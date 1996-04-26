RSI Divergence Pulse MT4

RSI Divergence Pulse — Smart Divergence Scanner with MTF Panel, Zone Fill, Alerts & Dashboard


FULL DESCRIPTION

RSI Divergence Pulse is automatically detecting Regular and Hidden divergences, it shows a live Multi-Timeframe RSI panel, fills OB/OS zones for instant visual recognition, draws divergence lines on both the price chart and RSI subwindow, places Buy/Sell arrows, and provides real-time alerts. No more switching between 5 different RSI indicators.

- COLOR-CODED RSI LINE

   The RSI line changes color based on its current zone:
  • Blue — Neutral zone (between 30 and 70), normal price action territory
  • Green — Overbought zone (above 70), warning of overextension
  • Red — Oversold zone (below 30), warning of extreme weakness
- RSI SIGNAL LINE
   An SMA of RSI (default period 9) acts as a "signal line" — just like MACD's signal. Crossovers between RSI and Signal provide additional entry/exit timing. The difference (Diff) is shown in the dashboard.

- AUTOMATIC DIVERGENCE DETECTION

   Fractal-based pivot algorithm scans up to 500 bars for:
  •    Regular (Actual) Divergence — Classic reversal signals (price makes new extreme, RSI disagrees)
  •    Hidden Divergence — Powerful trend continuation signals during pullbacks
- DUAL DIVERGENCE LINES
   Solid lines for Regular, dashed lines for Hidden, drawn simultaneously on the price chart AND the RSI subwindow for instant visual confirmation. 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden.

- MULTI-TIMEFRAME RSI PANEL
   See RSI values across M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 — all in one compact panel inside the indicator window. Each timeframe is color-coded by zone (green=bullish, red=overbought/bearish, blue=oversold). Find multi-timeframe confluence without opening extra charts.

- OB/OS ZONE FILLS
   Overbought (70+) and Oversold (30−) zones are filled with subtle background colors — red tint above 70, blue tint below 30. See at a glance when RSI enters extreme territory.

- BUY/SELL ARROWS
   Clear entry signals placed directly on the price chart at each divergence point. Color-coded to match the divergence type.

- SIGNAL LABELS
   "ACTUAL ▲" for reversal setups, "Hidden ▼" for continuation — zero guesswork on divergence type.

- REAL-TIME DASHBOARD

   Dark-theme info panel showing:
  • Live RSI value (green above 50 / red below 50)
  • Diff: RSI minus Signal (green = bullish momentum / red = bearish)
  • Signal line value (orange)
  • Current zone: OVERBOUGHT / BULLISH / BEARISH / OVERSOLD
  • Trend assessment: STRONG BUY / BUY / SELL / STRONG SELL / NEUTRAL
- MULTI-CHANNEL ALERTS
   Popup, Sound, Email, and Push Notification support. Alerts fire on confirmed divergence — never miss a high-probability setup.

- FULLY CUSTOMIZABLE
   Independent colors for all 4 divergence types. Toggle everything on/off: arrows, labels, dashboard, MTF panel, zone fills. Adjust OB/OS/Middle levels to suit your strategy.

- WORKS EVERYWHERE
   Any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Indices, Crypto, Commodities), any timeframe (M1 to MN).

- CLEAN & LIGHTWEIGHT
   No DLLs, no external dependencies. All objects auto-cleaned on removal. Non-repainting confirmed signals.


HOW IT WORKS
The indicator calculates the standard RSI (default period 14) and adds a Signal line (SMA of RSI, default period 9). It uses a fractal-based pivot detection algorithm to identify significant RSI highs and lows. By comparing consecutive pivots against corresponding price action:

  • Price Lower-Low + RSI Higher-Low → Regular Bullish Divergence (reversal up)
  • Price Higher-High + RSI Lower-High → Regular Bearish Divergence (reversal down)
  • Price Higher-Low + RSI Lower-Low → Hidden Bullish Divergence (trend continuation up)
  • Price Lower-High + RSI Higher-High → Hidden Bearish Divergence (trend continuation down)
The RSI line color changes automatically by zone — green in overbought, blue in neutral, red in oversold — so you can see market conditions at a glance without checking values.

The Multi-Timeframe panel reads RSI from 5 timeframes simultaneously, color-coded by zone, giving you instant confluence across the timeframe spectrum without switching charts.

The dashboard provides a real-time summary: RSI value, Signal value, their difference, the current zone assessment, and a trend strength rating from STRONG BUY to STRONG SELL.


INPUT PARAMETERS
RSI Settings:
  • RSI Period (default: 14)
  • Signal MA Period (default: 9) — SMA smoothing for the signal line
  • Applied Price (default: Close)
Levels:
  • Overbought Level (default: 70)
  • Middle Level (default: 50)
  • Oversold Level (default: 30)
Divergence Detection:
  • Pivot Strength — bars each side for pivot confirmation (default: 5)
  • Max Lookback Bars — how far back to scan (default: 500)
  • Show Regular Divergence (default: true)
  • Show Hidden Divergence (default: true)
Visual Style:
  • 4 independent colors for Bull Regular, Bear Regular, Bull Hidden, Bear Hidden
  • Divergence line width (1-5)
  • Toggle: Arrows, Labels, Dashboard, OB/OS Zone Fill, MTF Panel
Alerts:
  • Popup Alert (default: off)
  • Sound Alert (default: off)
  • Email Notification (default: off)
  • Push Notification (default: off)

TRADING TIPS

  1. Regular divergence is strongest when RSI is deep in OB/OS zones (above 70 or below 30).
  2. Hidden divergence works best in clear trends — use it for pullback entries.
  3. Watch RSI color changes — green-to-blue (dropping out of OB) or red-to-blue (rising out of OS) are early warnings.
  4. Use the MTF panel for confluence: if H4 RSI is oversold AND H1 shows bullish divergence = high-probability long.
  5. Combine with support/resistance levels for highest probability entries.
  6. Don't fight the higher-timeframe RSI direction shown in the MTF panel.
  7. Multi-TF approach: confirm trend on H4/D1 via the MTF panel, find entries on H1/M15 via divergence signals.
  8. Zone fills make it instantly clear when RSI enters extreme territory — prepare for reversal signals.
  9. RSI/Signal crossover (Diff turning positive/negative) serves as a secondary confirmation signal.
  10. Use higher timeframes (H1+) for more reliable divergence signals with fewer false positives.
  11. Consider using 80/20 levels for strongly trending markets and 70/30 for range-bound conditions.

WHAT MAKES THIS DIFFERENT FROM OTHER RSI INDICATORS

Most RSI indicators on the market offer only ONE feature:
  • Basic RSI line with no divergence
  • Divergence detection but no alerts
  • Multi-timeframe scanner but no divergence
  • Dashboard but no visual signals on chart
RSI Divergence Pulse combines ALL of these into ONE professional tool:
  • Color-Coded RSI Line (blue/green/red by zone)
  • RSI Signal Line with crossover confirmation
  • Regular + Hidden Divergence Detection
  • Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel (M5, M15, H1, H4, D1)
  • OB/OS Zone Fills with background coloring
  • Buy/Sell Arrows + Signal Labels on Chart
  • Live Dashboard with Zone + Trend Assessment
  • Full Alert System (Popup, Sound, Email, Push)
  • Non-repainting, lightweight, zero dependencies

ALERTS

Enable any combination of alert types:
  • MetaTrader Popup Dialog
  • Sound Alert (alert2.wav)
  • Email (requires SMTP configuration in MetaTrader)
  • Push Notification (requires MetaTrader mobile app + MetaQuotes ID)
Alerts fire ONCE per confirmed divergence signal — no spam, no repeated alerts.


COMPATIBILITY

  • MetaTrader 5 (MT5) — included
  • MetaTrader 4 (MT4) — separate version available
  • Any broker, any symbol, any timeframe
  • No DLLs required

RECOMMENDED SETTINGS BY TIMEFRAME

Timeframe    Pivot Strength   Max Lookback   RSI Period   Notes
M1 - M15     2 - 3            300            14           Fast signals, more noise
M30 - H1     4 - 5            500            14           Balanced (default)
H4 - Daily   5 - 8            500            14           Reliable, fewer signals
Weekly+      8 - 10           300            14           Major moves only


WHAT YOU GET

  • A professional RSI indicator that does the divergence analysis for you
  • Clear visual signals — no subjective interpretation needed
  • Multi-Timeframe context without opening additional charts
  • Real-time zone + trend dashboard at a glance
  • Instant notifications on your phone/email
  • Works across all markets and timeframes
Stop manually scanning for divergences and switching between charts. Let RSI Divergence Pulse do the work while you focus on executing high-probability trades.


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Индикаторы
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Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Enigmera
Ivan Stefanov
5 (9)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Основы рынка Важно: демо-версия на MQL5.com работает в Strategy Tester и может не полностью отображать функциональность Enigmera. Ознакомьтесь с описанием, скриншотами и видео для подробной информации. Не стесняйтесь обращаться с вопросами! Код индикатора был полностью переписан. Версия 3.0 добавляет новые функции и устраняет ошибки, накопившиеся с момента появления индикатора. Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляет собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMER
GANN Master MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Легендарные уровни Уильяма Ганна в полностью автоматизированном индикаторе для MT5. GANN Master точно определяет ключевые зоны, в которых с наибольшей вероятностью цена может развернуться или продолжить движение, основываясь на данных за день, неделю и месяц. Основные возможности: Однокликовые кнопки выбора периода: нажмите Daily, Weekly или Monthly, чтобы мгновенно построить зоны за текущий день, неделю или месяц Автоматический и ручной режимы • Автоматический : GANN Master сам вычисляет все ур
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
Imbalance Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор измеряет дисбаланс между быками и медведями за определенный период и показывает прямую линию между двумя точками. Если быки имеют больший объем, чем медведи, линия становится зеленой.  Если объем медведей больше, она становится красной. Линия также показывает разницу в объемах в процентах. Индикатор показывает те же данные в отдельном окне. Вы также можете увидеть разделенный объем. Индикатор имеет два режима. Для этого слева вверху есть кнопка, которая,  - если она не нажата, и
Sense
Ivan Stefanov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
SENSE — это автоматизированная система, объединяющая выбранные методы GANN с фрактальными расчетами. Система сообщает нам, где открывать и закрывать сделки. Больше не нужно тратить время на сложные вычисления — SENSE делает все за вас. Просто установите индикатор. Основные принципы: Рынок является бычьим, когда цена находится выше белых линий Покупайте выше белых линий, стоп ниже Зеленые линии — это цели для роста Рынок является медвежьим, когда цена находится ниже белых линий Продавайте ни
KAMA Confluence Engine MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
KAMA Confluence Engine Торгуйте по тренду — и знайте свою точку входа, стоп и цели в момент его разворота. KAMA Confluence Engine — это универсальный трендовый индикатор, построенный вокруг адаптивной скользящей средней Кауфмана (KAMA), усиленный учётом тикового объёма, мульти‑таймфрейм подтверждением и автоматическими торговыми уровнями. Он адаптируется к рынку: быстрый и чувствительный в трендах, спокойный и фильтрующий шум во флэте — чтобы вы оставались на правильной стороне движения без лишн
FREE
MACD Divergency MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор точно определяет бычьи и медвежьи дивергенции между движением цены и гистограммой MACD, используя экспоненциальные скользящие средние (EMA) с периодами 5 (быстрая), 34 (медленная) и сигнал линию с периодом 5. Индикатор выделяет точки, где ослабляется импульс, сигнализируя о возможных разворотах тренда. Правила для правильной идентификации дивергенций: Бычья дивергенция действительна, когда цена формирует более низкие минимумы, а гистограмма MACD одновременно формирует более высоки
FREE
Times MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
TIMES добавляет в ваш анализ временное измерение. Это третья часть торговой триады: Meravith показывает справедливую цену, TransactionSpeed — справедливый объём, а TIMES показывает, в какой момент времени концентрируется торговая активность, раскрывая, накапливается ли импульс или угасает. Что он отображает: зоны (прямоугольники) Вместо того чтобы загромождать график линиями, TIMES сводит анализ в цветные прямоугольники, нанесённые прямо на график цены. Каждый прямоугольник отмечает значимую це
Institutional Sniper
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Институциональный Снайпер — Institutional Order Flow + Smart Money Structure + Precision Signals Institutional Sniper — это полноценный, универсальный индикатор для графиков, объединяющий профессиональный Trend Engine, зоны поддержки/сопротивления и спроса/предложения, концепции Smart Money (BOS / CHoCH + Order Blocks), мульти‑таймфреймовый дашборд и автоматический торговый план (Entry / Stop Loss / TP1 / TP2) — всё в одном, не перерисовывающемся инструменте с чистым, премиальным интерфейсом. О
FREE
RSI Divergence Pulse
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
RSI Divergence Pulse — это комплексный индикатор RSI, который объединяет обнаружение дивергенций, мультитаймфреймовый анализ и визуальные инструменты в одном легковесном приложении. Он автоматически идентифицирует Regular и Hidden дивергенции, отображает живую Multi-Timeframe RSI панель, заполняет OB/OS зоны для визуального распознавания, рисует линии дивергенций как на графике цены, так и в подокне RSI, размещает Buy/Sell стрелки и предоставляет реал-тайм алерты. Features Color-Coded RSI Line
Two Snakes
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
2 SNAKES - это первоклассная скальпинговая система. Поскольку входы в систему достаточно точны, вы, скорее всего, очень быстро пристраститесь к этой системе.  У вас есть 2 змеи. Когда вы видите над или под ними свечу, которая не касается их - это и есть ваш сигнал для скальпинга. Если вы используете более крупный таймфрейм, то скальпинг может превратиться в следование за трендом. Змеи рассчитываются точно в соответствии с текущим состоянием рынка. Они НЕ являются скользящими средними.  Вы
Levelss
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор LEVELSS показывает: - Ежедневные бычьи и медвежьи зоны. Она видна каждый день с 00:00 до 23:59.  - Недельная бычья и медвежья зона. Она видна с 0:00 понедельника до 23:59 пятницы каждой недели. - Специально рассчитанный канал с определенного таймфрейма, который отображается на всех остальных таймфреймах. По умолчанию это 4-часовой таймфрейм, который можно изменить на любой другой таймфрейм, на котором вы хотите торговать. Расчет ведется без остановки. В левой верхней части экрана от
GANN Master
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Точные цели по методу ГАННА рассчитаны на основе его проверенных временем методов и представлены прямо перед вами. Этот инструмент разработан для того, чтобы сделать торговлю более простой и интуитивной. Перемещая белую линию вверх или зеленую вниз, вы сразу поймете, почему методы ГАННА остаются влиятельными в мире торговли. Стратегии ГАННА сосредоточены на прогнозировании рыночных движений с высокой точностью, и этот инструмент предоставляет эту мощь в ваши руки. Независимо от того, опытный ли
Stefanov
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
The indicator displays support and resistance zones defined logically using the MACD. The entire concept is explained in the video, with specific examples shown. The indicator works on any instruments and timeframes. It does not repaint. After placing it on the chart, please go through all the timeframes sequentially, from monthly to 1-minute, so that all lines load correctly. After that, you can start using it. The concept is unique and has not been seen in other systems or indicators.
Fifty Pro
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор FIFTY теперь доступен в автоматизированной версии, исключающей необходимость ручного построения уровней. Эта версия автоматически наносит на график дневные, недельные, месячные и годовые уровни, обеспечивая точность и экономя время. Кроме того, предусмотрены кнопки для переключения видимости этих уровней, что позволяет полностью настроить отображение. Для тех, кто предпочитает ручное управление, бесплатная версия индикатора остаётся доступной и полностью функциональной, предоставляя тр
Transaction Speed MT4
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, где проявляется интерес участников рынка, а затем показывает зоны их накопления. Transaction Speed работает как стакан ордеров, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительная. Любой интерес, который появляется на рынке, вы увидите. Transaction Speed — это индикатор нового типа, который показывает, где и когда на рынке накапливаются крупные ордера, и позволяет извлечь из этого пользу. Он выявляет смену тренда на очень ранне
Enigmera MT5
Ivan Stefanov
3.67 (3)
Индикаторы
ENIGMERA: Ядро рынка (Это ручной индикатор и содержит функции, которые могут не поддерживаться текущей тестовой средой MetaTrader) Введение Этот индикатор и торговая система представляют собой уникальный подход к финансовым рынкам. ENIGMERA использует фрактальные циклы для точного расчёта уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Она показывает подлинную фазу накопления и указывает направление и цели движения. Система работает как в тренде, так и во время коррекций. Как это работает Большинство функци
Fifty Pro MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Один из немногих индикаторов, который рассчитывает уровни исключительно на основе цены. Индикатор не зависит от таймфреймов, трендов или рыночных цикли. Один из самых логичных индикаторов, когда-либо созданных. Теперь индикатор FIFTY доступен в автоматической версии, что исключает необходимость вручную рисовать уровни. Эта версия автоматически отображает на графике дневные, недельные, месячные и годовые уровни, обеспечивая точность и экономию времени. Кроме того, предусмотрены кнопки для включен
Speculator MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
SPEKULATOR — это ручная торговая система и индикатор, который помогает вам определять ключевые зоны поддержки и направление рынка. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости. Вы выбираете любую вершину (TOP) и основание (BOTTOM) на графике, и индикатор строит: зону поддержки для вашего тренда. Для бычьего тренда появляется зелёная зона, для медвежьего — красная. Чувствительность зоны поддержки можно регулировать в настройках индикатора. Эта зона показывает, где с наибольшей
Naturu
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Индикаторы
«„Naturu“ — это ручной индикатор, который использует симметрию природы в качестве алгоритма. Овладейте рынком с помощью простой стратегии и скрытой мудрости! При загрузке индикатора вы увидите две линии — Верхнюю (Top) и Нижнюю (Bottom). Нажмите на линию один раз, чтобы активировать её. Чтобы переместить её, просто кликните на ту свечу, куда хотите её поставить. Вы задаёте точку максимума и точку минимума, а индикатор автоматически рассчитывает: магентовую зону, показывающую, где интересы быков
RSI adaptive MT5
Ivan Stefanov
Индикаторы
Продвинутый осциллятор импульса, который автоматически подстраивает свой период в зависимости от рыночной волатильности для более точного определения зон перекупленности и перепроданности. Как это работает Индикатор использует адаптивный расчёт периода: при высокой волатильности период сокращается, а при низкой — увеличивается. Такая динамическая настройка обеспечивает более быстрые сигналы в трендовом рынке и снижает количество ложных сигналов во флэте. Значение RSI рассчитывается на основе это
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