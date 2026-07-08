Aurora Session Pilot Ultimate Market Timer

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SESSION PILOT MT4 – MARKET SESSION & NEWS FILTER

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Session Pilot is an intelligent filtering tool designed to focus trading activity on the most liquid market sessions and avoid trades during high-volatility news events. The system continuously monitors current time and upcoming economic announcements.

✔ MAIN FEATURES

• Automatic detection of London, New York, and Asian sessions

• Integrated news filter with economic calendar

• Time-based trading windows (Trading Hours)

• Automatic position closure before news events

• Customizable news impact levels (Low, Medium, High)

• Visual dashboard with session status

• Countdown to next news event





✔ TECHNICAL DETAILS

Session Pilot operates as an overlay system and can be combined with any Expert Advisor or manual trading strategy. News data is automatically loaded from external calendars and verified before each trade.

Configurable Parameters:

• Active Sessions: London, New York, Asian

• News Filter: High Impact, Medium Impact, Low Impact

• Time Buffer: Minutes before and after news events

• Auto-Close: Automatic closure of open positions before news





✔ SESSION TIMES (SERVER TIME)

• Asian Session: 00:00 - 09:00

• London Session: 08:00 - 17:00

• New York Session: 13:00 - 22:00

• London/New York Overlap: 13:00 - 17:00 (highest liquidity)





✔ RISK MANAGEMENT

Session Pilot reduces risk by avoiding trades during news-induced volatility. However, the system cannot guarantee profits. Slippage and gaps can occur even outside news events.





✔ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

• MetaTrader 4

• Stable internet connection for news updates

• Compatible with all account types

• Minimum 512 MB RAM

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IMPORTANT NOTICE

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Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Only invest capital you can afford to lose.