Digital MA Crossing
- Indicators
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 11 August 2023
The indicator displays two Moving Average lines on the chart with parameters specified in the settings. It issues a signal in the form of arrows and a sound at the intersection of these Moving Average.
In the indicator settings, you can set the period of fast Moving Average ( Fast MA Period ) and slow Moving Average ( Slow MA Period ). And also Shift, Applied Price, Method and Timeframe for two Moving Averages separately.
Important:
The main difference from other indicators is that you can select 17 types of Moving Average !!!
The following types of Moving Average are available:
- Simple
- Exponential
- Smoothed
- Linear-Weighted
- Wilder exponential
- Sine-Weighted
- Triangular
- Least Square
- Hull MA by Alan Hull
- Zero-Lag Exponential
- Instantaneous Trendline by J.Ehlers
- Geometric Mean
- Regularized EMA by Chris Satchwell
- Integral of Linear Regression Slope
- Combination of LSMA and ILRS
- Triangular MA generalized by J.Ehlers
- Volume-Weighted
The indicator is not redrawn. The signal appears on the already formed bar.
Indicator settings:
- --- MA Fast Setting
- Fast MA Period - Setting the period of the fast Moving Average
- Fast MA Shift - Sets the offset fast Moving Average
- Fast MA Applied Price - Fast Moving Average smoothing price
- Fast MA Method - Select the fast Moving Average smoothing method
- Fast MA Timeframe - Select Timeframe for fast Moving Average
- --- MA Slow Setting
- Slow MA Period - Setting the period of the slow Moving Average
- Slow MA Shift - Setting the offset of the slow Moving Average
- Slow MA Applied Price - Price smoothing slow Moving Average
- Slow MA Method - Selecting the smoothing method for the slow Moving Average
- Second MA timeframe - Choice Timeframe for slow Moving Average
- --- Alert Setting
- Use Alert - Use Alert
- Signal To Email - Send signal by E-mail
- Signal To Phone - Send signal to Phone
Hello! Your Digital Ma Crossing is amazing! Does Digital Ma Crossing have MT5?