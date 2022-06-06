NS Trade Assistant has the following main functions:

It hels to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop and other useful functions.

Dashboard interface:

Designed with beautiful graphics and easy to manipulate, use buttons and icons to activate or deactivate the respective functions when the user chooses.

Each button/icon has 2 functions corresponding to 2 clicks

When you tap 1st time will activate.

When you tap it 2 times will deactivate.

See how to use the EA using the Gif image below.

Panel interface includes 4 main tabs:

1. Default tab: will include the necessary functions when entering the command.

Change %Risk.



Change SL, TP.



Convert Price to Point, Point to Price.



Switch Market and Pending orders.



Close all open positions by custom lots or close all open positions by custom %.



Breakeven all open orders with custom Profit number.



Group of buttons to click on the command: BUY - BUY LIMIT - BUY STOP - SELL - SELL LIMIT - SELL STOP

Risk base change.



Change SL/TP.



Commisson fee changes.



Change the Partial Close settings %TP1, TP2, TP3.



Change Breakeven settings.

Close all buy or sell orders

Close all ordersLimit or Stop

Close all Buy and Sell orders

Close all profitable orders

Close all losing orders

Close all pending orders

2. Tab Settings(Settings icon): Includes necessary settings when users need to change the parameters of the EA such as:3. Tab Close (Icon close): Includes all buttons to close the order such as:

4. Tab Info (Icon info): includes basic information about Symbol.

Other functions:

Order Lines: displayed on the line chart Open, sl, tp.

With this function, you can easily place a new order and view its additional characteristics before opening

Risk Management - Calculation of risk calculates the volume for a new order taking into account the placed risk and the size of the sl order.

Allows you to set any Stop Loss size and at the same time observe the placed risk.



Lot % Risk button - enable/disable risk calculation.



On the Settings tab, select the risk calculation variant: $Currency, %Balance, %Equity, %Free Margin, %Customize Account Balance.

Close position by parts (Tp1, Tp2, Tp3, SL1, SL2, SL3):closes a part of the order as a percentage of the set volume.



Trailing Stop



Breakeven



Symbol switch



Screenshot of the chart





Trading session on and off



Change the color of the Candles on the chart



and other useful functions

Order Management and Additional Functions





Download the template, join the group by following the attached link.

The template includes 3 basic color palettes: Black, White, and Blue

https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/NSTradeAssistant

HOW TO PURCHASE A TRADING ROBOT FROM THE METATRADER MARKET AND TO INSTALL IT?https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/498



