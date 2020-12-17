Engulfing Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate forex profits easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the facilities and functions that are sophisticated and effective.



This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the market direction can be analyzed more effectively.



The function of looking at the market direction using the Moving Average formula calculation is also added to convince you of your decision to enter the market without hesitation.



Candlestick based signals are also equipped with this system which is used to get the best entry at the best time. Engulfing is one of the best forms of Candlestick used in this system.



The market risk of each currency pair will also be displayed so that Traders can avoid entering the market indefinitely. This can reduce the risk in your trading.



In addition, StopLoss and TakeProfit suggestions are displayed to help Traders place StopLoss and TakeProfit with reasonable targets. StopLoss and TakeProfit are designed based on the TimeFrame Average Range formula to identify whether the pair has the potential to move up to the target price.





This Engulfing Dashboard works on Mt4 brokers do not use a prefix or suffix.

Recommended broker: FBS

