OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 20
This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool.
The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend.
MT4 version is here https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041
An accurate MT5 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing!
Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices!
The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert.
Use the standart Bollinger Bands indicator to improve performance.
When a BUY signal - the indicator shows an up arrow and beeps.
For SELL, it shows an down arrow and also gives a sound signal.
"Indicator Setting"
- Alert - Show/Hide Alert;