Digital MA Crossing

The indicator displays two Moving Average lines on the chart with parameters specified in the settings. It issues a signal in the form of arrows and a sound at the intersection of these Moving Average.

In the indicator settings, you can set the period of fast Moving Average ( Fast MA Period ) and slow Moving Average ( Slow MA Period ). And also Shift, Applied Price, Method and Timeframe for two Moving Averages separately.

Important:



The main difference from other indicators is that you can select 17 types of Moving Average !!!

The following types of Moving Average are available:

Simple

Exponential

Smoothed

Linear-Weighted

Wilder exponential

Sine-Weighted

Triangular

Least Square

Hull MA by Alan Hull

Zero-Lag Exponential

Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers

Geometric Mean

Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell

Integral of Linear Regression Slope

Combination of LSMA and ILRS

Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers

Volume-Weighted

The indicator is not redrawn. The signal appears on the already formed bar.

Indicator settings:



--- MA Fast Setting

Fast MA Period - Setting the period of the fast Moving Average

- Setting the period of the fast Fast MA Shift - Sets the offset fast Moving Average

Fast MA Applied Price - Fast Moving Average smoothing price

Fast MA Method - Select the fast Moving Average smoothing method

- Select the smoothing method Fast MA Timeframe - Select Timeframe for fast Moving Average

- Select --- MA Slow Setting

Slow MA Period - Setting the period of the slow Moving Average

Slow MA Shift - Setting the offset of the slow Moving Average

Slow MA Applied Price - Price smoothing slow Moving Average

Slow MA Method - Selecting the smoothing method for the slow Moving Average

Second MA timeframe - Choice Timeframe for slow Moving Average

--- Alert Setting

Use Alert - Use Alert

- Use Signal To Email - Send signal by E-mail

- Send signal by Signal To Phone - Send signal to Phone



