward movements) at different price levels. The result is a clear view of the chart points where the highest concentration of trades o
Supply and Demand Monster
Tsog Erdene Borjigon Enkhkhudulmur
Indicators
Supply and demand zones are at the heart of   supply and demand trading . These zones are areas that show  liquidity at a specific price.  The supply zone is also called the distribution zone, while the demand zone is called the accumulation zone.   Our indicator automatically draw supply and demand zones in Metatrader 5. It give opportunity to understand trading zone and avoiding risk.
Horizontal Ray Tool for MT5
Tando Jobela
Indicators
The Horizontal Ray Tool is a lightweight, professional charting utility designed to streamline support and resistance mapping on MetaTrader 5. It brings rapid, one-click horizontal level placement directly to your live chart, eliminating the workspace clutter associated with infinite horizontal lines or manually drawn trendlines. Key Features: Interactive On-Screen Button: Spawns a clean, responsive "DRAW RAY" button docked directly on your chart canvas. A single click drops an independent hor
Pattern Recognition EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Experts
Pattern Recognition EA - From Learn to Earn. The market repeats itself. This EA finds every past repeat of the current candle sequence - and lets history vote the direction. ONE SHAPE. EVERY REPEAT IN HISTORY VOTES. The last N candles on your signal timeframe form a shape. The EA scans the history you choose - a fixed number of bars or everything your broker provides - for the SAME shape, and checks what happened next, every single time. Only when enough repeats exist AND a clear majority of t
CasperIT Max Floating DD
Imad Saadeh
5 (3)
Indicators
Floating DD Tracker — Free Risk Monitoring Indicator for MT5 Floating DD Tracker is a lightweight and professional MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders monitor real-time floating drawdown directly on the chart. The indicator continuously tracks your current floating drawdown, records the highest drawdown reached, and displays the historical maximum DD with the exact date and time it occurred. Its compact neon-style dashboard is optimized for all chart sizes and provides instant visual
FREE
Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix
Patricia Manzano Gomez
Indicators
If you would like a free 7-day trial with full access to all features, send me a private message on MQL5 and I will walk you through how to get the complete evaluation version. Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix Every trade is shaped by far more than the chart in front of you. Currency strength, asset correlations, market session, and overall portfolio exposure all influence any decision you make. Manzano Market Intelligence Matrix was built to deliver exactly that kind of context — all from a s
RSI Cortex Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Indicators
RSI Cortex AI for MT5 RSI Cortex AI is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to help traders analyze momentum using a multi-factor ranking model instead of relying only on a fixed RSI threshold approach. It combines momentum features, directional ranking, confidence scoring, and adaptive filtering into a clean TradingView-style workspace for chart-based analysis. What the indicator does RSI Cortex AI evaluates momentum using a broader feature set than a standard RSI line. It is designed to help trad
Gann Price Level MT5
Kirill Borovskii
Indicators
The indicator is designed to work on any trading platform. The program is based on proprietary algorithms and W.D.Ganna's mathematics, allowing you to calculate target levels of price movement based on three points with the highest degree of certainty. It is a great tool for stock trading. The indicator has three buttons: NEW - call up a triangle for calculation. DEL - delete the selected triangle. DELS - completely remove all constructions. The probability of achieving the goals is more than 80
Volume Profile Fibo Confluence
Yannick Dupont
Indicators
What if you could finally SEE where the market really wants to go? Most traders watch price. Pros watch VOLUME — where the money was actually traded. Volume Profile Fibo Confluence puts that reading right in front of you, in plain language, no jargon. WHAT YOU SEE ON YOUR CHART • The POC, the most-traded price: the market's natural magnet • The value area (VAH / VAL): the "house" where price spends its time • Automatic Fibonacci retracement + the golden pocket • Low-volume nodes
Volumen Profile High Professional
Dennis Kramer
Indicators
Volume Profile for MetaTrader 5 Price movement alone does not explain where the market is actually traded . What matters is where volume is built and how these areas shift over time. This Volume Profile displays the volume distribution directly on the chart , making it clear which price levels were accepted by the market and where rejection occurred. This allows structurally relevant zones to be identified and integrated into individual decision-making processes. The tool is designed for high pe
WolfSight AI
Marius Ovidiu Sunzuiana
Indicators
The WolfSight AI  is a next‑generation market analyzer built for traders who demand speed, clarity, and institutional‑grade intelligence. Powered by a multi‑layer AI decision framework, this indicator evaluates market conditions in real time and transforms them into clear BUY, SELL, or WAIT signals — all displayed through a sleek, interactive panel. This system doesn’t rely on simple crossovers or retail‑grade formulas. Instead, it uses a proprietary AI‑inspired scoring model that processes mul
TPO Profile MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Indicators
Definition : TPO is a Time Price Opportunity. Instead of using bars or candles with an Open, High, Low, and Close price, each "bar" in a Market Profile is represented by horizontal bars against the price It is called Market Profile terminology. In other words time-price-opportunity (TPO) profiles are histograms of how much time was spent at each price within the span of the profile. By using a TPO chart, you are able to analyze the amount of trading activity, based on time, for each price level
UD Trade Manager Pro
Utku Demir
Experts
UD Trade Manager – Professional Trade Manager for MetaTrader 5 Description The UD Trade Manager is a professional trade management tool for MetaTrader 5 , designed to simplify manual trading while providing advanced risk management and powerful order execution features. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced trader, the UD Trade Manager helps you execute and manage trades with speed, precision, and confidence. Main Features Professional Dashboard Real-time account information: Balance E
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Indicators
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
NewStorm
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
5 (2)
Experts
N ewStorm  is designed  mainly to trade after news events, and to open trades based on news results.  The EA can be used for swing trading by opening positions based on fundamental analysis with its SL and TP, or it can be used as scalper to profit from quick market move during the news to book some profit. An advanced grid recovery system is included that incorporates several advanced features such as ATR‐based grid spacing, dynamic lot allocation, smart drawdown reduction, trailing stops, and
M1 GoldSniper Pro MT5
Do Thi Phuong Anh
5 (1)
Indicators
M1 GoldSniper Pro - MetaTrader 5 Triple Confirmation Scalping System for XAUUSD M1  M1 GoldSniper Pro generates non-repaint BUY and SELL signals on XAUUSD M1 using three independent filters that must all agree before any arrow appears on the chart. The result is a low-noise, high-clarity signal system designed for scalpers who need precision on the 1-minute chart.  All signals are locked to closed candle data. They do not repaint, move, or disappear.  MetaTrader 4 version:  https://www.mql5
MovingAveragePRO
Volkan Mustafaoglu
Indicators
An invention that will turn your working principles upside down. Especially in horizontal and stagnant markets, annoying losses can occur. Besides, following trend lines, support and resistance can be tiring. To put an end to all this, I decided to create a professional "moving average" indicator. All you have to do is follow the colors. If you need additional support, I recommend the "Heiken-Ashi" candle indicator in my profile. I wish you lots of profit..
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicators
Outperform traditional strategies: effective mean reversion for savvy traders Unique indicator that implements a professional and quantitative approach to mean reversion trading. It capitalizes on the fact that the price diverts and returns to the mean in a predictable and measurable fashion, which allows for clear entry and exit rules that vastly outperform non-quantitative trading strategies. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Clear trading signals Ama
Onnyx Indicator
Januar Rifai
Indicators
Onnyx Indicator is a non-repainting supply and demand analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5. It identifies confirmed swing-based zones, scores their quality, and displays clear BUY and SELL signals directly on the chart. MAIN FEATURES • Supply and demand zones based on confirmed price swings • ATR-adaptive zone width for changing market volatility • Zone quality displayed as a percentage inside each zone • Clear BUY and SELL arrows with enlarged signal markers • Closed-candle signal logic designed
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
Indicators
Matrix Currency – Multi-Timeframe Analysis Tool The Matrix Currency is an advanced indicator designed to analyze currency strength in the Forex market. It provides efficient monitoring and strategic support for traders seeking clear and actionable insights. Key Features Multi-Timeframe Analysis : Simultaneously monitors multiple timeframes (from M1 to MN1) with real-time updates, displayed in an intuitive matrix format. Alert System : Customizable notifications via pop-up, email, and mobile devi
FREE
Blow it Up That Questions Your Life Choices
Fatih Klavun
Indicators
" Blow It Up!" - The Trading Indicator That Questions Your Life Choices Tired of boring indicators? Meet your new market companion that delivers: "YOLO BUY!" arrows when you should probably panic Explosive rectangle confetti (because why not?) 200+ soul-crushing quotes like "Your stop loss is imaginary" and "This is n't trading, it's donating to whales" Random alerts that roast your strategy This Indicator is lik e Therapy - Because daytrading shouldn't fe el like watching paint dry! Highlights
VisualVol
Maxim Kuznetsov
Indicators
The indicator highlights the points that a professional trader sees in ordinary indicators. VisualVol visually displays different volatility indicators on a single scale and a common align. Highlights the excess of volume indicators in color. At the same time, Tick and Real Volume, Actual range, ATR, candle size and return (open-close difference) can be displayed. Thanks to VisualVol, you will see the market periods and the right time for different trading operations. The indicator displays: T
Buyers of this product also purchase
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.76 (131)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Smart Trend Trading System is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Smart Trend Trading System, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Smart Trend signals into automated trades. Smart Trend Trading System is a complete non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-laggi
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Sniper X is a multi-timeframe trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5 that helps traders identify trend direction and potential reversal points with clarity and precision. Price Information: The current price is promotional and is subject to change as upcoming updates and new features are released. Code2Profit Channel Master the Market with Multi-Timeframe Analysis! Technical Specifications Platform MetaTrader 5 Indicator Type Multi-Timeframe Trend Indicator Operating Timeframe Any char
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (1)
Indicators
The SUPERHERO indicator is a multi-currency trading system designed on an "all-inclusive" basis. The indicator independently analyzes the market and provides signals on when to open and close trades. It uses Stop Loss and Take Profit orders. The R:R ratio is 1:1. From time to time, I personally trade based on this system's signals, and here are the results I get—   LIVE SIGNAL This system can send push notifications to your smartphone, so you can place trades "on the go" without needing to be ti
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
Indicators
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Indicators
M1 SNIPER  is an easy to use trading indicator system. It is an arrow indicator which is designed for M1 time frame. The indicator can be used as a standalone system for scalping on M1 time frame and it can be used as a part of your existing trading system. Though this trading system was designed specifically for trading on M1, it still can be used with other time frames too. Originally I designed this method for trading XAUUSD and BTCUSD. But I find this method helpful in trading other markets
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
Indicators
The legend is back! Entry Points Pro 10. A relaunch of the legendary indicator that held a Top-3 spot on the MQL5 Market for 3 years. Hundreds of rave reviews (589 across two versions), thousands of traders use it every day, 31,000+ demo downloads  across   MT4   +   MT5 . I have read every one of your reviews from the past five years — and instead of promises, I built the answers into version 10. From an author who has been in the market since 1999 and values honesty, his reputation and his cli
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.4 (48)
Indicators
This product was updated for the 2026 market and optimized for the latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases . SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indicator designed
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
Indicators
From time to time, I trade using this system myself. Check out my manual BOMBER trading on a live account— LIVE SIGNAL Each buyer of this indicator also receives the following for free: The custom utility "Bomber Utility", which automatically manages every trade, sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, and closes trades according to the rules of this strategy Set files for configuring the indicator for various assets Set files for configuring Bomber Utility in the following modes: "Minimum Risk"
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.22 (18)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
Indicators
Power Candles V3 - Self-Optimizing Strength Indicator Power Candles V3 turns currency and instrument strength into an actionable trade plan on every chart it is attached to. Instead of just coloring candles, it runs a live auto-optimization in the background and hands you the best Stop Loss, Take Profit and signal threshold for the symbol in front of you. One click adopts it for live trading - entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit rays appear on the chart at the exact prices, and alerts fire with dir
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
Indicators
Azimuth Pro V2: Synthetic Fractal Structure and Confirmed Entries for MT5 Overview Azimuth Pro is a multi-level swing structure indicator by Merkava Labs . Four nested swing layers, swing-anchored VWAP, ABC pattern detection, three-timeframe structural filtering, and closed-bar confirmed entries — one chart, one workflow from micro-swings to macro-cycles. This is not a blind signal product. It is a structure-first workflow for traders who care about location, context, and timing. ️ Summer Sale
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
Indicators
Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicators
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
Indicators
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
ORB Seeker MT5
Marcela Goncalves De Oliveira
Indicators
Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
Indicators
The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicators
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Indicators
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 LAUNCH PRICE: $99 Axiom Matrix is available at the launch price of $99. The price will increase to $199 after the first 30 purchases. After your purchase, send me a direct message to receive your instructions and claim your exclusive gift bonus. Axiom Matrix is a professional multi-symbol, multi-timeframe market scanner and decision dashboard for MetaTrader 5. It scans your Market Watch, analyzes multiple timeframes, reads multiple evidence engines, compares the strongest opport
Zain Gold ScalpingV5
Ahmed Gamal Abdel Nasser Mohamed
Indicators
# Zain Gold Scalping V5 Indicator - Multi-Timeframe Forex & Gold Trading Indicator **Zain Gold Scalping V5** is a comprehensive and professional technical analysis tool, specifically designed for the MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform. This indicator is tailored to meet the needs of both retail and professional traders, offering an exceptional combination of speed, multi-timeframe adaptability, and superior analytical accuracy. Whether you're looking for high-volatility price movements in precious me
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
A2SR MT5 for Smarter Trading Decision
Yohana Parmi
5 (2)
Indicators
A2SR for MT5 Automated Actual Support & Resistance + Trading Instruments. --   Guidance   : -- at   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734748/page4#comment_16532516 -- and  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/yohana/blog    Powerful, Genuine, and Time-Saving For Smarter Trading Decision     +  EA-Compatible Objects . Key Advantages Leading Actual SR Levels (Not Lagging, Not Repainting) After years of proven reliability on MT4 since 2014 , - A2SR is now available for MetaTrader 5. It gives trader
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
Indicators
SR Liquidity   is a trading indicator designed to reveal the hidden zones where market liquidity concentrates and price reacts most strongly. These special liquidity areas act as powerful support and resistance levels, giving you a clear map of where the market is most likely to reverse. Instead of drawing ordinary Support/Resistance lines, SR Liquidity analyzes real price behavior to detect the zones where buying and selling pressure accumulate. These are actually the pools of liquidity that dr
Ziva LSE Pro
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE Pro: Trade the Flow, Not the Noise ZIVA LSE Pro was developed around a simple belief: professional traders do not need more random signals; they need better context. This workflow reflects the ZIVA approach to filtering market noise and focusing on the liquidity and structural mechanics that influence price behavior. Most indicators treat the market like a static picture. ZIVA LSE Pro is built to read it as a dynamic environment where liquidity, structure, volatility, and execution con
More from author
AB ZoneMatrix
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Base-departure detection — algorithmically finds consolidation bases (overlapping range with compressed volatility) followed by displacement departures. Patterns: Drop-Base-Rally, Rally-Base-Drop, Rally-Base-Rally, Drop-Base-Drop — detected structurally, not by candle names. –   Strength score (0–100) — from departure velocity, time-at-base, freshness (each revisit decays the score), higher-timeframe confluence and origin volume. –   Lifecycle — Fresh, Tested (decaying), Broken
FREE
TrendFlow CBL Pro
Allan Deka
Indicators
TrendFlow CBL Pro is a complete trend-following indicator built on the Count Back Line (CBL) method — a proven technique for identifying dynamic support and resistance levels based on actual price structure, not lagging averages. It does not just give you an arrow — it gives you a full trading framework : entry signal, stop loss placement, take profit target, phase-colored bars, filter confirmation, and a live performance dashboard — all in one indicator, right on your chart.  Why TrendFlow CBL
AB ReverasalLab
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works Single-signal reversal tools fail because reversals are multi-condition events. ReversalLab scores a confluence stack and only prints above threshold: –   Liquidity sweep of a scored pool — the fuel event. This condition is mandatory. –   Statistical momentum divergence — price extreme versus momentum vector, t-stat filtered. –   Volume climax or absorption at the extreme, from the Effort-vs-Result module. –   Displacement confirmation — a break of the most recent minor structure wi
AB QuantScore
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works QuantScore is the suite's flagship: a multi-factor model compressing six independent measurements into one −100…+100 edge score. –   Momentum factor — the regression t-stat from the VectorMomentum core. –   Mean-reversion factor — z-score of price versus its volume-weighted mean, contributing against stretch when the regime is mean-reverting. –   Regime factor — the RegimeLens state sets the weighting between momentum and reversion. This dynamic weighting is the secret sauce; static
AB AnchorVWAP
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Multi-anchor engine — Session, Weekly, Monthly and Quarterly VWAPs simultaneously, plus auto-anchored VWAPs from the most recent significant swing high and low, plus unlimited manual click-to-anchor points (news, earnings, breakouts). –   True sigma bands — ±1/±2/±3 sigma computed from the volume-weighted variance of price around VWAP, not a lazy standard deviation of closes. Bands expand realistically with participation. –   Interaction signals — first-touch pullback to session
AB BlockEngine
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Strict validation chain — a candidate becomes an order block only if all hold: it is the last opposing candle before a displacement move; the displacement breaks structure; the move leaves an imbalance (FVG) behind; and displacement volume exceeds its time-of-day baseline. This removes roughly 90% of what other indicators mislabel as order blocks. –   Grading (A/B/C) — from displacement magnitude, liquidity swept by the block before departing, and higher-timeframe alignment. –  
AB FlowZones
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Impulse-leg detection — identifies displacement legs (velocity + range expansion + structural break) worth continuing with. –   Zone projection — for each impulse, projects the confluence-cluster pullback zone: the overlap of the 38–62% retracement band, the breakout origin (old resistance/new support), any fair value gap inside the leg, and the auto-anchored VWAP from the leg's origin. Where two or more overlap, a graded continuation zone prints. –   Regime gate — zones only pr
AB LiquidityMap
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works –   Pool detection — equal highs/lows (within an ATR-scaled tolerance), unswept swing highs/lows, session and daily/weekly extremes, and trendline liquidity (3+ touch diagonal clusters where stops accumulate). –   Pool weighting — each pool scored by touch count, age, round-number proximity and origin timeframe, then drawn with thickness/opacity proportional to score. The chart literally shows where the fuel is. –   Sweep engine — a sweep registers when price wicks through a pool an
AB TrapRadar
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works An inducement trap is a sequence, not a candle pattern. TrapRadar's state machine requires all four legs: –   Bait — an obvious level forms (minor swing, equal highs/lows, range boundary) that retail will trade the breakout of. –   Trigger — price breaks the level and actually attracts participation; relative volume rises on the breakout bar, confirming traders took the bait. –   Trap spring — within K bars a displacement candle (range greater than 1.5× ATR, closing 70%+ through its
AB VolCore
Allan Deka
Indicators
ATR tells you yesterday's range. VolCore models the volatility cycle itself: –   Estimator stack — Parkinson, Garman-Klass and Yang-Zhang realized volatility (OHLC-based estimators are 5–8× more efficient than close-to-close). Select one or blend. –   Percentile ranking — current volatility ranked within its own 250-bar distribution, giving a universal 0–100 Vol Rank comparable across all symbols. –   Squeeze detection — Vol Rank below a threshold and still compressing (negative vol-of-vol slope
AB VectorMomentum
Allan Deka
Indicators
How it works No RSI, no stochastic. VectorMomentum measures momentum three independent ways and demands agreement: –   Regression-slope t-statistic — a linear regression on log price over N bars; the t-stat of the slope (slope divided by its standard error) gives statistically-significant momentum that self-normalizes across symbols and volatility levels. –   Volume-pressure-weighted rate of change — ROC weighted by relative tick volume, so momentum on dead volume scores lower than the same move
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review