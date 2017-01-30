Turning Points

The indicator shows the market reversals as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of the market behavior.

It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volumes and Price Action.

The indicator provides signals on the following principles:

Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend

Search for the reversal pattern based on Price Action

Confirmation of the reversal by the contract volume. The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears. The indicator does not redraw.

The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears.

The indicator does not redraw.

This indicator was used in creation of an Expert Advisor. Its operation result are shown in the figure below.





Inputs