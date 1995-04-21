RSI Divergence Pulse MT4

RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard



FULL DESCRIPTION

RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators.





- COLOR-CODED RSI LINE

The RSI line changes color based on its current zone:

Blue — Neutral zone (between 30 and 70), normal price action territory

Green — Overbought zone (above 70), warning of overextension

Red — Oversold zone (below 30), warning of extreme weakness





- RSI SIGNAL LINE

An SMA of RSI (default period 9) acts as a "signal line" — just like MACD's signal. Crossovers between RSI and Signal provide additional entry/exit timing. The difference (Diff) is shown in the dashboard.





- AUTOMATIC DIVERGENCE DETECTION

Fractal-based pivot algorithm scans up to 500 bars for:

Regular (Actual) Divergence — Classic reversal signals (price makes new extreme, RSI disagrees)

Hidden Divergence — Powerful trend continuation signals during pullbacks





- DUAL DIVERGENCE LINES

Solid lines for Regular, dashed lines for Hidden, drawn simultaneously on the price chart AND the RSI subwindow for instant visual confirmation. 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden.





- MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI PANEL

See RSI values across M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 — all in one compact panel inside the indicator window. Each timeframe is color-coded by zone (green=bullish, red=overbought/bearish, blue=oversold). Find multi-timeframe confluence without opening extra charts.





- OB/OS ZONE FILLS

Overbought (70+) and Oversold (30−) zones are filled with subtle background colors — red tint above 70, blue tint below 30. See at a glance when RSI enters extreme territory.





- BUY/SELL ARROWS

Clear entry signals placed directly on the price chart at each divergence point. Color-coded to match the divergence type.





- SIGNAL LABELS

"ACTUAL ▲" for reversal setups, "Hidden ▼" for continuation — zero guesswork on divergence type.





- REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

Dark-theme info panel showing:

Live RSI value (green above 50 / red below 50)

Diff: RSI minus Signal (green = bullish momentum / red = bearish)

Signal line value (orange)

Current zone: OVERBOUGHT / BULLISH / BEARISH / OVERSOLD

Trend assessment: STRONG BUY / BUY / SELL / STRONG SELL / NEUTRAL





- MULTI-CHANNEL ALERTS

Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notification support. Alerts fire on confirmed divergence — never miss a high-probability setup.





- FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE

Independent colors for all 4 divergence types. Toggle everything on/off: arrows, labels, dashboard, MTF panel, zone fills. Adjust OB/OS/Middle levels to suit your strategy.





- WORKS EVERYWHERE

Any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, Commodities), any timeframe (M1 to MN).





- CLEAN & LIGHTWEIGHT

No DLLs, no external dependencies. All objects auto-cleaned on removal. Non-repainting confirmed signals.









HOW IT WORKS

The indicator calculates the standard RSI (default period 14) and adds a Signal line (SMA of RSI, default period 9). It uses a fractal-based pivot detection algorithm to identify significant RSI highs and lows. By comparing consecutive pivots against corresponding price action:





Price Lower-Low + RSI Higher-Low → Regular Bullish Divergence (reversal up)

Price Higher-High + RSI Lower-High → Regular Bearish Divergence (reversal down)

Price Higher-Low + RSI Lower-Low → Hidden Bullish Divergence (trend continuation up)

Price Lower-High + RSI Higher-High → Hidden Bearish Divergence (trend continuation down)





The RSI line color changes automatically by zone — green in overbought, blue in neutral, red in oversold — so you can see market conditions at a glance without checking values.





The Multi-Timeframe panel reads RSI from 5 timeframes simultaneously, color-coded by zone, giving you instant confluence across the timeframe spectrum without switching charts.





The dashboard provides a real-time summary: RSI value, Signal value, their difference, the current zone assessment, and a trend strength rating from STRONG BUY to STRONG SELL.









INPUT PARAMETERS

RSI Settings:

RSI Period (default: 14)

Signal MA Period (default: 9) — SMA smoothing for the signal line

Applied Price (default: Close)





Levels:

Overbought Level (default: 70)

Middle Level (default: 50)

Oversold Level (default: 30)





Divergence Detection:

Pivot Strength — bars each side for pivot confirmation (default: 5)

Max Lookback Bars — how far back to scan (default: 500)

Show Regular Divergence (default: true)

Show Hidden Divergence (default: true)





Visual Style:

4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden

Divergence line width (1-5)

Toggle: Arrows, Labels, Dashboard, OB/OS Zone Fill, MTF Panel





Alerts:

Popup Alert (default: off)

Sound Alert (default: off)

Email Notification (default: off)

Push Notification (default: off)









TRADING TIPS





Regular divergence is strongest when RSI is deep in OB/OS zones (above 70 or below 30). Hidden divergence works best in clear trends — use it for pullback entries. Watch RSI color changes — green-to-blue (dropping out of OB) or red-to-blue (rising out of OS) are early warnings. Use the MTF panel for confluence: if H4 RSI is oversold AND H1 shows bullish divergence = high-probability long. Combine with support/resistance levels for highest probability entries. Don't fight the higher-timeframe RSI direction shown in the MTF panel. Multi-TF approach: confirm trend on H4/D1 via the MTF panel, find entries on H1/M15 via divergence signals. Zone fills make it instantly clear when RSI enters extreme territory — prepare for reversal signals. RSI/Signal crossover (Diff turning positive/negative) serves as a secondary confirmation signal. Use higher timeframes (H1+) for more reliable divergence signals with fewer false positives. Consider using 80/20 levels for strongly trending markets and 70/30 for range-bound conditions.









WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER RSI INDICATORS





Most RSI indicators on the market offer only ONE feature:

Basic RSI line with no divergence

Divergence detection but no alerts

Multi-timeframe scanner but no divergence

Dashboard but no visual signals on chart





RSI Divergence Pulse combines ALL of these into ONE professional tool:

Color-Coded RSI Line (blue/green/red by zone)

RSI Signal Line with crossover confirmation

Regular + Hidden Divergence Detection

Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)

OB/OS Zone Fills with background coloring

Buy/Sell Arrows + Signal Labels on Chart

Live Dashboard with Zone + Trend Assessment

Full Alert System (Popup, Sound, Email, Push)

Non-repainting, lightweight, zero dependencies









ALERTS





Enable any combination of alert types:

MetaTrader Popup Dialog

Sound Alert (alert2.wav)

Email (requires SMTP configuration in MetaTrader)

Push Notification (requires MetaTrader mobile app + MetaQuotes ID)





Alerts fire ONCE per confirmed divergence signal — no spam, no repeated alerts.









COMPATIBILITY





MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — included

MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — separate version available

Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe

No DLLs required









RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY TIMEFRAME





Timeframe Pivot Strength Max Lookback RSI Period Notes

M1 - M15 2 - 3 300 14 Fast signals, more noise

M30 - H1 4 - 5 500 14 Balanced (default)

H4 - Daily 5 - 8 500 14 Reliable, fewer signals

Weekly+ 8 - 10 300 14 Major moves only









WHAT YOU GET





A professional RSI indicator that does the divergence analysis for you

Clear visual signals — no subjective interpretation needed

Multi-Timeframe context without opening additional charts

Real-time zone + trend dashboard at a glance

Instant notifications on your phone/email

Works across all markets and timeframes





Stop manually scanning for divergences and switching between charts. Let RSI Divergence Pulse do the work while you focus on executing high-probability trades.







