Turning Points

4.43

The indicator shows the market reversals as arrows. The reversal signals are based on observation of the market behavior.

It is based on the principles of searching for extremums, volumes and Price Action.

The indicator provides signals on the following principles:

  • Search for the end of the ascending/descending trend
  • Search for the reversal pattern based on Price Action
  • Confirmation of the reversal by the contract volume. The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears. The indicator does not redraw.

The indicator also features an alert triggered when the arrow appears.

The indicator does not redraw.

This indicator was used in creation of an Expert Advisor. Its operation result are shown in the figure below.


Inputs

  • First Period Of Moving Average - first moving average period
  • Second Period Of Moving Average - second moving average period
  • Show Indicator Info - show/hide symbol data
  • Info Corner - display corner (Don't show info, Left upper, Right upper, Left lower, Right lower)
  • Color Of Information - displayed data color
  • Font Type - font type
  • Font Size - font size
  • Use Alert - enable alerts
  • Use E-mail Notification - enable email alerts
Reviews 8
riyan.aulia
407
riyan.aulia 2017.05.06 12:09 
 

WOW.... Surprise surprise.. NO.1 Indicator

Thank you Andrei

Update; This is best indicator so far.. even indicator show wrong direction, you still will get profit .

This is "Turning Point" and This is "Starting Point" YOU WILL 100% GET THE PROFIT.

I know this indicator not really perfect in "some way" BUT IF YOU KNOW HOW TO TRICK IT and BOOOM.. Big Smile On your face :)

Thank You Andrei. Is time to rise the Price! :)

andrey zotov
717
andrey zotov 2017.04.24 15:16 
 

Хороший индикатор!!!

Peter Maggen
4439
Peter Maggen 2017.03.01 11:35 
 

The signals are extraordinary! Not repainting and very accurate. Great job from the author. Would be great to dispose of the EA. Can we get it somewhere? Good trading to you all!

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
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Версия индикатора под   Meta Trader 4 ! Этот стрелочный индикатор ищет возможные развороты рынка и коррекционные движения на таймфреймах   H4 и D1 . Основан на закономерностях рынка FOREX, точных определениях текущего экстремума и нахождения свечных моделей на вершинах/низах рынка. Универсальный алгоритм помогает определить точки разворота указывая стрелками где осуществить вход в рынок. Настройка индикатора очень проста! Переместите на график выбранной валютной пары и следите за появлением сигн
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This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. An accurate MT4 indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Download EA for this indicator  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98089 Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds buy/sell arrows and generates an alert. Graphically displays the entr
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This Expert Advisor is based on the OptiPro Buy Sell Arrow indicator https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 The expert advisor looks for possible price reversals - opens a buy & sell position. Automatically transfers the position to breakeven level. It is possible to set Take Profit both fixed and according to the advisor's algorithm. Exiting a position according to the Expert Advisor's formula Exit When The End Signal and use standart  Bollinger Bands   and   ATR   indicators . If this
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Glazz is a great mix of standard Bollinger Bands and ZigZag . The essence of the strategy - is the search for extreme points - possible reversals. When building a signal, we use Bands of a large period and a small ZigZag period. When the indicator has calculated the entire value for signal search, it shows an arrow to buy/sell and gives a sound signal. Simply put, ZigZag is looking for a possible reversal, and Bollinger Bands confirms this reversal. The indicator settings are simple. By defaul
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Индикатор показывает развороты рынка в виде стрелок. Разворотные сигналы основаны на моих личных наблюдениях за поведением рынка. В основу взяты такие принципы как поиск экстремумов, объемы и Price Action. Индикатор дает сигналы на следующих принципах: Поиск окончания тенденции на рост/снижение рынка Поиск модели разворота на основе Price Action Подтверждение разворота объемом контракта. Также в индикатор встроен сигнал при появлении стрелки. Индикатор не перерисовывается. Индикатор не перерисов
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Andrei Gerasimenko
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Версия индикатора MT4 -  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/16415 Индикатор обозначает предполагаемые развороты рынка в виде стрелок. В индикатор встроены 3 вида разворота. Основной сигнал на разворот. Это более сильный и важный разворот. Обозначается самой крупной стрелкой. Альтернативный сигнал - это дополнительный сигнал без использования дополнительных фильтров в отличие от основного. Подойдет для скальпирования на малых таймфреймах. Смесь основного разворота и альтернативного, но с доба
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Andrei Gerasimenko
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This MT5 version indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool. The calculation is made according to the author's formula for the beginning of a possible trend. MT4 version is here  https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/98041 An accurate   MT5   indicator that gives signals to enter trades without redrawing! Ideal trade entry points for currencies, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices! The indicator builds   buy/sell   arrows and generates an alert. Use the standart   B
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zxqw1125
320
zxqw1125 2017.05.21 05:43 
 

Contrarian operation, rubbish indicators, gymnastics!Do not be cheated by this rubbish indicators, these comments I think are false!fuck，All false comments!

riyan.aulia
407
riyan.aulia 2017.05.06 12:09 
 

WOW.... Surprise surprise.. NO.1 Indicator

Thank you Andrei

Update; This is best indicator so far.. even indicator show wrong direction, you still will get profit .

This is "Turning Point" and This is "Starting Point" YOU WILL 100% GET THE PROFIT.

I know this indicator not really perfect in "some way" BUT IF YOU KNOW HOW TO TRICK IT and BOOOM.. Big Smile On your face :)

Thank You Andrei. Is time to rise the Price! :)

andrey zotov
717
andrey zotov 2017.04.24 15:16 
 

Хороший индикатор!!!

Peter Maggen
4439
Peter Maggen 2017.03.01 11:35 
 

The signals are extraordinary! Not repainting and very accurate. Great job from the author. Would be great to dispose of the EA. Can we get it somewhere? Good trading to you all!

Ivan Sousa
1218
Ivan Sousa 2017.02.12 16:09 
 

5 Starts to indicator! 5 Stars to author

amfels07
493
amfels07 2017.02.04 05:16 
 

Best Indictor in theMarket!! I believe i will enjoy having this one in my arsenal.......Thanks so much great work!

Aravind Kolanupaka
10355
Aravind Kolanupaka 2017.02.01 20:15 
 

One of the best reversal indicator.

[Deleted] 2017.02.01 14:59 
 

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