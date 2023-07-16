OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow MT5

Easy Pips Maker Andrei Gerasimenko 4 (4) Indicators

The recommended timeframe is H1! The indicator has two kinds of signal. This is a signal to open a position from the appearance of an arrow. The price leaves the channel In the first case, the indicator builds arrows based on the constructed channel and Bollinger Bands years. In another case, the trader can trade if the price just went beyond the channel. If the price is higher than the channel - we sell. If the price is lower than the channel, then you can look for a place to buy. It can al