Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader

Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.

Advantages

▪ Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts

Features

▪ Multi-Currency Management

▪ Spread and Slippage Filter

▪ Entry Mode

▪ Global Strategy Candle Context

▪ Session Filter

▪ Candle vs Moving Average Filter

▪ Candle Breakout Trade

▪ Order Management

▪ Exit Strategy

▪ One Time Trade

▪ Maximum open Trades Per Day

▪ Heiken Ashi Type Selection

▪ Auto trade Management Dashboard

▪ Manual trade Management Dashboard

▪ Risk Calculator





Parameters

Multi - Symbol Management

▪ Expert ID (Must be unique) - trading concurrently on several charts without order management clash

Global Strategy Candle Context

▪ Normal Candles - Recommended only for renko charts

▪ Heiken Ashi Candles - Recommended for both renko charts and classic Heiken Ashi time chart.

Entry Mode

▪ Single - Open trades when candle retracement completes and new opposite candle is closed.

▪ Multiple - Open trades on close of every same directional candle. Also Known as profit scaling Method (Recommended for renko charts during High volatility market conditions and Major News events).

Entry Filters

1. Session Manager - TRUE / FALSE

▪ Session 1 Start time ("HH:MM")

▪ Session 1 End time ("HH:MM")

▪ Session 2 Start time ("HH:MM")

▪ Session 2 End time ("HH:MM")

▪ Session 3 Start time ("HH:MM")

▪ Session 3 End time ("HH:MM")

2. Candle vs Moving Average ▪ Position Candles - (Full Body, Close, Open)

▪ MA Filter 1 - True / False

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Shift

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Method

▪ MA Price Type

▪ MA Filter 2 - True / False

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Shift

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Method

▪ MA Price Type

▪ MA Filter 3 - True / False

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Shift

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Method

▪ MA Price Type

3. 123 Style – True/False

▪ Retracement check to specified MA

▪ Minimum candle to form retracement

▪ Number of retracements to trade

▪ New run beginning and end filter

4. Maximum Open Trades per day (0: Infinite) - Allows only this number of trades to be open each day within EA operating session and considering a day starts at broker server time 00:00

5. Maximum Concurrently open trades (0: Infinite)

6. Candle Breakout Trade - TRUE / FALSE: If true trades will be entered only when current candle closes above or below previous candle High or Low

7. Max Spread (Points) - 0: Unrestricted

Order Management

1. Order

▪Lot Size:

▪ Actual

▪ Risk % of balance

▪ Risk % of equity

▪ By Actual – (Fixed Lot)

▪ By Risk % - 1 default

▪ TP1 Ratio

▪ TP2 Ratio

▪ TP3 Ratio

▪ Take Profit (Points) - (0: Off)





▪ Stop Loss:

▪ None

▪ By Offset

▪ By Offset from MA

▪ Stop Loss by Offset (Points) - (0: Off)

▪ Stop Loss by Offset from MA(Points) - (0: Off)

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Shift

▪ MA Method

▪ MA Price Type

▪ Slippage (Points)

2. Break Even and Trailing Stop - True / False

▪ Break even after Points in Profit (Points)

▪ Break even SL Position (Points)

▪ Continue to trail After Breakeven - True/False

▪ SL Drag Distance (Points)

▪ SL Drag Distance from MA (Points)

▪ MA settings for trailing

▪ MA Period

▪ MA Shift

▪ MA Method

▪ MA Price Type

3. Exit

▪ Consecutive Opposite Candles (1+) (0: Off)

Heiken Ashi Candle Type Selection

▪ Heiken Ashi Type: