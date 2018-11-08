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Most of the time, market reversals / pull backs usually follow volume and price spikes thus these spikes could be the first indication of an exhaustion and possible reversal/pullback. High volume Turns is an indicator that scans the market for price and volume spikes around over-bought/over-sold market conditions. These spikes when spotted serves as the first indication of reversal/pullback.





How To Use

Volume and Price spikes are represented by an arrow. This is the first indication of an exhuastion and not an entry signal

Enter signal when momentum candle aligns with the current signal

Compatible with all symbols and time frames