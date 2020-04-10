Strength

5

As per name Strength, This Indicator is a  affordable trading tool because with the help of  Popular Developers & Support of M Q L Platform I have programmed this strategy. I tried to input different types and different periods of Calculation regarding Support Resistance, Trends, Trend lines, Currency Strength, Oversold and Overbought Indications for good results. Furthermore, I have also care about  Adjustable Settings So Trader can easily get in touch with market in another way also.

What is in for Trader?

  1. Arrows: Buy Sell Indications (A D X Strength Involved)
  2. Support Resistance: Horizontal Support Resistance (Standard Method) With Options of Daily, Weekly and Monthly
  3. Support Resistance: Dynamic Support Resistance (Trend lines) With Option Of Periods  
  4. Currencies Strength: Currency Strength Meter (Only Majors Calculated)
  5. Over Zone Checks: Over Zone Areas Indication (Indicate if Oversold or Overbought)
  6. Alerts: Alerts Enable (Desktop - Mobile - Email)
  7. User Friendly: Adjustable Menu (User Can Change Conditions As Per Need Through Settings)

After all description, I like to say that these all settings are part of good trade, If any trader don't want to use any one of them please  deactivate that option in settings

Finally, we all knows that Forex Trading needs completely concentrate & proper cash management, So I never promising that my program will never give you loss but I tried perfection. Wish You Best Of Luck - Good Day :)

Reviews 7
wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.05.19 21:36 
 

I have to say this is one of best free trading indicator like someone mentioned I wish I could give it a 10 stars 🤩 loving It I have invested over £2000 on indicator and none can stand this free. Indicator if it says buy it's guaranteed or a sell it's guaranteed youi have carried out all test possible on this indicator it has passed this is a must have great improvement in my trading would advise traders to add it to their trading arsenal you can trade with this indicator without adding an external indicator because of its functionality kudos to the developer

Mmarques
44
Mmarques 2022.04.01 06:37 
 

this is very helpfull. knowing the direction is the key to trade.

Viktor Koroveshi
411
Viktor Koroveshi 2020.06.05 09:25 
 

Powerful indicator

