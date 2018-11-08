High Volume Turns
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 11 March 2019
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Most of the time, market reversals / pull backs usually follow volume and price spikes thus these spikes could be the first indication of an exhaustion and possible reversal/pullback. High volume Turns is an indicator that scans the market for price and volume spikes around over-bought/over-sold market conditions. These spikes when spotted serves as the first indication of reversal/pullback.
How To Use
- Volume and Price spikes are represented by an arrow. This is the first indication of an exhuastion and not an entry signal
- Enter signal when momentum candle aligns with the current signal
- Compatible with all symbols and time frames
INPUTs
- Volume Spike Index : Used to define volume spike ratio
- Maximum Entry : Number of bars before breakout is invalid
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this indicator is the missing piece to the Holy Grail.. are their any developments coming? im so impressed i"ll come back with a few ideas.
Thank you and those who inspired this.