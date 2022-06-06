NS Trade Assistant

NS Trade Assistant has the following main functions:

It hels to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop and other useful functions.

Dashboard interface:

Designed with beautiful graphics and easy to manipulate, use buttons and icons to activate or deactivate the respective functions when the user chooses.

Each button/icon has 2 functions corresponding to 2 clicks

  • When  you tap 1st time will activate.
  • When you tap it 2 times will deactivate.
  • See how to use the EA using the Gif image below.

Panel interface includes 4 main tabs:

1. Default tab: will include the necessary functions when entering the command.

    • Change %Risk.
    • Change SL, TP.
    • Convert Price to Point, Point to Price.
    • Switch Market and Pending orders.
    • Close all open positions by custom lots or close all open positions by custom %.
    • Breakeven all open orders with custom Profit number.
    • Group of buttons to click on the command: BUY - BUY LIMIT - BUY STOP - SELL - SELL LIMIT - SELL STOP
2. Tab Settings(Settings icon): Includes necessary settings when users need to change the parameters of the EA such as:
    • Risk base change.
    • Change SL/TP.
    • Commisson fee changes.
    • Change the Partial Close settings %TP1, TP2, TP3.
    • Change Breakeven settings.
3. Tab Close (Icon close): Includes all buttons to close the order such as:
  • Close all buy or sell orders
  • Close all ordersLimit or Stop
  • Close all Buy and Sell orders
  • Close all profitable orders
  • Close all losing orders
  • Close all pending orders

4. Tab Info (Icon info): includes basic information about Symbol.

Other functions:

Order Lines: displayed on the line chart Open, sl, tp.

    • With this function, you can easily place a new order and view its additional characteristics before opening

Risk Management - Calculation of risk calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the placed risk and the size of the sl order.

    • Allows you to set any Stop Loss size and at the same time observe the placed risk.
    • Lot % Risk button - enable/disable risk calculation.
    • On the Settings tab, select the risk calculation variant: $Currency, %Balance, %Equity, %Free Margin, %Customize Account Balance.

Order Management and Additional Functions
    • Close position by parts (Tp1, Tp2, Tp3, SL1, SL2, SL3):closes a part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.
    • Trailing Stop
    • Breakeven
    • Symbol switch 
    • Screenshot of the chart 
    • Trading session on and off
    • Change the color of the Candles on the chart
    • and other useful functions


Download the template, join the group by following the attached link.

The template includes 3 basic color palettes: Black, White, and Blue

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/NSTradeAssistant

HOW TO PURCHASE A TRADING ROBOT FROM THE METATRADER MARKET AND TO INSTALL IT?https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498


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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Infinity Trader EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Infinity Trader EA Live Results:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2290275 Infinity Trader EA seamlessly integrates the strengths of Chat GPT and Gemini AI, providing unparalleled market insights and in-depth funda
Market Reversal Alerts EA
Lee Samson
4.13 (23)
Experts
The Market Reversal EA is powered by the indicator of the same name ( available here ) and trades based on market structure shifts. The EA will by default take a trade every time a market reversal alert is sent by the indicator and will trade those alerts based on the conditions and filters you set in the EA settings. It draws support rectangles as price moves in it's current trend direction and trades when price reverses sharply and signals a market structure shift or a re-test of the reversal.
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Golden Moon Scalper
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
2.5 (6)
Experts
Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
Aurum AI mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.94 (34)
Experts
UPDATE — DECEMBER 2025 At the end of November 2024, the Aurum expert advisor was released for sale. Throughout this time, it traded in real market conditions without a news filter, without additional protective restrictions, and without complex limitations — while confidently remaining profitable and stable. Live Signal (launch April 14, 2026) This full year of real trading clearly demonstrated the reliability of the trading system. Only after that, based on real experience and statistics, a m
AFTrade Scalper MT4 EA
Achmad Fathoni
5 (2)
Experts
AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
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