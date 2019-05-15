CloseProfit is a utility created to automate the process of setting a stop-loss and closing orders when a certain percentage of profit is reached.





The utility also has two Buy and Sell buttons on the chart for opening orders.





The utility can be used to close orders opened by other advisors, with a stop-loss or a percentage of the increase in the deposit. To do this, you need to set in the settings a magic number that matches the one that is installed in the advisor when opening a transaction.