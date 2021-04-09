Description



The Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro indicator is based on the standard Bill Williams Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator. It has two parts. The lower part is a colored histogram of the oscillator (divided into two sides - above zero and below zero and, accordingly, colored in two colors - blue for buying and red for selling) and a trend curve line (shows the direction of the global trend). The upper part - arrows showing market entry points, as well as dashed lines showing Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels with corresponding text captions.

Advantages



The Quantum Awesome Oscillator Pro indicator uses machine learning. It analyzes historical data, examines them and, based on statistical values, forms a base of patterns. Based on this knowledge, it predicts future price behavior and determines the best market entry points, as well as potential Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, based on statistical extreme price spread.

How to use?



When a blue up arrow appears, open a buy position and set the Stop-Loss and Take-Profit values at the levels indicated by the dotted lines above and below the arrow. Also, in order to earn maximum profit on long trends, it is advisable to close the position in parts: the first part is at the take profit level, and the second part - when the opposite signal appears.

Settings



Preload History Bars - the number of bars to preload. *

===== _MACHINE_LEARNING_SETTINGS_ ===== - machine learning settings.

Learn History Bars - the number of bars to learn. *

Learning Depth [1-100%] - depth of learning. *

Learning Criterion Type - type of learning criterion.

Trend Line Signal Type - type of signals according to the trend line.

===== _GRAPHICS_SETTINGS_ ===== - graphics settings.

Paint Arrows - draw arrows.

Paint Stop-Losses - paint Stop-Losses.

Paint Take-Profits - paint Take-Profits.

BUY Color - the color of the objects to buy.

SELL Color - the color of the objects for sale.

Trend Line Color - color of the trend line.

Arrows Width - the width of the arrows.

Text Size - the size of the text.

_NOTIFICATIONS_SETTINGS_ - notifications settings.

Alert Notification - allow alert notifications.

Push Notification - allow push notifications.

E-Mail Notification - allow e-mail notifications.

* ATTENTION! Increasing the value of this parameter greatly slows down the indicator!



