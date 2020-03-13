Woobottradingsystem

This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market.





1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items

2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program





Recommendation:

EUR_USD is the most preferred.

Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)



