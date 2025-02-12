Scalper Pivot

Scalper Pivot detects respectable small reversal areas that can be used to mark repeatable opportunity windows.

For M1 timeframe.

Setup/inputs:

  1. First, set one pip on price, e.g. EURUSD to 0.0001, USDJPY to 0.01, or XAUUSD to 0.1. Or select AUTO for autodetect common symbols.
  2. Set minimum and maximum range on pips, if you want scalp between 10 to 20 pips then set it to 10 and 20 respectively.
  3. Set detection window to any candle count you want. Set it too low or too high would be less accurate.


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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Direct Scalping MT4
Yosi Malatta Madsu
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Direct Scalping MT4 shows the most SUPER SUPER SUPER EARLY opportunity to scalp the market. Do entry as early as possible, as soon as the first sign appears. It plays sound alert so that you can wait the moment while do something else. Remember to cut loss below the '' area. Yes, it is not stop loss but cut loss (exit on candle close). Made for M1 timeframe, but higher is good too. My new favorite setup: M3 using 8 indicators with different parameters: 11, 18, 25, 32, 39, 46, 53, and 60. Comb
EMA Scalper Indicator
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
EMA Scalper Indicator is an indicator of EMA lines and reversal EMA lines. Each pair of EMA channels area that can be used to make reversal entry. After the EMA lines are widening because of major trend, the area can be used to find profitable entry and exit, especially after EMA reversal. Do the cut loss whenever candle closed outside the area. The A, B, C, D, and E area are colored differently. Solid lines: Normal EMA lines. Dashed lines: Reversal EMA lines.
EMA Scalper Tool
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Experts
EMA Scalper Tool is a semi-automatic tool to do scalping based on EMA Scalper Indicator. It helps to set reversal entries based on EMA or reversal EMA area, managing take profit at the nearest area, or making cut loss when candle closed outside the area. Originally made for M15, H1, and H4 timeframe. The higher the timeframe, the more balance and endurance are needed. Indicator Setup: This particular tool shows last up to 400 candles of EMA Scalper Indicator's lines. To expand line's history,
Direct Scalping
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Direct Scalping shows the most SUPER SUPER SUPER EARLY opportunity to scalp the market. Do entry as early as possible, as soon as the first sign appears. It plays sound alert so that you can wait the moment while doing something else. Remember to cut loss below the '' area. Yes, it is not stop loss but cut loss (exit on candle close). Made for M1 timeframe, but higher is good too. My new favorite setup: M3 using 8 indicators with different parameters: 11, 18, 25, 32, 39, 46, 53, and 60. Combin
Tick Candle
Yosi Malatta Madsu
Indicators
Tick Candle is a true scalping candlestick. It creates candlesticks based on the number of ticks. It visualizes most accurate price movements along with the means of spreads on the above. By using dimension of ticks, anyone can set how fast and responsive the candle creation rates and represent candlestick that has much lower timeframe than 1M candlestick. I prefer 15 ticks for each candle. Settings: Length to draw: numbers of candlestick to draw. Tick to count: numbers of tick to create a fu
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