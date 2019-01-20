SBA scalping v75
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
ini adalah indikator khusus digunakan untuk trading di binary.com dengan pair volatility 75. indikator ini sangat simpel dan mudah digunakan baik untuk yang sudah profesional atau pun yang baru dalam dunia trading terutama yang baru di market volatility 75.indikator ini lebih bertujuan untuk scalping trader dan menggunakan timeframe M1 sebagai acuan untuk entry.
this is a special indicator used to trade at binary.com with a volatility pair of 75. this indicator is very simple and easy to use both for professionals or new ones in the world of trading especially those new to market volatility 75. This indicator is more aimed at scalping traders and use the M1 timeframe as a reference for entry.