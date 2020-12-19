Supply and Demand Dashboard





Supply and Demand Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate lucrative profits from forex easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the needs and functions that are sophisticated and effective for a forex trader.



This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the market direction can be analyzed more effectively. In addition to the Market Direction measure it is also supported by a candlestick on the weekly TimeFrame (Weekly) as well as daily (Daily).



The best currency based liquidity signals are also equipped with this system which is used to get the best entry at the best time.



This dashboard is equipped with Two different Signal functions that can help traders get the best Entry according to the technique you learned. It can be used by Follow Trend Trader as well as Counter Trend Trader. The first signal is a very special Oversold Overbought Signal. In contrast to the standard Overbought Oversold indicators available on your MT4 because it uses the current demand and market quantity formula. Buyer and Seller activity can be seen whether it is in Overbought or in Oversold.



The second signal is the signal that tells the best time to do Entry or use it as a danger zone indicator if you use the Follow Trend strategy because it helps you prevent you from entering the potential zone for reversal or even uturn zone. If you use a counter trend strategy can also use as an entry. The choice is in your hands.



The total liquidity range is also displayed to help traders enter the market at the right time.



The market risk of each currency pair will also be displayed so that Traders can avoid entering the market which is not certain direction or sign of a trend to change. This can reduce the risk in your trading.



In addition, StopLoss and TakeProfit suggestions are displayed to help Traders place StopLoss and TakeProfit with reasonable targets. StopLoss and TakeProfit are designed based on the TimeFrame Average Range formula to identify whether the pair has the potential to move up to the target price.



What makes your career as a Forex Trader the easiest is to use this Dashboard is that it can send Push Notifications to your phone at the right time without you having to wait patiently for signals, which are often missed due to time constraints.





This Supply and Demand Dashboard works on Mt4 brokers do not use a prefix or suffix.

Recommended broker: FBS





