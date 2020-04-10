As per name Strength, This Indicator is a affordable trading tool because with the help of Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input different types and different periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Trends, Trend lines, Currency Strength, Oversold and Overbought Indications for good results. Furthermore, I have also care about Adjustable Settings So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.

What is in for Trader?



Arrows: Buy Sell Indications (A D X Strength Involved) Support Resistance: Horizontal Support Resistance (Standard Method) With Options of Daily, Weekly and Monthly Support Resistance: Dynamic Support Resistance (Trend lines) With Option Of Periods Currencies Strength: Currency Strength Meter (Only Majors Calculated) Over Zone Checks: Over Zone Areas Indication (Indicate if Oversold or Overbought) Alerts: Alerts Enable (Desktop - Mobile - Email) User Friendly: Adjustable Menu (User Can Change Conditions As Per Need Through Settings)

After all description, I like to say that these all settings are part of good trade, If any trader don't want to use any one of them please deactivate that option in settings