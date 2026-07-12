ZirkTradingManagement

Zirk Trading Management

Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance.

Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volume. This helps maintain disciplined risk management and eliminates calculation errors.

Key Features:

  • ✅ Automatic lot size calculation based on your selected account risk percentage
  • ✅ Adjustable risk settings for every trade
  • ✅ Drag-and-drop Stop Loss placement before trade execution
  • ✅ One-click Buy and Sell execution
  • ✅ One-click Breakeven for all open trades
  • ✅ One-click Close All Trades
  • ✅ Fast, accurate, and consistent trade management

Perfect for traders who want to protect their capital by risking a fixed percentage of their account on every trade while improving execution speed and consistency.


Feel free to contact me if there's a problme with it.

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Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
The Phoenix Program EA
Gregory Sajous
Utilities
PLEASE NOTE:   The "AUTO" function of the EA has NOT yet been activated . It's still ongoing testing. Once it becomes available, clients will get a free upgrade to EA 2.0                        Also .... PLEASE follow the instructions below in order for the functions to work properly. Introduction: The Phoenix Project (EA) Our Expert Advisor is both refined and practical. It is geared towards helping the traders be constantly aware of their risk PER trade while it helps them manage that risk.
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Zirk Trading Management
Cris Boco Alura
Utilities
Zirk Trading Management Zirk Trading Management is a powerful trade management utility for MetaTrader that helps traders execute trades with consistent risk management. It is designed to simplify position sizing by automatically calculating the correct lot size based on your chosen risk percentage and stop-loss distance. Instead of manually calculating lot sizes, simply set your desired account risk (e.g., 1%), place your stop loss, and the utility instantly determines the appropriate trade volu
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