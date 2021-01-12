Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
- Utilities
- Vigil Varghese
- Version: 17.4
- Updated: 12 January 2021
- Activations: 5
▪ No grid / Martingale
▪ Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts
Features
▪ Multi-Currency Management
▪ Spread and Slippage Filter
▪ Entry Mode
▪ Global Strategy Candle Context
▪ Session Filter
▪ Candle vs Moving Average Filter
▪ Candle Breakout Trade
▪ Order Management
▪ Exit Strategy
▪ One Time Trade
▪ Maximum open Trades Per Day
▪ Heiken Ashi Type Selection
▪ Auto trade Management Dashboard
▪ Manual trade Management Dashboard
▪ Risk Calculator
Parameters
Multi - Symbol Management
▪ Expert ID (Must be unique) - trading concurrently on several charts without order management clash
Global Strategy Candle Context
▪ Normal Candles - Recommended only for renko charts
▪ Heiken Ashi Candles - Recommended for both renko charts and classic Heiken Ashi time chart.
Entry Mode
▪ Single - Open trades when candle retracement completes and new opposite candle is closed.
▪ Multiple - Open trades on close of every same directional candle. Also Known as profit scaling Method (Recommended for renko charts during High volatility market conditions and Major News events).
Entry Filters
1. Session Manager - TRUE / FALSE
▪ Session 1 Start time ("HH:MM")
▪ Session 1 End time ("HH:MM")
▪ Session 2 Start time ("HH:MM")
▪ Session 2 End time ("HH:MM")
▪ Session 3 Start time ("HH:MM")
▪ Session 3 End time ("HH:MM")
2. Candle vs Moving Average ▪ Position Candles - (Full Body, Close, Open)
▪ MA Filter 1 - True / False
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Shift
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Method
▪ MA Price Type
▪ MA Filter 2 - True / False
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Shift
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Method
▪ MA Price Type
▪ MA Filter 3 - True / False
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Shift
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Method
▪ MA Price Type
3. 123 Style – True/False
▪ Retracement check to specified MA
▪ Minimum candle to form retracement
▪ Number of retracements to trade
▪ New run beginning and end filter
4. Maximum Open Trades per day (0: Infinite) - Allows only this number of trades to be open each day within EA operating session and considering a day starts at broker server time 00:00
5. Maximum Concurrently open trades (0: Infinite)
6. Candle Breakout Trade - TRUE / FALSE: If true trades will be entered only when current candle closes above or below previous candle High or Low
7. Max Spread (Points) - 0: Unrestricted
Order Management
1. Order
▪Lot Size:
▪ Actual
▪ Risk % of balance
▪ Risk % of equity
▪ By Actual – (Fixed Lot)
▪ By Risk % - 1 default
▪ TP1 Ratio
▪ TP2 Ratio
▪ TP3 Ratio
▪ Take Profit (Points) - (0: Off)
▪ Stop Loss:
▪ None
▪ By Offset
▪ By Offset from MA
▪ Stop Loss by Offset (Points) - (0: Off)
▪ Stop Loss by Offset from MA(Points) - (0: Off)
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Shift
▪ MA Method
▪ MA Price Type
▪ Slippage (Points)
2. Break Even and Trailing Stop - True / False
▪ Break even after Points in Profit (Points)
▪ Break even SL Position (Points)
▪ Continue to trail After Breakeven - True/False
▪ SL Drag Distance (Points)
▪ SL Drag Distance from MA (Points)
▪ MA settings for trailing
▪ MA Period
▪ MA Shift
▪ MA Method
▪ MA Price Type
3. Exit
▪ Consecutive Opposite Candles (1+) (0: Off)
Heiken Ashi Candle Type Selection
▪ Heiken Ashi Type:
▪ Normal
▪ Heiken Ashi Smoothed
▪ Heiken Ashi T3
▪ Indicator Parameter Settings
One Time Trade ▪ Disable Trading - True / False. If true, no new trades will be opened after the close of current trade, unless EA is restarted ▪ Alerts - True / False. If true, send alerts with message "Symbol: trade closed (TP OR SL) EA Disabled"
Dashboard
Auto Trade Management Dashboard
▪ Hide/show Dashboard
▪ Enable or Disable Trading
▪ Position Type:
▪ No Buy
▪ No Sell
▪ Buy
▪ Sell
▪ Trade Positions
▪ Risk % input protects from over exposure ▪ Risk Reward Calculator
EA Trade Modes
▪ News Trading
▪ Moving Average
▪ 123 Style
▪ Trendline Mode
Manual Trade Management Dashboard
▪ Market Execution
▪ Pending Orders
▪ Move stop loss to breakeven (20 points)
▪ Close All Trades
▪ Activate/ Deactivate R: R
▪ Activate for market execution
▪ Deactivate for pending pending orders