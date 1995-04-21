RSI Divergence Pulse MT4

RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard


FULL DESCRIPTION

RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators.

- COLOR-CODED RSI LINE

   The RSI line changes color based on its current zone:
  • Blue — Neutral zone (between 30 and 70), normal price action territory
  • Green — Overbought zone (above 70), warning of overextension
  • Red — Oversold zone (below 30), warning of extreme weakness
- RSI SIGNAL LINE
   An SMA of RSI (default period 9) acts as a "signal line" — just like MACD's signal. Crossovers between RSI and Signal provide additional entry/exit timing. The difference (Diff) is shown in the dashboard.

- AUTOMATIC DIVERGENCE DETECTION

   Fractal-based pivot algorithm scans up to 500 bars for:
  •    Regular (Actual) Divergence — Classic reversal signals (price makes new extreme, RSI disagrees)
  •    Hidden Divergence — Powerful trend continuation signals during pullbacks
- DUAL DIVERGENCE LINES
   Solid lines for Regular, dashed lines for Hidden, drawn simultaneously on the price chart AND the RSI subwindow for instant visual confirmation. 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden.

- MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI PANEL
   See RSI values across M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 — all in one compact panel inside the indicator window. Each timeframe is color-coded by zone (green=bullish, red=overbought/bearish, blue=oversold). Find multi-timeframe confluence without opening extra charts.

- OB/OS ZONE FILLS
   Overbought (70+) and Oversold (30−) zones are filled with subtle background colors — red tint above 70, blue tint below 30. See at a glance when RSI enters extreme territory.

- BUY/SELL ARROWS
   Clear entry signals placed directly on the price chart at each divergence point. Color-coded to match the divergence type.

- SIGNAL LABELS
   "ACTUAL ▲" for reversal setups, "Hidden ▼" for continuation — zero guesswork on divergence type.

- REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

   Dark-theme info panel showing:
  • Live RSI value (green above 50 / red below 50)
  • Diff: RSI minus Signal (green = bullish momentum / red = bearish)
  • Signal line value (orange)
  • Current zone: OVERBOUGHT / BULLISH / BEARISH / OVERSOLD
  • Trend assessment: STRONG BUY / BUY / SELL / STRONG SELL / NEUTRAL
- MULTI-CHANNEL ALERTS
   Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notification support. Alerts fire on confirmed divergence — never miss a high-probability setup.

- FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
   Independent colors for all 4 divergence types. Toggle everything on/off: arrows, labels, dashboard, MTF panel, zone fills. Adjust OB/OS/Middle levels to suit your strategy.

- WORKS EVERYWHERE
   Any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, Commodities), any timeframe (M1 to MN).

- CLEAN & LIGHTWEIGHT
   No DLLs, no external dependencies. All objects auto-cleaned on removal. Non-repainting confirmed signals.


HOW IT WORKS
The indicator calculates the standard RSI (default period 14) and adds a Signal line (SMA of RSI, default period 9). It uses a fractal-based pivot detection algorithm to identify significant RSI highs and lows. By comparing consecutive pivots against corresponding price action:

  • Price Lower-Low + RSI Higher-Low → Regular Bullish Divergence (reversal up)
  • Price Higher-High + RSI Lower-High → Regular Bearish Divergence (reversal down)
  • Price Higher-Low + RSI Lower-Low → Hidden Bullish Divergence (trend continuation up)
  • Price Lower-High + RSI Higher-High → Hidden Bearish Divergence (trend continuation down)
The RSI line color changes automatically by zone — green in overbought, blue in neutral, red in oversold — so you can see market conditions at a glance without checking values.

The Multi-Timeframe panel reads RSI from 5 timeframes simultaneously, color-coded by zone, giving you instant confluence across the timeframe spectrum without switching charts.

The dashboard provides a real-time summary: RSI value, Signal value, their difference, the current zone assessment, and a trend strength rating from STRONG BUY to STRONG SELL.


INPUT PARAMETERS
RSI Settings:
  • RSI Period (default: 14)
  • Signal MA Period (default: 9) — SMA smoothing for the signal line
  • Applied Price (default: Close)
Levels:
  • Overbought Level (default: 70)
  • Middle Level (default: 50)
  • Oversold Level (default: 30)
Divergence Detection:
  • Pivot Strength — bars each side for pivot confirmation (default: 5)
  • Max Lookback Bars — how far back to scan (default: 500)
  • Show Regular Divergence (default: true)
  • Show Hidden Divergence (default: true)
Visual Style:
  • 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden
  • Divergence line width (1-5)
  • Toggle: Arrows, Labels, Dashboard, OB/OS Zone Fill, MTF Panel
Alerts:
  • Popup Alert (default: off)
  • Sound Alert (default: off)
  • Email Notification (default: off)
  • Push Notification (default: off)

TRADING TIPS

  1. Regular divergence is strongest when RSI is deep in OB/OS zones (above 70 or below 30).
  2. Hidden divergence works best in clear trends — use it for pullback entries.
  3. Watch RSI color changes — green-to-blue (dropping out of OB) or red-to-blue (rising out of OS) are early warnings.
  4. Use the MTF panel for confluence: if H4 RSI is oversold AND H1 shows bullish divergence = high-probability long.
  5. Combine with support/resistance levels for highest probability entries.
  6. Don't fight the higher-timeframe RSI direction shown in the MTF panel.
  7. Multi-TF approach: confirm trend on H4/D1 via the MTF panel, find entries on H1/M15 via divergence signals.
  8. Zone fills make it instantly clear when RSI enters extreme territory — prepare for reversal signals.
  9. RSI/Signal crossover (Diff turning positive/negative) serves as a secondary confirmation signal.
  10. Use higher timeframes (H1+) for more reliable divergence signals with fewer false positives.
  11. Consider using 80/20 levels for strongly trending markets and 70/30 for range-bound conditions.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER RSI INDICATORS

Most RSI indicators on the market offer only ONE feature:
  • Basic RSI line with no divergence
  • Divergence detection but no alerts
  • Multi-timeframe scanner but no divergence
  • Dashboard but no visual signals on chart
RSI Divergence Pulse combines ALL of these into ONE professional tool:
  • Color-Coded RSI Line (blue/green/red by zone)
  • RSI Signal Line with crossover confirmation
  • Regular + Hidden Divergence Detection
  • Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • OB/OS Zone Fills with background coloring
  • Buy/Sell Arrows + Signal Labels on Chart
  • Live Dashboard with Zone + Trend Assessment
  • Full Alert System (Popup, Sound, Email, Push)
  • Non-repainting, lightweight, zero dependencies

ALERTS

Enable any combination of alert types:
  • MetaTrader Popup Dialog
  • Sound Alert (alert2.wav)
  • Email (requires SMTP configuration in MetaTrader)
  • Push Notification (requires MetaTrader mobile app + MetaQuotes ID)
Alerts fire ONCE per confirmed divergence signal — no spam, no repeated alerts.


COMPATIBILITY

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — included
  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — separate version available
  • Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe
  • No DLLs required

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY TIMEFRAME

Timeframe    Pivot Strength   Max Lookback   RSI Period   Notes
M1 - M15     2 - 3            300            14           Fast signals, more noise
M30 - H1     4 - 5            500            14           Balanced (default)
H4 - Daily   5 - 8            500            14           Reliable, fewer signals
Weekly+      8 - 10           300            14           Major moves only


WHAT YOU GET

  • A professional RSI indicator that does the divergence analysis for you
  • Clear visual signals — no subjective interpretation needed
  • Multi-Timeframe context without opening additional charts
  • Real-time zone + trend dashboard at a glance
  • Instant notifications on your phone/email
  • Works across all markets and timeframes
Stop manually scanning for divergences and switching between charts. Let RSI Divergence Pulse do the work while you focus on executing high-probability trades.


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Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
Niubility Trend
Qizhen Ma
指标
Niubility Trend  Niubility Trend displays the trend direction for all time frames in real time. You'll see at a glance at which direction the trends are running, how long they last and how powerful they are. All this makes it an easy-to-use trend trading system for beginners, advanced and professional traders. Features Easy to trade Customizable colors and sizes It is non-repainting and non-backpainting It is fantastic as a trailing stop method It implements alerts of all kinds
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Tevin Marshall
5 (1)
指标
SFO Trend Racer system is a trend indicator created by the CEO and Founder of " Simple Forex Options ", Tevin Marshall . It serves 6 different functions all in one. It shows the trader the entry signals as well as exit signals, whether it is a take profit or a stop loss. It also uses trend filters and signal confirmations so that the trader is able to make the most logically fit decision. Trend Racer uses various filters and specific settings from a plethora of indicators. The beauty in this ind
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Keith Watford
指标
A useful scanner/dashboard that shows the RSI values for multiple symbols and time-frames. It can be easily hidden/displayed with a simple click on the scanner man top left of the dashboard. You can input upper and lower RSI values and the colours can be set to show when above/below these values. The default values are 70 and 30. There are also input colours for when the RSI is above or below 50 (but not exceeding the upper/lower levels Symbols and time-frames are input separated by commas.
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4.8 (45)
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4.84 (171)
指标
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5 (27)
指标
M1 SNIPER 是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
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Garry James Goodchild
指标
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Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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4.33 (6)
指标
Prop Firm Sniper MT4  is a professional market structure indicator that automatically identifies high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities using BOS and CHoCH analysis. Recommended Timeframes: For backtesting, use the indicator on   M5 or M15   for Gold (XAUUSD), and   M15 or H1   for more volatile Forex pairs such as   GBPUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP , and similar markets. CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE BONUSES! Prop Firm Sniper  is a professional market structure indicator designed t
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Genki Andou
5 (2)
指标
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4.43 (7)
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4.81 (21)
指标
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Issam Kassas
5 (11)
指标
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Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
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Davit Beridze
5 (1)
指标
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Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
指标
现在优惠 30%！ 任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需
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Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
指标
目前8折优惠! 对任何新手或专家交易者来说都是最好的解决方案! 这个指标是专门用来显示任何符号的货币强度，如异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。它是同类产品中的第一个，任何符号都可以添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度。这是一个独特的、高质量的、负担得起的交易工具，因为我们已经纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/708876 它适用于所有时间框架。你将很快能够看到TREND! 根据新的基础算法设计，它使识别和确认潜在交易变得更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了8种主要货币和一种符号的强弱。 该指标显示了8种主要货币（澳元加元瑞士法郎欧元英镑日元新西兰美元）的强弱线，再加上一个符号! 该指标显示了符号的真实价值。例如：对于XAUUSD（黄金）：价格以美元报价。如果黄金在上涨，你怎么能知道是黄金的强势还是美元的弱势？只有当黄金走强时，我们才会进行交易。该指
Neo Wave PRO
Nikolay Raykov
5 (1)
指标
Price & Time Market Structure Indicator A professional market structure tool that analyzes waves through both price and time — not price alone. Main Description NeoWave PRO is a professional market structure indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for traders who want to move beyond traditional one-dimensional wave tools such as ZigZag, swing indicators, and basic high/low systems. Most wave indicators analyze only one thing: Price. But a real market wave is not only a price movement. A true wave de
AW Candle Patterns MT4
AW Trading Software Limited
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AW 蜡烛形态指标是高级趋势指标与强大的蜡烛形态扫描仪的组合。它是识别和突出显示 30 个最可靠的烛台形态的有用工具。此外，它是一个基于彩色条的电流趋势分析器，带有   可调整大小和定位的插件多时间框架趋势面板。根据趋势过滤调整模式显示的独特能力。 优点： 轻松识别蜡烛形态 不重绘结果 内置多时间趋势面板 禁用模式类型（1、2、3 根蜡烛） 显示形态时趋势过滤的调整 MT5 version - >   HERE   / Instructions and description  -> HERE 显示模式列表： 锤模式 固定/固定 看跌 Harami / 看涨 Harami 看跌 Harami Cross / 看涨 Harami Cross 枢轴点反转向上/枢轴点反转向下 双柱低位收盘价较高/双柱低位收盘价较低 收盘价反转向上 / 收盘价反转向下 中性条 /     两个中性条 双内/内/外 向上推力杆/向下推力杆 晚星/晨星 晚上十字星 / 早上十字星 吞没看跌线/吞没看涨线 镜子酒吧 流星 乌云盖顶 十字星 输入变量： Main settings Trend Filtering Mo
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (68)
指标
Scalper Inside PRO 帮你分析日内趋势，在入场前就把交易规划好。核心是三套专属策略，让你更精准地读懂市场。信号一出现，指标就自动判断行情方向并计算关键价位，你能提前看到潜在入场点、预期的止损以及多个止盈位。详尽的绩效统计会展示不同品种和策略在历史上的表现，帮你根据当前行情挑选合适的资产。它既可以作为独立的剥头皮工具，也可以融入你的系统，或者作为你自己 EA 的基础。运行于 MetaTrader 4 平台。 指标会直接在图表上标出入场、三个止盈位 - TP1、TP2、TP3 以及一个可选止损。你甚至可以接入自己的箭头指标，检验它们的统计数据和盈利能力。 购买后请直接联系我，即可获得指标的专属附赠 add-ons、更多关于实盘运用的说明，以及把它正确接入你自己交易系统和 EA 的帮助。 指标主要功能 内置三套专属交易策略，可即时切换。 箭头信号出现后即时计算价位：入场以及 TP1、TP2、TP3 多级目标立刻显示，方便你提前规划交易。开启手动或自动计算后，会显示止损位。 三套策略均内置优化模块：自动把参数适配到当前品种和周期，帮你快速筛选资产（仅在实时状态下可用）。 HTF
All in One Trade
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (28)
指标
All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
Color Trend FX
Alexey Minkov
4.5 (4)
指标
Color Trend FX 直接在图表上显示当前的趋势方向，并标出入场点、trailing 跟踪止损位以及可能的出场点。该指标专为想看到开仓点、获得平仓建议并查看历史表现的交易者设计。它可以作为独立工具使用，也可以作为您自己交易系统的一部分，或作为您 Expert Advisors 的基础。 指标以彩色圆点的形式显示信号，圆点跟随趋势，同时充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。当行情动能减弱、价格开始从极值回撤时，会出现一个提示出场 / 平仓的信号。 购买后请直接联系我，获取关于如何在交易中使用该指标，以及如何将其正确接入您自己的交易系统和 Expert Advisors 的更多信息。 主要功能 趋势圆点跟随价格，充当持仓的 trailing 跟踪止损位。 当行情动能减弱、价格从极值回撤时，出现出场信号。 不重绘信号：信号出现在已收盘的 K 线上，固定不动，之后不会重新计算。 趋势变化提醒：终端弹窗、声音提示、Push 和 Email（需要在终端中额外设置）。 可灵活调节信号过滤器灵敏度（Accuracy Delta）以及出场检测灵敏度，适配不同品种和周期。 可选的时间过滤器：设
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.67 (12)
指标
这个指标是我们2个产品 Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics 的一个超级组合。 它适用于所有时间框架，并以图形方式显示8种主要货币和一种符号的强势或弱势冲动! 该指标专门用于显示任何符号的货币强度加速，如黄金、异国货币对、商品、指数或期货。这是它的第一个指标，任何符号都可以被添加到第9行，以显示黄金、白银、石油、DAX、US30、MXN、TRY、CNH等的真实货币强度加速（冲动或速度）。 建立在新的基础算法上，它使识别和确认潜在的交易更加容易。这是因为它以图形方式显示了一种货币的强势或弱势是否正在加速，并测量了这种加速的速度--把它想象成你汽车中的速度表。当你加速时，事情显然会发生得更快，这在外汇市场上也是一样的，即如果你配对的货币正在向相反的方向加速，你就会发现一个潜在的有利可图的交易。 动态市场斐波那契28水平被用作警报触发器，将适应市场活动。如果冲动击中黄色触发线，你将收到警报。然后你就知道作为一个交易员应该做什么。货币对和方向已经给出。只需点击警报按钮，就可以切换到该货
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
指标
ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
4.71 (7)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。 Online course , manual and [download presets] . 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随动能，并通过止损指导和移动止损选项寻找更清晰的入场机会。
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (21)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (37)
指标
Scalper Vault 是一个专业的剥头皮系统，为您提供成功剥头皮所需的一切。该指标是一个完整的交易系统，可供外汇和二元期权交易者使用。推荐的时间范围是 M5。 该系统为您提供趋势方向的准确箭头信号。它还为您提供顶部和底部信号以及江恩市场水平。无论您拥有何种交易经验，该系统都易于使用。您只需要遵循简单的规则并每天重复该过程。 建议将此系统用于主要货币对。感谢您的关注！ 请注意，该指标在策略测试器中可能无法正常工作。因此，我建议仅在模拟或真实账户的真实交易条件下使用该系统。 指示器提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买指标后请与我联系。我将免费与您分享我的个人交易建议和出色的奖励指标！ 祝您交易愉快，盈利！
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
指标
Volatility Trend System - a trading system that gives signals for entries. The volatility system gives linear and point signals in the direction of the trend, as well as signals to exit it, without redrawing and delays. The trend indicator monitors the direction of the medium-term trend, shows the direction and its change. The signal indicator is based on changes in volatility and shows market entries. The indicator is equipped with several types of alerts. Can be applied to various trading ins
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
指标
TREND LINES PRO 帮助您了解市场真正的方向转变点。该指标显示真实的趋势反转点以及主要参与者重新入场的时机。 您可以看到 BOS线、 趋势变化和更高时间框架的关键水平——无需复杂的设置或不必要的干扰。信号不会重绘，并在K线收盘后仍然保留在图表上。 VERSION MT 5    -   与……搭配使用时，可发挥其最大潜力   RFI LEVELS PRO 指示器 该指标显示的内容： 实际变化 趋势（BOS 线） 一旦信号出现，它就始终有效！这与会重绘的指标有着重要的区别，后者可能会发出信号后又改变信号，从而导致资金损失。现在，您可以更精准、更准确地进入市场。此外，还有一个功能，会在箭头出现后为K线着色，直到达到目标价位（止盈）或出现反转信号为止。 重复条目   以及主要玩家的充值 为了提高寻找入场点时的视觉清晰度，我们创建了一个模块，该模块首先显示买入/卖出区域，并在该区域内寻找最佳入场点。此外，我们还加入了智能逻辑来管理止损位，该逻辑会随着时间的推移逐步降低止损位的大小，从而降低入场交易时的初始风险（移动止损位）。 信号强度水平（BOS） 该指标采用三个显著性等级来衡量
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
指标
成交量突破震荡指标是一种以震荡指标的形式将价格变动与成交量趋势相匹配的指标。 我想将成交量分析整合到我的策略中，但大多数成交量指标都令我失望， 例如 OBV、资金流量指数、A/D，还有成交量加权 Macd 和许多其他指标。 因此，我为自己编写了这个指标，我对它的实用性感到满意，因此我决定将其发布到市场上。 主要特点： 它突出显示了价格在成交量增加（突破）支持下朝某个方向移动的阶段。 它突出显示了成交量增加停止并因此市场收缩的阶段。 它突出显示了价格和成交量均未移动的阶段，尤其是在时间范围（<=15 分钟）的日内交易中，因此市场已为未来的运行做好准备。 当其他 EA 交易程序发出的虚假信号不受交易量增加的支持时，可过滤掉这些信号。 它使趋势和范围阶段可视化变得非常容易 输入参数： 计算设置： 计算类型：快速、正常、慢速，用于监控短期、中期和长期，保持在同一时间范围内。 计算周期：计算周期 交易量设置： 交易量类型：TickVolume（主要用于外汇）和RealVolume（用于股票市场） 信号设置： 信号周期：信号线周期 突破水平：突破信号的阈值水平 警报设置 警报类型：收盘
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.85 (60)
指标
货币强度向导是一个非常强大的指标，为您提供成功交易的一体化解决方案。该指标使用多个时间范围内所有货币的数据来计算这个或那个外汇对的力量。此数据以易于使用的货币指数和货币电力线的形式表示，您可以使用它们来查看这种或那种货币的力量。 您所需要的只是将指标附加到您要交易的图表上，该指标将向您显示您交易的货币的真实强度。该指标还向您显示买卖量压力的极值，您可以在顺势交易时利用这些压力。该指标还显示了基于斐波那契的可能目标。该指标可用于各种交易时间范围。该指标支持各种货币对的交易。 该指标为您提供所有类型的警报，包括推送通知。 购买后请联系我。我将与您分享我的交易技巧，并免费为您提供丰厚的红利指标！ 祝您交易愉快，获利丰厚！
Linear Trend Predictor
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Linear Trend Predictor — 结合切入点和方向支撑线的趋势指标。按照突破高/低价通道的原理运作。该指标算法过滤市场噪音，考虑波动性和市场动态。 指示器功能  使用平滑方法，显示市场趋势和开立买入或卖出订单的切入点。  适合通过分析任何时间范围内的图表来确定短期和长期的市场走势。  输入参数可适应任何市场和时间范围，允许交易者独立定制指标。  设定的指示信号不会消失，也不会重新绘制——它是在蜡烛收盘时确定的。  几种类型的通知以箭头组合。  该指标既可以作为独立的交易系统使用，也可以作为其他交易系统的补充。  可供任何经验水平的交易者使用。 主要参数 Volatility Smoothing Level - 指标的主要参数，允许您配置指标以实现舒适的操作。 它的数字范围是 1 到 100，从而增加了您可以获得更长趋势运动的平滑度。 通过少量的数字，您可以获得短期走势并快速退出交易。 使用指标进行交易的时刻：  红线和箭头表示下降趋势和卖出开盘信号。止损应根据前一个上分形来设置。  黄线和箭头表示上升趋势和买入开盘信号。止损应根据前一个下分形来设置。
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Naturu MT4
Ivan Stefanov
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
KAMA Confluence Engine
Ivan Stefanov
指标
KAMA Confluence Engine 顺势交易——在趋势反转的那一刻立即知道你的入场、止损和目标位。 KAMA Confluence Engine 是一款基于考夫曼自适应移动平均线（KAMA）的全能趋势指标，并结合了成交量加权、多周期共振确认以及自动交易水平。它会根据市场环境自动调整：在趋势行情中快速敏捷，在震荡行情中平稳过滤噪音——让你始终站在正确的一侧。 它的独特之处 成交量加权自适应引擎 ——当真实的成交量进入市场时，KAMA 线会加速；当成交量减弱时，它会放缓，让你留在强势行情中，避开假突破。 醒目的霓虹趋势带 ——亮丽、流畅的线条，底部带有深色阴影。绿色 = 上升趋势，红色 = 下降趋势，灰色 = 横盘/无交易。趋势一眼即可识别，即使远距离也清晰可见。 趋势颜色蜡烛图 ——蜡烛本身会根据趋势着色，让整个图表呈现统一的趋势故事。 自动 Entry / SL / TP 水平（新功能） 当新趋势出现时，指标会自动在图表上绘制可直接使用的交易水平： 入场线位于信号价格 止损由 ATR 计算（根据品种波动性自动调整） TP1 / TP2 / TP3 按你设定的风险回报比（默认
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
当然，以下是翻译成中文（简体）的版本： 该指标标出市场中显现出 交易兴趣 的区域，并随后显示 订单积累区域 。它的工作方式类似于大规模的订单簿。 这是为 大资金 打造的指标，性能卓越。市场中有任何兴趣，你都能通过它清晰看到。 （这是一个 完全重写的自动化版本 —— 不再需要手动分析。） 交易速度 是一个全新的概念指标，它显示了市场上大订单 何时 、 何地 聚集，并揭示了其背后的意义。它可以在 非常早期 就检测到趋势的变化。 在外汇市场，所谓的“交易量”实际上是误导性的，因为那指的是价格在单位时间内的变化，因此真正的名称应是“交易速度”。 一切都取决于我们如何思考、如何行动、如何分析。 改变分析范式至关重要。 该指标完全重构了外汇市场上“交易量”的概念，用逻辑方式重新定义并应用，从而成为一个 独特而精准的工具 。 使用方法： 默认情况下，指标处于 自动模式 ，可独立用于任何时间周期。如果你希望切换到手动模式，只需点击 Auto / Manual Mode 按钮即可。 在 手动模式 下，所有计算从 2025年1月1日 开始。你可以根据需要更改该日期，以查看不同的分析结果。 最优数据周期
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
MERAVITH SCANNER 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业金融市场指标，将多种分析工具整合为一个统一的系统。它基于专有的成交量加权平均价格（VWAP）方法自动完成所有计算，完全消除主观判断。 该指标适用于所有资产类别（外汇、股票、指数、大宗商品、加密货币）以及从 M1 到 Monthly 的所有时间周期。其核心原理是价格跟随成交量。MERAVITH 识别机构资金成交量的集中区域，并从该集中区域中推导出数学上精确的价格水平。它不预测，不推测。它只计算。 使用 MERAVITH SCANNER，您可以在 2–3 分钟内扫描全部 28 个主要外汇货币对的所有时间周期。您也可以扫描任何您选择的市场——例如，大约 100 只股票约需 10 分钟。 该指标计算耗尽水平、平衡线、偏差、统计水平以及目标投射。 图表元素 Origin Point 标记所有计算的起始位置。指标会自动将其放置在最佳位置。红色标签（TOP）表示市场高点并带有看跌倾向。绿色标签（BOTTOM）表示市场低点并带有看涨倾向。 Sentiment Line 是一条动态曲线，反映基于成交量加权计算得出的市场情绪。
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
指标
ENIGMERA: 市场的核心 重要提示：MQL5.com 演示版本在策略测试器中运行，可能无法完全反映 Enigmera 的功能。请查看描述、截图和视频了解详细信息。如有任何问题，请随时联系我！ 该指标的代码已完全重写。版本 3.0 增加了新功能并修复了自指标发布以来积累的错误。 简介 这个指标和交易系统是金融市场的一种独特方法。ENIGMERA 使用分形周期来精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它展示了真实的积累阶段，并提供了方向和目标。无论是在趋势中还是在修正中，这个系统都能工作。 它是如何工作的 指标的大部分功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使得能够快速响应不同的市场情况。 按钮 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Channel – 激活支撑通道，显示可接受的偏差范围。 Dev1 (第一偏差) – 指示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，信号表示市场正在整合或积累力量。 Dev2 (第二偏差) – 显示价格在偏差之间的波动，表示趋势形成和方向。 Dev3 (第三偏差) – 表示趋势的显著加速和高波动性。 45deg (45度) – 显示市场的节奏和相对于 45 度线的运动稳定性。 Tgt1/2
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
传奇的威廉·甘氏（William Gann）水平，全自动 MT5 指标。GANN Master 基于每日、每周和每月数据，精准定位价格最可能反转或继续趋势的关键区域。 主要功能： 一键时间周期按钮：点击 “Daily”／“Weekly”／“Monthly”，即可即时绘制当日、当周或当月的关键区域 自动与手动模式 自动模式：GANN Master 自动为您计算所有水平，无需手动输入 手动模式：拖动 “Top” 和 “Bottom” 线来定义自选波段点；所有 Gann 水平即时重新计算 多头与空头水平：同时显示买入和卖出水平；线条汇聚时标志着强劲支撑或阻力区域 灵活的品种支持：适用于外汇、贵金属（如黄金）、指数、加密货币及任何高价值品种——只需在设置中切换类别，即可自动调整刻度和倍数 直观用户界面：清晰配色、简洁标签和直观按钮，实时调整水平毫不费力 即战准备区：任意时间框架下，为止盈和风险管理提供精确目标区域 使用方法： 选择时间框架：点击 “Daily”／“Weekly”／“Monthly” 生成支撑与阻力线 选择品种类别：在设置中选定 “Forex”／“Metals”／“Indices
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
指标
做市商工具。 Meravith 将： 分析所有时间周期并显示当前正在运行的趋势。 标注流动性区域（成交量均衡区），即多头与空头成交量相等的位置。 在您的图表上直接显示来自不同时间周期的所有流动性水平。 生成并展示基于文本的市场分析供您参考。 根据当前趋势计算目标位、支撑位和止损位。 计算交易的风险回报比。 根据您的账户余额计算仓位大小，并估算潜在利润。 在市场出现重大变化时，Meravith 还会发出警告。 指标的主要线条： 多头/空头成交量衰竭线 —— 作为目标位使用。 趋势线 —— 指示市场趋势方向。根据市场是多头还是空头而改变颜色，并作为趋势支撑。其颜色主要反映市场情绪。 成交量均衡线（Eq）—— Eq（Volume Equilibrium）是系统的核心。它表示买卖双方成交量的平衡点，即市场流动性所在位置。向上突破 Eq 表示多头倾向，向下突破 Eq 表示空头倾向。突破后，应等待回调——当价格回到相反趋势的偏离线或衰竭线附近时。 使用方法：只需将其添加到图表中。 Meravith 可以分析一切——趋势和回调。 趋势线与某条成交量衰竭线之间的距离越大，说明该方向的成交量越高。 趋势
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
指标
SENSE 是一个自动系统，它将选定的 GANN 方法与分形计算相结合。系统会告诉我们在哪里开仓，在哪里平仓。无需再将时间浪费在复杂的计算上 - SENSE 会为您完成一切。只需安装指标即可。 基本原则： 当价格高于白线时，市场看涨 在白线上方买入，在白线下方止损 绿线为上涨目标 当价格低于白线时，市场看跌。 在白线下方卖出，在白线上方止损 红线为下行目标 双绿线或红线表示较强的区域。 为什么是 SENSE？ 获利目标： SENSE 自动设置获利目标，帮助您最大限度地提高交易成功率。 自动适应： 该指标可自动重新计算任何时间框架，提供准确可靠的信号，无需手动调整。 非常适合剥头皮交易。 查看演示版！ SENSE 是一个自动系统，它将选定的 GANN 方法与分形计算相结合。系统会告诉我们在哪里开仓，在哪里平仓。无需再将时间浪费在复杂的计算上 - SENSE 会为您完成一切。只需安装指标即可。 基本原则： 当价格高于白线时，市场看涨 在白线上方买入，在白线下方止损 绿线为上涨目标 当价格低于白线时，市场看跌。 在白线下方卖出，在白线上方止损 红线为下行目标
KAMA Confluence Engine MT4
Ivan Stefanov
指标
KAMA Confluence Engine 顺势交易——在趋势反转的那一刻立即知道你的入场、止损和目标位。 KAMA Confluence Engine 是一款基于考夫曼自适应移动平均线（KAMA）的全能趋势指标，并结合了成交量加权、多周期共振确认以及自动交易水平。它会根据市场环境自动调整：在趋势行情中快速敏捷，在震荡行情中平稳过滤噪音——让你始终站在正确的一侧。 它的独特之处 成交量加权自适应引擎 ——当真实的成交量进入市场时，KAMA 线会加速；当成交量减弱时，它会放缓，让你留在强势行情中，避开假突破。 醒目的霓虹趋势带 ——亮丽、流畅的线条，底部带有深色阴影。绿色 = 上升趋势，红色 = 下降趋势，灰色 = 横盘/无交易。趋势一眼即可识别，即使远距离也清晰可见。 趋势颜色蜡烛图 ——蜡烛本身会根据趋势着色，让整个图表呈现统一的趋势故事。 自动 Entry / SL / TP 水平（新功能） 当新趋势出现时，指标会自动在图表上绘制可直接使用的交易水平： 入场线位于信号价格 止损由 ATR 计算（根据品种波动性自动调整） TP1 / TP2 / TP3 按你设定的风险回报比（默认
FREE
Times MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
TIMES 为你的分析加入时间维度。它是交易“三位一体”的第三个组成部分：Meravith 显示公平价格，TransactionSpeed 显示公平成交量，而 TIMES 显示交易活动在时间上的集中位置——揭示动能是在累积还是在减弱。 它绘制的内容：区域（矩形） 为了避免图表被线条弄得杂乱，TIMES 将分析浓缩为直接绘制在价格图上的彩色矩形。每个矩形标记由指标内部时间结构生成的重要价值区域——一个活动聚集的价格带，也是市场可能产生反应的地方。 颜色含义： 绿色 / 青绿色矩形 → 多头区域（动能在此累积——作为支撑 / 延续区域）。 红色 / 深红色矩形 → 空头区域（动能在此减弱——作为阻力 / 延续区域）。 区域的行为方式： 确认突破后的颜色翻转——如果价格完全穿过区域的一侧边界并收盘，矩形会切换颜色以反映新的市场状态（被向上突破的空头区域会变成多头区域，反之亦然）。这是一个实时信号，表示市场控制权已发生变化。 自动清理——当价格干净地穿过区域的两侧并收盘后，该区域不再具有意义，矩形会自动删除，使图表保持整洁。 区域来源选择——Rectangle source line 输入允
MACD Divergency MT4
Ivan Stefanov
指标
该指标准确地识别出价格走势与MACD柱状图之间的牛市和熊市背离，使用的指数移动平均线（EMA）周期为5（快速），34（慢速），信号线周期为5。该指标突出显示了动能减弱的点，提示可能的趋势反转。 正确识别背离的规则： 当价格形成更低的低点，而MACD柱状图同时在零线之上形成更高的低点时，牛市背离有效。 当价格形成更高的高点，而MACD柱状图同时在零线以下形成更低的高点时，熊市背离有效。 如果柱状图的极值和价格的极值没有位于零线的同一侧，则背离信号无效，因为这可能导致假信号。 这种方法代表了应用MACD背离分析最准确和可靠的方法。 指标特点： 清晰地标记已确认的牛市和熊市背离。 严格遵守MACD背离验证规则，提高可靠性。 其他信息：该指标作为MetaTrader 5的EX5编译文件提供。它不需要外部库或DLL文件。建议交易者将此工具与整体交易策略一起使用。在进行真实交易前，请务必在模拟账户中充分测试。该指标不保证盈利，仅作为帮助识别真实MACD背离的分析工具。
FREE
Institutional Sniper
Ivan Stefanov
指标
Institutional Sniper — 机构订单流 + 智能资金结构 + 精准信号 Institutional Sniper 是一款完整的全能图表指标，将专业趋势引擎、支撑/阻力与供需区间、智能资金概念（BOS / CHoCH + 订单块）、多周期仪表盘以及自动交易计划（入场 / 止损 / TP1 / TP2）全部整合在一个不重绘、界面高端简洁的工具中。 它旨在回答每个交易者的三个核心问题： 市场正在做什么？ 关键位置在哪里？ 我应该在哪里进场，目标在哪里？ 功能说明 趋势引擎（Trend Engine） — 使用双 EMA，并通过 ADX 和 ATR 过滤，忽略弱势或震荡行情，仅突出真正的趋势。 价格区间（S/R + 供需） — 自动检测并绘制测试次数最多的价格区间，并按强度（触碰次数）排序。 智能资金结构（SMC） — 标记 BOS（结构突破）和 CHoCH（结构反转），并绘制相关订单块。 多周期同步（Multi-Timeframe Sync） — 仪表盘显示你选择的三个周期（如 M15 / H1 / H4）的趋势及其是否一致。 自动交易计划（Automatic Trade
FREE
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
指标
该指标测量所选时段内牛市和熊市之间的不平衡，并在两点之间显示一条直线。 如果牛市的成交量大于熊市，则该线变为绿色。 如果熊市成交量更大，则为红色。 直线还显示成交量的百分比差异。 该指标在单独的窗口中显示相同的数据。您还可以看到分割后的成交量。 该指标有两种模式。 为此，左上方有一个按钮、  - 如果不按下，它将测量市场任意点与当前价格之间的不平衡。 - 如果按下按钮，则可以测量市场任意两点之间的平衡。 该指标测量所选时段内牛市和熊市之间的不平衡，并在两点之间显示一条直线。 如果牛市的成交量大于熊市，则该线变为绿色。 如果熊市成交量更大，则为红色。 直线还显示成交量的百分比差异。 该指标在单独的窗口中显示相同的数据。您还可以看到分割后的成交量。 该指标有两种模式。 为此，左上方有一个按钮、  - 如果不按下，它将测量市场任意点与当前价格之间的不平衡。 - 如果按下按钮，则可以测量市场任意两点之间的平衡。
RSI Divergence Pulse
Ivan Stefanov
指标
RSI Divergence Pulse 是一个全面的 RSI 指标，结合了背离检测、多时间框架分析和可视化工具于一身，轻量级应用。它自动识别常规和隐藏背离，显示实时多时间框架 RSI 面板，填充 OB/OS 区域以便视觉识别，在价格图表和 RSI 子窗口上绘制背离线，放置买卖箭头，并提供实时警报。 Features Color-Coded RSI Line RSI 线根据当前区域改变颜色。蓝色表示中性区域（30 到 70 之间）。绿色标记超买区域（高于 70）。红色标记超卖区域（低于 30）。 RSI Signal Line RSI 的 SMA（默认周期 9）作为信号线。RSI 和信号线的交叉提供额外的时机信息。差值（Diff）显示在仪表板中。 Automatic Divergence Detection 基于分形的枢轴算法扫描最多 500 根 K 线，检测两种类型的背离。常规（实际）背离识别经典反转信号，即价格创出新极值而 RSI 不认可。隐藏背离识别趋势延续信号，在回调期间。 Dual Divergence Lines 实线代表常规背离，虚线代表隐藏背离。线条同时绘制在价格图表
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
LEVELSS 指标显示 - 每日看涨和看跌区域。每天从 00:00 至 23:59 都可以看到。 - 周线看涨和看跌区域。每周从周一 0:00 至周五 23:59。 - 从特定时间框架特别计算的通道，显示在所有其他时间框架上。默认情况下，这是 4 小时时间框架，您可以将其更改为您希望交易的任何其他时间框架。它是不间断计算的。 屏幕左上方显示区域和通道是看涨、看跌还是中性。当三个区域都看涨时，当前蜡烛上会出现一个绿点。当三个区域都看跌时，则出现粉红色。 该指标没有任何限制。 LEVELSS 指标显示 - 每日看涨和看跌区域。每天从 00:00 至 23:59 都可以看到。 - 周线看涨和看跌区域。每周从周一 0:00 至周五 23:59。 - 从特定时间框架特别计算的通道，显示在所有其他时间框架上。默认情况下，这是 4 小时时间框架，您可以将其更改为您希望交易的任何其他时间框架。它是不间断计算的。 屏幕左上方显示区域和通道是看涨、看跌还是中性。当三个区域都看涨时，当前蜡烛上会出现一个绿点。当三个区域都看跌时，则出现粉红色。 该指标没有任何限制。
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
基于甘氏久经考验的方法，甘氏的精确目标呈现在您面前。该工具旨在使交易更加顺畅和直观。通过向上拖动白线或向下拖动绿线，您将立即明白为什么甘氏的技术在交易世界中仍然具有影响力。 甘氏策略围绕着高度准确地预测市场走势，而该工具将这种力量带到了您的指尖。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是新手，操作这些线条将为您提供深入的见解，了解为什么他的方法经得起时间的考验。 基于甘氏久经考验的方法，甘氏的精确目标呈现在您面前。该工具旨在使交易更加顺畅和直观。通过向上拖动白线或向下拖动绿线，您将立即明白为什么甘氏的技术在交易世界中仍然具有影响力。 甘氏策略围绕着高度准确地预测市场走势，而该工具将这种力量带到了您的指尖。无论您是经验丰富的交易员还是新手，操作这些线条将为您提供深入的见解，了解为什么他的方法经得起时间的考验。
Stefanov
Ivan Stefanov
指标
The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint. After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it. The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
FIFTY 指标现在提供自动化版本，无需手动绘制水平线。此版本可自动在图表上绘制每日、每周、每月和年度水平线，确保准确性并节省时间。此外，提供按钮以切换这些水平线的可见性，实现完全自定义。对于喜欢手动操作的用户，免费版本仍然可用且功能齐全，让交易者可以根据自己的需求选择手动或自动工具。 最符合逻辑的指标之一。 高度可靠。 FIFTY 指标现在提供自动化版本，无需手动绘制水平线。此版本可自动在图表上绘制每日、每周、每月和年度水平线，确保准确性并节省时间。此外，提供按钮以切换这些水平线的可见性，实现完全自定义。对于喜欢手动操作的用户，免费版本仍然可用且功能齐全，让交易者可以根据自己的需求选择手动或自动工具。 最符合逻辑的指标之一。 高度可靠。
Transaction Speed MT4
Ivan Stefanov
指标
TIMES 为你的分析加入时间维度。它是交易“三位一体”的第三个组成部分：Meravith 显示公平价格，TransactionSpeed 显示公平成交量，而 TIMES 显示交易活动在时间上的集中位置——揭示动能是在累积还是在减弱。 它绘制的内容：区域（矩形） 为了避免图表被线条弄得杂乱，TIMES 将分析浓缩为直接绘制在价格图上的彩色矩形。每个矩形标记由指标内部时间结构生成的重要价值区域——一个活动聚集的价格带，也是市场可能产生反应的地方。 颜色含义： 绿色 / 青绿色矩形 → 多头区域（动能在此累积——作为支撑 / 延续区域）。 红色 / 深红色矩形 → 空头区域（动能在此减弱——作为阻力 / 延续区域）。 区域的行为方式： 确认突破后的颜色翻转——如果价格完全穿过区域的一侧边界并收盘，矩形会切换颜色以反映新的市场状态（被向上突破的空头区域会变成多头区域，反之亦然）。这是一个实时信号，表示市场控制权已发生变化。 自动清理——当价格干净地穿过区域的两侧并收盘后，该区域不再具有意义，矩形会自动删除，使图表保持整洁。 区域来源选择——Rectangle source line 输入允
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
指标
ENIGMERA：市场的核心 （这是一个手动指标，包含的某些功能可能不被当前 MetaTrader 测试环境所支持） 简介 此指标和交易系统是一种对金融市场的独特方法。ENIGMERA 利用分形周期精确计算支撑和阻力水平。它揭示真实的积累阶段，并给出方向和目标。无论市场处于趋势还是调整阶段，该系统都能发挥作用。 工作原理 大多数功能通过图表左侧的按钮控制，使您能够快速应对不同的市场状况。 按钮说明 ON/OFF – 显示或隐藏整个指标。 Support – 趋势的主要支撑线。 Ch – 激活支撑通道，显示允许的偏差范围。 Dev1（第一偏差）– 表示价格在支撑偏差内的波动，提示市场盘整或能量积累。 Dev2（第二偏差）– 表示价格在偏差之间的波动，提示趋势的形成与方向。 Dev3（第三偏差）– 表示趋势显著加速和高波动性。 45deg（45 度）– 显示相对于 45 度线的市场节奏与稳定性。 Tgt（目标）– 趋势目标线，指示可能的平仓区域。 Tgt Dev – 目标价格的可能波动通道。 Vol（成交量）– 在蜡烛图上显示成交量点，以标识显著的市场成交变化。 X – 当市场达到目标线时
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
这是为数不多仅基于价格计算水平的指标之一。该指标不受时间周期、趋势或市场周期的影响，是有史以来最具逻辑性的指标之一。 现在， FIFTY 指标推出了自动版本，无需手动绘制水平线。此版本会自动在图表上绘制每日、每周、每月和每年的水平线，确保精确并节省时间。此外，提供了按钮用于切换这些水平线的显示，方便用户完全自定义。对于喜欢手动方式的用户，免费版本仍然可用且功能齐全，可根据交易需求选择手动或自动工具。 非常可靠，强烈推荐！快来索取你的手动版 FIFTY 指标吧！ 这是为数不多仅基于价格计算水平的指标之一。该指标不受时间周期、趋势或市场周期的影响，是有史以来最具逻辑性的指标之一。 现在， FIFTY 指标推出了自动版本，无需手动绘制水平线。此版本会自动在图表上绘制每日、每周、每月和每年的水平线，确保精确并节省时间。此外，提供了按钮用于切换这些水平线的显示，方便用户完全自定义。对于喜欢手动方式的用户，免费版本仍然可用且功能齐全，可根据交易需求选择手动或自动工具。 非常可靠，强烈推荐！快来索取你的手动版 FIFTY 指标吧！
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
SPEKULATOR 是一个手动交易系统和指标，帮助您识别关键支撑区域和市场方向。 用简单的策略和隐藏的智慧掌握市场。 您可以在图表上选择任意一个顶部（TOP）和底部（BOTTOM），指标将自动绘制： 您趋势方向的支撑区。 如果是多头趋势，将显示绿色区域；如果是空头趋势，将显示红色区域。该支撑区的灵敏度可以在设置中调整。该区域基于您选择的趋势，表示支撑最可能出现的位置。 高偏差线和低偏差线 根据甘氏九宫格（W.D. Gann’s Square of 9）计算的角度线 入场规则如下： 如果价格向上突破高偏差线，可以做多 如果价格向下突破低偏差线，可以做空 如果价格在偏差线之间震荡，可以在区间内高抛低吸，同时遵守支撑区的方向 甘氏角度线可用作止盈参考 关键水平是360度线： 如果价格高于该线，市场可能会上涨 如果价格低于该线，市场可能会继续下跌 加载指标后，它会出现在图表上的第20根到第50根K线之间。 点击该线即可激活，激活后可以将其移动到任意顶部或底部。 SPEKULATOR 是少数几个将清晰逻辑与优雅视觉效果结合在一起的指标之一。 您可以选择启用区域之间的颜色渐变，使图表显示更为平
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
指标
“Naturu” 是一个使用大自然对称性作为算法的手动指标。 用简单策略和隐藏智慧，掌控市场！ 加载指标后，您会看到两条线——上线（Top）和下线（Bottom）。 单击一次即可激活某条线。要移动，只需点击您想放置该线的那根K线。 您设定一个高点和一个低点，指标会自动计算： 洋红色区域，显示多空双方兴趣最接近之处，也就是最有可能成为支撑/阻力的区域。 灰色区域，标示下一层次的关注区。 青绿色线条，表示多方的目标价位。 金色线条，表示空方的目标价位。 手动指标赋予您完全的控制和灵活性，让您根据实时市场环境和个人直觉调整级别。它们迫使您更深入地亲自分析价格走势，帮助您真正理解支撑、阻力和形态是如何形成的。依靠人工判断，可以过滤掉自动系统常常误判的大量“噪音”，减少错误信号。而且，因您亲自设定每个级别，可在突发新闻或极端行情时立即调整，无需等候代码更新。 隐藏于简单游戏背后的神圣力量！
MACD divergency
Ivan Stefanov
指标
该指标准确地识别出价格走势与MACD柱状图之间的牛市和熊市背离，使用的指数移动平均线（EMA）周期为5（快速），34（慢速），信号线周期为5。该指标突出显示了动能减弱的点，提示可能的趋势反转。 正确识别背离的规则： 当价格形成更低的低点，而MACD柱状图同时在零线之上形成更高的低点时，牛市背离有效。 当价格形成更高的高点，而MACD柱状图同时在零线以下形成更低的高点时，熊市背离有效。 如果柱状图的极值和价格的极值没有位于零线的同一侧，则背离信号无效，因为这可能导致假信号。 这种方法代表了应用MACD背离分析最准确和可靠的方法。 指标特点： 清晰地标记已确认的牛市和熊市背离。 严格遵守MACD背离验证规则，提高可靠性。 其他信息：该指标作为MetaTrader 5的EX5编译文件提供。它不需要外部库或DLL文件。建议交易者将此工具与整体交易策略一起使用。在进行真实交易前，请务必在模拟账户中充分测试。该指标不保证盈利，仅作为帮助识别真实MACD背离的分析工具。
RSI adaptive MT5
Ivan Stefanov
指标
一种先进的动量振荡器，可根据市场波动性自动调整计算周期，从而更准确地识别超买和超卖信号。 工作原理 该指标使用自适应周期计算方法：在高波动性情况下缩短周期，在低波动性情况下延长周期。这种动态调整在趋势市场中能够提供更快的信号，并在震荡行情中减少虚假信号。 RSI 数值基于这一可变周期进行计算，因此对当前市场状况更加敏感。仍然使用传统的 30（超卖）和 70（超买）水平，但由于其自适应特性，这些水平被触及时具有更高的参考价值。 主要特点： 根据市场波动性自动调整计算周期 在图表上显示买入 / 卖出箭头 彩色振荡器：高于 50 为绿色，低于 50 为红色 在趋势行情中反应更快 在震荡行情中减少虚假信号 无重绘指标——K 线收盘后数值保持不变 适用于所有时间周期和所有市场
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