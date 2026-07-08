AB GapLogic
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
How it works
– Detection with quality filters — true three-candle imbalances filtered by minimum gap size (ATR-scaled), displacement quality of the middle candle and volume, killing the micro-gap spam that makes FVG tools unusable on low timeframes.
– Fill-state tracking — each gap tracked live: Untouched, Partially filled (with fill %), Fully mitigated, Inverted.
– The headline feature — Inversion (failed FVG): when price closes entirely through a gap, the imbalance inverts. Failed bullish gaps become resistance, failed bearish gaps become support. GapLogic re-draws the inverted gap in its new role and signals the first retest — one of the cleanest continuation entries in the ICT/SMC playbook, and almost no MT5 product does it properly.
– Consequent encroachment line (gap midpoint) drawn on every gap, with reaction tracking, plus higher-timeframe gaps overlaid on lower-timeframe charts and nested-gap highlighting.
Marketplace description
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Every SMC trader marks fair value gaps. The professionals watch what happens when they fail. GapLogic is a complete FVG engine — quality-filtered detection, live fill-percentage tracking, consequent encroachment lines, higher-timeframe gap overlay — built around the signal that matters most: Inversion. When price closes fully through a gap, the imbalance flips roles: failed bullish gaps become resistance, failed bearish gaps become support, and GapLogic automatically re-draws them and alerts you on the first retest — a continuation entry with built-in invalidation that almost no other MT5 tool detects correctly. Size, displacement and volume filters keep low-timeframe charts clean. Staged alerts: new gap, CE touch, full mitigation, inversion retest. Non-repainting, EA-ready.