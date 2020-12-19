Supply and Demand Dashboard

Supply and Demand Dashboard

Supply and Demand Dashboard is a forex system that can help you generate lucrative profits from forex easily without having to work hard to learn forex knowledge because this Dashboard is complete with all the needs and functions that are sophisticated and effective for a forex trader.

This system is made based on Supply and Demand techniques to measure Market Direction (trend) more accurately than using indicators such as Moving Average, MACD, trendline and so on. It is made using a certain formula so that the accuracy of the market direction can be analyzed more effectively. In addition to the Market Direction measure it is also supported by a candlestick on the weekly TimeFrame (Weekly) as well as daily (Daily).

The best currency based liquidity signals are also equipped with this system which is used to get the best entry at the best time.

This dashboard is equipped with Two different Signal functions that can help traders get the best Entry according to the technique you learned. It can be used by Follow Trend Trader as well as Counter Trend Trader. The first signal is a very special Oversold Overbought Signal. In contrast to the standard Overbought Oversold indicators available on your MT4 because it uses the current demand and market quantity formula. Buyer and Seller activity can be seen whether it is in Overbought or in Oversold.

The second signal is the signal that tells the best time to do Entry or use it as a danger zone indicator if you use the Follow Trend strategy because it helps you prevent you from entering the potential zone for reversal or even uturn zone. If you use a counter trend strategy can also use as an entry. The choice is in your hands.

The total liquidity range is also displayed to help traders enter the market at the right time.

The market risk of each currency pair will also be displayed so that Traders can avoid entering the market which is not certain direction or sign of a trend to change. This can reduce the risk in your trading.

In addition, StopLoss and TakeProfit suggestions are displayed to help Traders place StopLoss and TakeProfit with reasonable targets. StopLoss and TakeProfit are designed based on the TimeFrame Average Range formula to identify whether the pair has the potential to move up to the target price.

What makes your career as a Forex Trader the easiest is to use this Dashboard is that it can send Push Notifications to your phone at the right time without you having to wait patiently for signals, which are often missed due to time constraints.


This Supply and Demand Dashboard works on Mt4 brokers do not use a prefix or suffix.

Recommended broker: FBS


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Split Lot
Ting Fung Ku
Utilities
Monitor floating profit of trades and close half of the lot size when profit reach target. Can monitor either all trades in whole account or by specified magic number. Can set amount of slippage and spread tolerance. Can set retry times and sleep seconds if split order was rejected Can set max split order times. Able to close trades after split when floating profit goes down and near 0, to prevent lose.
Rocket Tool
AppTechGo
Utilities
A   rocket   (from   Italian :   rocchetto ,   lit. 'bobbin/spool') [nb 1] [1]   is a   projectile   that   spacecraft ,   aircraft   or other   vehicles   use to obtain   thrust   from a   rocket engine . Rocket engine exhaust is formed entirely from   propellant   carried within the rocket. [2]   Rocket engines work by   action and reaction   and push rockets forward simply by expelling their exhaust in the opposite direction at high speed, and can therefore work in the   vacuum   of space. In
ParabolicCCI
Evgeny Vlasov
Utilities
Программа работает на сочетании двух индикаторов.   Set _ Lot = 0.01 – значение объема лота Set _ TP = 100 – значение тейкпрофит в пунктах Set _ SL = 100 – значение стоплосс в пунктах Up _ Limit _ CCI = 100 – верхний предел CCI Down _ Limit _ CCI = -100 – нижний предел CCI Delta _ CCI = 25 – отклонение CCI от первой свечи Set _ Time _ Frame _ CCI = 15 – значение таймфрейма для расчета CCI Set _ Period _ CCI = 14 – значение периода для расчета CCI Set _ Price _ CCI = 0 – тип цены, по которому вед
News Trade EA MT4
Konstantin Kulikov
4.38 (16)
Utilities
Present to you the useful robot that I have been using for several years. It can be used in both semi-automatic mode and fully automatic mode. >>> Chat <<< The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the economic calendar. It cannot be checked in the strategy tester. Only real work.   In the terminal settings, you need to add the news site to the list of allowed URLs. Click Tools > Options > Expert Advisors. Check the option "Allow WebRequests for listed URL:". Add this (
TsTriangularHedge
Salvatore Labriola
Utilities
The utility allows you to open, monitor and manage open positions on the forex market and only on instruments in which it is possible to create triangulations or those instruments that share the same currency in the numerator or denominator: ex: EURSUSD --- GBPUSD --- EURGBP The help of operational lines and valuable information on the panel allow the trader to manage trades more easily. Recommended for novice and experienced traders. External variables CrossSymbol = choose the cross on which
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Mhd Amran Bin Lop
Experts
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Experts
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Indicators
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Indicators
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