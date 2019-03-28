Super Zone

Several years of observing the principles of the operation of the Super Zone market worked, then and now, because the indicator allows you to see the trading range of the week and even the month that large market participants use. We are very easy to use on the H4 in the weekly range (in the tester it not work in the demo mode) - we sell from the upper zones and buy from the lower zones. Marks zones from the beginning of the week (month) that do not redraw, works on almost all currency pairs, working out 75-80%, if there is a breakdown, then with the same probability a return to the punched zone occurs, because at these levels orders of major players are set who will try to close positions with minimal losses. You can find similar products online, but the Super Zone indicator is configured to work thanks to the attached settings file and template (Download the template and set file, as well as see examples of the work in the discussions).


For normal operation of the indicator in the settings, it is necessary to include:


TimePeriod - 1 Week (1 Month)























































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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
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Super Zone indicator
Dmitriy Sotnikov
5 (1)
Indicators
Super Zone   For several years of observing the principles of the market, Super Zone worked, both then and now, because the indicator  allows you to see the trading range of the  week and even the month that major market participants use. It’s very easy to use, we work on H4 in the weekly range (  in the tester it doesn’t work in the demo mode  ) - we sell from the upper zones, we buy from the lower ones. It marks the zones from the beginning of the week (month) that are  not redrawn  , works on
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Natasha.s
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Natasha.s 2019.03.31 14:10 
 

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