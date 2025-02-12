Scalper Pivot
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 12 February 2025
- Activations: 5
Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows.
For M1 timeframe.
Setup/inputs:
- First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols.
- Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively.
- Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.