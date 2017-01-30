Turning Points
- Indicators
-
- Version: 3.0
- Updated: 23 January 2020
- Activations: 20
The indicator shows the market reversals as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of the market behavior.
It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volumes and Price Action.
The indicator provides signals on the following principles:
- Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend
- Search for the reversal pattern based on Price Action
- Confirmation of the reversal by the contract volume. The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears. The indicator does not redraw.
The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears.
The indicator does not redraw.
This indicator was used in creation of an Expert Advisor. Its operation result are shown in the figure below.
Inputs
- First Period Of Moving Average - first moving average period
- Second Period Of Moving Average - second moving average period
- Show Indicator Info - show/hide symbol data
- Info Corner - display corner (Don't show info, Left upper, Right upper, Left lower, Right lower)
- Color Of Information - displayed data color
- Font Type - font type
- Font Size - font size
- Use Alert - enable alerts
- Use E-mail Notification - enable email alerts
WOW.... Surprise surprise.. NO.1 Indicator
Thank you Andrei
Update; This is best indicator so far.. even indicator show wrong direction, you still will get profit .
This is "Turning Point" and This is "Starting Point" YOU WILL 100% GET THE PROFIT.
I know this indicator not really perfect in "some way" BUT IF YOU KNOW HOW TO TRICK IT and BOOOM.. Big Smile On your face :)
Thank You Andrei. Is time to rise the Price! :)