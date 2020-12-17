Engulfing Dashboard

Engulfing Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate forex profits easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the facilities and functions that are sophisticated and effective.

This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the market direction can be analyzed more effectively.

The function of looking at the market direction using the Moving Average formula calculation is also added to convince you of your decision to enter the market without hesitation.

Candlestick based signals are also equipped with this system which is used to get the best entry at the best time. Engulfing is one of the best forms of Candlestick used in this system.

The market risk of each currency pair will also be displayed so that Traders can avoid entering the market indefinitely. This can reduce the risk in your trading.

In addition, StopLoss and TakeProfit suggestions are displayed to help Traders place StopLoss and TakeProfit with reasonable targets. StopLoss and TakeProfit are designed based on the TimeFrame Average Range formula to identify whether the pair has the potential to move up to the target price.


This Engulfing Dashboard works on Mt4 brokers do not use a prefix or suffix.

Recommended broker: FBS

Recommended products
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.68 (50)
Indicators
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Magic EA MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
3 (1)
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA wo
CandleStick Scanner for MT4
Mounir Cheikh
Utilities
The CandleStick Scanner is a tool that allow you to perform a   market scan   and search any candlestick pattern that you already created in the current chart, You can perform a quick search in the current chart (500 bars will be scanned),  This is a   lite version   of  CandleStick Factory for MT4   . The   full version   video can be found here :  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fq7pLXqVO94 The  full version  can be purchased here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75628 How it works Yo
FREE
MRKD Vector
Jay Benedict Alfaras
Utilities
MRKD Vector — Smart Trade Management Utility MRKD Vector is a powerful and intuitive order execution tool designed for efficient manual trading in MetaTrader 5. Built with precision and speed in mind, MRKD Vector simplifies trade management by giving you full control over entries, stops, and targets — all from a sleek interface. Key Features: Quick Order Execution Place trades with ease using a clean, fast interface built for active traders. Intuitive SL, TP, and Lot Size Control Adjust sto
Harvest GOLD
Sayan Vandenhout
Experts
Harvest GOLD USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000
NAS100 Auto Sl And TP
Moustapha Boulouz
5 (2)
Utilities
Introducing NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker for MT4: Never miss setting StopLoss and TakeProfit again with our NAS100 Auto SL and TP Maker, an indispensable assistant for traders navigating the Nasdaq 100 market on MetaTrader 4. This tool is designed for those who seek a seamless solution to automate the management of StopLoss and TakeProfit levels. Key Features: Effortless Automation: Automatically monitors Nasdaq 100 trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit. Dynamically adjusts levels based on us
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicators
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Angry bull Option Binary
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
1 (1)
Utilities
Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
TSim
Sergey Kruglov
Utilities
Утилита  TSim   позволяет симулировать ручную торговлю в Тестере Стратегий MetaTrader 4. В панеле можно устанавливать размеры лота, тейпрофита и стоплосса. Панель имеет кнопки Sell   и Buy для выставления рыночных ордеров, а также кнопки CloseSell, CloseBuy и CloseAll для быстрого закрытия ордеров. Под панелью отображается список открытых ордеров. Внимание. Панель работает только в Визуальном режиме Тестера Стратегий MetaTrader 4.
FREE
Double HMA lines MTF
Pavel Zamoshnikov
5 (2)
Indicators
This is a multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA). The Double HMA MTF Light indicator combines two timeframes on a single chart. The HMA of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA of the current timeframe defines short-term price movements. The indicator is freely distributed and hasn't audio signals or messages. Its main function is the visualization of price movements. If you need advanced functionality of the HMA multi-timeframe indicator (information ab
FREE
BoxFibo
Sergei Kiriakov
Utilities
It is just an alternative fibo lines, because mt4 have is a very strange drawing of fibo lines A simple Box (Rectangle) graphic element with adjustable levels binding: it is possible to specify up to 17 custom levels, all rectangles on the chart with the given prefix in their name are processed. Levels are specified in % of the height of the rectangle. A convenient graphical element for analyzing charts by growth-correction levels. Enjoy your work!
FREE
Simple RSI Forex Trading Strategy
Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
2.5 (2)
Experts
Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades when RSI indicator enter in oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is EURGBP and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is H4. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame an
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicators
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Harvest FX
Sayan Vandenhout
4.56 (9)
Experts
Harvest FX USES THE TREND WAVE INDICATOR AND IT CAN IDENTIFY THE BEGINNING AND THE END OF A NEW WAVE TREND MOVEMENT. AS AN OSCILLATOR, THE INDICATOR IDENTIFIES THE OVERBOUGHT AND OVERSOLD ZONES. IT WORKS GREAT TO CATCH THE SHORT TERM PRICE REVERSALS AND USES A MARTINGALE STRATEGY TO CLOSE ALL TRADES IN PROFIT. USE DEFAULT SETTINGS ON H1 OR HIGHER TIME FRAME ON ANY PAIR FOR MORE ACCURATE TRADES WHY THIS EA : Smart entries calculated by 3 great strategies The EA can be run on even a $30000 a
FREE
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper
Valeriy Potapov
Experts
H4 GBPUSD Trend Scalper is a trend signal scalper The EA trades according to the trend strategy using original built-in indicator for opening and closing orders. The external inputs for limiting trading on Fridays and Mondays are available. The purpose of the strategy is to use the current trend with the most benefit. According to the results of testing and working on demo and real accounts, the best results achieved by using the Н4 timeframe on the GBP/USD pair Works on MetaTrader 4 Build 971+
HF OrderMarker
Wong Sze Wai
Utilities
What is this?  This script not only can help you to place all type of orders, included market order " BUY " / " SELL " and pending order " BUYSTOP " / " BUYLIMIT " / " SELLSTOP " / " SELLLIMIT ", but also, it allow you to place order lots by money management concept. How to use this script? 1. Open the chart you want to trade; 2. Drag and drop the script to that chart; 3. Input the parameter what you want to do; 4. Double check the order information, then click "Yes" to confirm to place order;
DF Fibonacci Trader Pro MT4
Mark David Griffin
Utilities
DF Fib Trader Pro DF Fib Trader Pro is an automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4. It uses Fibonacci-based price levels combined with trend and structure analysis to define entry and exit points. The EA supports both long and short positions and includes built-in risk management parameters. Core Features: Uses Fibonacci retracement and extension logic to plot entry, SL and TP points. Configurable lot size and stop loss/take profit levels Choice of 1 or 2 entry points Supports fixed o
FREE
Quantum Smart Signals
Shaaban Riad
Indicators
Quantum Falcon Signal Free is a smart visual trading indicator for MetaTrader 4 designed for Forex and Gold traders. The indicator combines: • Trend analysis • RSI momentum confirmation • MACD momentum filtering • ATR volatility filtering • Higher timeframe confirmation • Smart exit signal detection Main Features: • Smart Buy and Sell signals • Exit Buy / Exit Sell alerts • Real-time dashboard on chart • Professional candle arrows • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation • ATR market volatility filt
FREE
Benj hybrid EA mararm
Benjamin Allip
Experts
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting, and updated version (for lifetime purchase only). Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system . Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade autom
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Smart FVG Indicator MT4   delivers professional Fair Value Gap (FVG) detection, monitoring, and alerting directly on your charts. It combines   ATR-based filtering   with structure-aware logic to remove noise, adapt to liquidity, and keep only the most relevant imbalances for precise decisions. Key Advantages Accurate FVG detection:   Identifies genuine inefficiencies, not just simple candle gaps. ATR-based precision:   Adaptive sensitivity filters out low-quality signals across markets and time
FREE
Grid Assistant Pro
Alessandro De Cristofaro
Utilities
Grid Assistant Pro – Utility for Managing Grid Strategies on MetaTrader 4 Grid Assistant Pro is a professional utility that helps traders manage and monitor unidirectional grid strategies directly from the MT4 chart. It provides a visual dashboard , clear controls, and automated risk protection features for precise and efficient grid operation. Key Features Visual Dashboard Real-time metrics: Balance, Equity, Floating P/L, Drawdown %, Free Margin Grid status: active and pending or
FREE
Exp Swing
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.43 (63)
Experts
It uses the model of a famous strategy called Swinger (Pendulum, Cheburashka) - alternate placing of pending orders with increased lot. The strategy lies in placing two opposite pending orders. When the price moves in a certain direction, one pending order is triggered, while the lot size of the other order is increased. The EA provides three types of opening pending orders (TypeofTrade) Auto-opening after placement (Instant opening AutoTrade) Opening and management after manual opening (Manual
FREE
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
The Arrow Scalper
Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
1 (2)
Experts
Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.56 (72)
Indicators
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Silver Bullet MT4
Saksham Solanki
5 (2)
Indicators
Contact me for any queries or custom orders, if you want to use this in an EA. Key Features: Pattern Recognition : Identifies Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) Spots Break of Structure (BOS) points Detects Change of Character (CHoCH) patterns Versatile Application : Optimized for candlestick charts Compatible with any chart type and financial instrument Real-Time and Historical Analysis : Works seamlessly with both real-time and historical data Allows for backtesting strategies and live market analysis Vi
FREE
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
Indicators
QuantumAlert RSI Navigator is a free indicator available for MT4/MT5 platforms, its work is to provide "alerts" when the market is inside "overbought and oversold" regions in the form of "buy or sell" signals. This indicator comes with many customization options mentioned in the parameter section below, user can customise these parameters as needful. Join our   MQL5 group , where we share important news and updates. You are also welcome to join our private channel as well, contact me for the pri
FREE
Arrow Drawing Tool
Mikhail Ostashov
Utilities
Индикатор "Стрелки" (Arrow Drawing Tool) Краткое описание: Удобный инструмент для рисования стрелок на графике с помощью кнопки и мыши. Позволяет визуально отмечать направления движения цены, уровни поддержки/сопротивления и важные ценовые зоны. Основные возможности: Простое управление   - кнопка "Стрелка" для активации режима рисования Автоматическая окраска   - зеленые стрелки для движения вверх, красные для движения вниз Настраиваемый дизайн   - регулируемая длина и угол наконечника стрелки Г
FREE
TrendMaster Alert Pro
Andrei Telegin
5 (1)
Experts
TrendMaster Pro Alert: Your Professional Manual Trading Station Stop chasing the market and start leading it.   TrendMaster Pro Alert   is an interactive trading dashboard designed to simplify complex analysis and execute flawless trades. Key Features of TrendMaster Pro: Multi-Tier Trend Control:   Stay on the right side of the market by monitoring M15, H1, and H4 trends simultaneously. No more trading against the major flow. Advanced Filter Suite:   A powerful blend of ADX (momentum), RSI, and
FREE
Forex Beast Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicators
EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
Buyers of this product also purchase
FFx Hidden TPSL Manager
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Hidden Manager panel will help you to manage easily your orders directly on the chart. Below all features described: TP, SL and TrailingStop are hidden Each order has its own lines on chart Drag & Drop any line to change the TP/SL as per your need Option to move automatically the SL line at breakeven when TP #1 is reached Option to choose the TP/SL type (by pips or price) Option to choose the TrailingStop type (by pips, MA, Fractals, PSAR or ATR) Define which order(s) you want to manage
FFx Risk Calculator
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
FFx Risk Calculator panel will help you to calculate very easily your trades size, SL or the risk directly on the chart. All features are described below: Option to select which parameter to calculate: Risk, Stop Loss or Lot Size The panel will show if the lot size is allowed according to the current account free margin Button to maximize/minimize the panel Drag and Drop the panel anywhere on the chart How to use it? Select the parameter you want to be calculated. It will be based on the 2 other
FFx Watcher PRO
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Utilities
The FFx Watcher PRO is a dashboard displaying on a single chart the current direction of up to 15 standard indicators and up to 9 timeframes. It has 2 different modes: 1. Watcher mode: Multi Indicators User is able to select up to 15 indicators to be displayed User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed 2. Watcher mode: Multi Pairs User is able to select any number of pairs/symbols User is able to select up to 9 timeframes to be displayed This mode uses one of the standard indicat
Pairs Trade
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
The Pairs Trade indicator is a utility for semi-automatic pair trading. It allows combining the charts of two arbitrary instruments, even if the schedules of their trading sessions are different. It displays a spread chart in the form of a histogram with an overlaying moving average. It calculates the swap that will be charged for the synthetic position (in the deposit currency). It is possible to set a level for automatic opening of a synthetic position on the spread chart (analogous to the 'se
Auto Stop Take Profit Stacker EA
Michael Kroeker
Utilities
This Stacker EA will: Automatically set Stop loss on a new order Automatically set Take profit on a new order Stack (or open up to 4 additional orders at the same time) when a new order is placed, the SL/TP can be preset individually for each order. Provides a transparent replacement for the standard 1-click trading buttons in MetaTrader 4 (1 click still works and SL/TP will automatically be set as well as Stacking). Automatically calculate lot order size according to preset risk management perc
Crypto Market Pro
Daniil Kurmyshev
5 (1)
Utilities
New opportunities for analyzing cryptocurrency in the usual MetaTrader 4. For example : We select the symbol of the cryptocurrency and attach any indicators, Expert Advisors or scripts. Startup Mode View cryptocurrency; Data collection. Capabilities Work as with a standard currency chart; Automatic update of open charts; Selection of individual cryptocurrency for updating; Selection of individual timeframes for updating; Work on the desired timeframes; Open charts do not affect the work of Cry
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis
Jianyuan Huang
Utilities
Fibonacci Expansion and Retracement Analysis Fibonacci retracing and extended line tools for the MT4 platform, ideal for traders who use the DiNapoli point trading method and the Golden Section trading The main function: 1. You can draw multiple sets of Fibonacci retracements directly, and the relationship between important return points is clear at a glance. 2. Can draw Fibonacci extensions 3. The Fibonacci foldback and extension of the line can be moved left and right for easy observation
Risk manager x2
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Советник риск-менеджер с огромным арсеналом возможностей защиты вашего депозита. Для инвесторов, которые решили передать капитал в доверительное управление. Когда у трейдера нет доступа к настройкам - нивелирует торговые риски. А также для трейдеров, которые осознали необходимость стороннего контроля за их торговлей для улучшения торговых результатов.  Для максимальных результатов - должен стоять на отдельном VPS сервере и у трейдера не должно быть возможности менять настройки в торговый период.
Grid Hero War Pad
Chock Hwee Ng
3.4 (5)
Utilities
Grid Hero War Pad is a  GRAPHICAL MANUAL TRADER version of the original Grid Hero EA, designed and created for ADVANCED TRADERS who are experienced in plotting their own market entries. It is coded using ADVANCED GRAPHICAL INTERFACE programming, that combines the power of discretionary trading with Grid Hero algorithm in the form of a graphical console with button-click easy execution. It allows you to execute trades manually using Market Orders and Pending Orders, and then automatically uses th
MirrorEA
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
Open charts
Maksim Slovakov
Utilities
Скрипт открывает графики по всем инструментам находящимся в окне "Обзор рынка" и по желанию может задать для всех графиков один шаблон. Так-же можно удалить все графике открытые в терминале Мт4. В скрипте имеются следующие настройки: "Таймфрейм" по умолчанию M30;             (Можно поставить свой: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1, MN.) "Задержка" по умолчанию "0";                  (Задержка перед открытием следующего графика в миллисекундах.) "Шаблон" по умолчанию "True";                (True=пр
Quantized Trend
Oleg Pechenezhskiy
Utilities
This utility automatically draws the trend channel on the price chart. For the time interval from the specified date to the current bar, the drawn channel is almost optimal. Placing the beginning of the channel at a more distant historical price extremum, you get a visualization of a longer-term trend. Channel slope is not a continuous value, but takes one of discrete values (in AxB format, where A is the number of price points (points), and B is the number of timeframes). This program works ONL
Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Utilities
FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
NewsReady
Joel Protusada
Utilities
NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Utilities
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Binary expert
Dmitriy Konogorov
Utilities
Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
Woobottradingsystem
JAEGYU WOO
Utilities
This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Trade Control
Andrii Malakhov
Utilities
Утилита-риск-менеджер для защиты вашего депозита от полной потери денег. Если вы инвестор и решили передать деньги в доверительное управление, вам нужен Trade Control. Так трейдер не нарушит свои же правила риск-менеджмента и не сольет все ваши деньги. Для этого Trade Control должен находится на вашем VPS. И у управляющего трейдера не должно быть доступа к настройкам данной улититы. В момент слабости, трейдер не сможет увеличить заложенные в торговлю риски. И не потеряет ваш депозит за один неуд
L Hedger Scalper
Joel Protusada
Utilities
L   H E D G E R   S C A L P E R    A fully automated Expert Advisor that uses counter-trend scalping, managed semi-martingale strategy and lock hedging to execute a complete trading scheme from entry analysis to risk-calculated money management to exit analysis plan execution.         V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T    You can use only ECN type of account. Otherwise, it's a disaster. You can use only the GBPJPY currency pair. Open and attach with 1 chart only. Use a minimum of $5
PyramidExpert
Joel Protusada
Utilities
P Y R A M I D   E X P E R T    This Forex utility is a complex exit strategy and order management tool that executes four trading methods; scalping, pyramid style, hedging, and scaling method to close trades with a profit.           V E R Y  I M P O R T A N T     This is not a stand alone expert advisor. Use it with your own volatility-based strategy. Once you found the currency pair to trade, you can just attach this tool to the chart of the chosen pair and it will do the
Meta trader to Telegram Twitter and Facebook
Hussein Adnan Kadhim
Utilities
Tool sends trades when open and close with chart to telegram channel.  Tool can send multiple charts and magic numbers and pairs from a single chart. Send information of all type of orders: Opened (including Pending Orders), closed tiggered, and modified orders. Telegram Setup instruction Open your Telegram APP and search for "BotFather". Type  /start  and click/type  /newbot  to create a new bot. Give your bot a nickname and username (e.g., nickname: Bestnavisignal and username: Bestnavisignal
GerFX EA Protection Filter
Exler Consulting GmbH
Utilities
The EA Protection Filter ( MT5 version here ) provides a news filter as well as a stock market crash filter, which can be used in combination with other EAs. Therefore, it serves as an additional protective layer for other EAs that do provide such filters.  During backtest analysis of my own night scalpers, which already use a stock market crash filter, I noticed that the historic drawdown,  especially during stock market crash phases like 2007-2008, was reduced significantly by using such a fil
FiboPlusWaves
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
AntiMartingale Execution
EMILIANO LOVATO
Utilities
AntiMartingale-Execution is a pyramidal Money Management system capable of increasing positions as equity increases using the positive margin of the transaction. It is possible to set the capital for each operation, the operating and maximum margins and the target level to be reached. Once the general trade settings have been made, it is possible to preview the grid of operations that will be activated by pressing the BUY / SELL button. If necessary, it is also possible to close all operations
Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
More from author
SW Scalper
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
SW Scalper EA SW Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on scalping when indicated the market makes a fast movement. It uses smart algorithms to open any trade.Also this system come with very smart Money Management code and not like other Expert Advisor with this ea you will cant use fixed lot to trade. You must use the very smart Money Management system inside this ea to open any trade, you will need only to put your risk and the system will do all other job for you. And if you put
Winner Overbought Oversold
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
Winner Overbought Oversold Winner Overbought Oversold indicators are best suited for overbought/oversold analysis. Basically, there are two types of momentum oscillators: bound and unbound. Bound oscillators, such as this, fluctuate within a specific range. The most popular indicators used to identify overbought and oversold conditions are the   relative strength index (RSI)   and the   stochastic oscillator . But you need a second conformation for entry and exit position from forex market. T
BBMA Analyzer Dashboard
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilities
" The one of keys to trading success is a System Technique , MUST HAVE THIS SYSTEM!" BBMA Analyzer Dashboard BBMA is a popular technique that uses a combination of 2 indicators in MetaTrader 4 or MT4 which using Bollinger Band and Moving Average Indicator. Summary of BBMA Techniques has the basic elements: RE-ENTRY Formed after fall or price increase. Price will form a Sideway to enable Re-Entry. CSAK (Strong Direction Candle) The strong direction candle is a close candle direction above
MHV Grid
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
MHV Grid EA The  MHV Grid  EA uses the RSI indicator to enter the trade. To enter BUY, the RSI must cross the bottom up the value specified in the EA parameters (for the sales, on the contrary, cross from top to bottom). In case of a successful entry, the transaction closes either according to Trailing Stop is used. If the market goes in opposite direction, the order grid opens at a specified distance from the average price of the grid. Also, newly opened orders can be filtered using Bollinge
William Intraday
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
William Intraday   This pure TREND  system is based on Price Action and Williams Percent Range Indicators. The EA has an innovative signal filter and adaptive trailing stop. Always sets Stop Loss and Take Profit to protect the deposit. This EA works best in pair EURUSD Timeframe for run this EA is best is H1 * No toxic or margin hugging technique, like Martingale, Averaging, Gridding, Zone Recovery Strategy.
Fibo Sequence
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
Fibo Sequence EA The EA Strategy: This EA strategy is based on Fibonacci Sequence number Calculations to produce it's own signals and trade automatically. It was built for those traders who loves and trust Fibonacci Levels. In finance, Fibonacci level is a method of technical analysis for determining support and resistance levels. They are named after their use of the Fibonacci sequence.  Fibonacci is based on the idea that markets will retrace a predictable portion of a move, after which they
Various Trailing Manager
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilities
Various Trailing Manager EA Various Trailing Manager EA is a professional trader's tool that provides protection of floating profit on open trades. This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with trailing stops based on 7 methods: percent, ATR, Moving Average, Candle, Parabolic, Fractal. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close. Visualize all orders and t
Supply and Demand Dashboard
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Utilities
Supply and Demand Dashboard Supply and Demand Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate lucrative profits from forex easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the needs and functions that are sophisticated and effective for a forex trader. This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on.
EagleEye
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
EagleEye is an automated trading system that uses a indicator and price action to open and close trades. Trades every day at a full time. Every trade has Stop Loss from very beginning, and they do not change. This is for those, who are looking for steady and stable growth over the long run. The EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Doesn't use grid, martingale or other dangerous money management methods. Timeframe H1, currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD
The Burst MT4
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
The Burst MT4 Hurry and Buy Before Price Doubles Tomorrow! *Non-Repainting Indicator "The Burst" is an indicator that shows precise Buy and Sell Trades. A great arsenal to add to any chart. It's Best to Use The D1,H4 or H1 chart "The Burst" is designed to alert BUY and SELLS. So Of course, For the best take The Arrows In a Uptrend or Downtrend Only For Confirmation *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Scalping *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Arrow Appears at  The "Close
Star Forecast
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
Star forecast is an analytical toolkit used to help currency traders with foreign exchange trading analysis through technical charts and indicators. Forex forecasting which help analysts and traders to determine appropriate and profitable entry and exit points for their forex trades. *Non-Repainting *For Desktop MT4 Only *Great For Intraday *Great For Swing Trading *Star Appears at  The "Close Of The Candle" *Attach On H1 Timeframe for see Daily Trend *Works On Any Mt4 Pair *Perfect For New Trad
Pure Engulfing EA
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
The Engulfing candlestick setup has a strong reversal character. If the price is increasing and an Engulfing pattern is created on the way up, this gives us a signal that a top might be forming now. The opposite is in force too. If the price is decreasing and an Engulfing pattern appears on the chart, this suggests that the price action might be forming a bottom. ONLY 4 COPIES OUT OF 10 LEFT AT $98 ! After that, the price will be raised to $289. Pure Engulfing EA   it is a fully automated “Engul
Fibo Panda Daily Auto
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
Fibo Panda is an indicator that can help you predict the end of daily trends. If the daily price has reached the END L4 or END H4, means the Daily volume is enough. If the daily price has reached the Highest or Lowest, means the price has reached the highest or lowest level. Price must touch the End Hi or End Low Level to complete the price movement of each timeframe. A conclusion can be made whether to buy or sell. If the price is in the High Guard and Low Guard areas it means the price is now
TripleStar Trend
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
TripleStar Trend Indicator, Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important trend Tool Features Built Inside One Tool!    This is a custom MT4 ( Metatrader 4 ) indicator that analyzes the trend and volatility analyzer indicator.  In addition, It identifies the beginning and the end of the trend that works for most currency pairs and timeframes. The Trend Monitor indicator is using an optimized formula based on momentum  to calculate the trend volatiltiy. Our indicator h
DepthTrendView
Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Indicators
DepthTrendView is an indicator that is used to see the direction of the market very clearly compared to the indicators that are commonly used by many people. What is interesting about this indicator is that you can see the direction of the trend and also know that the market is at the end or that the market wants to start a new trend. How to Use: 1- To see the earliest BUY direction you need to see previous candle below Aqua Line before green arrow appear. 2- To see the earliest SELL directi
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review