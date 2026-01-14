Transparent Renko Overlay Indicator

Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator

Overview

Ghost Renko Overlay Indicator displays Renko bricks directly on the main price chart as a semi-transparent overlay.

Unlike traditional Renko charts that require a separate offline window, this indicator allows traders to view standard candlestick price action and Renko structure simultaneously on the same chart.

The overlay helps identify trend direction, price noise, and consolidation phases without losing time-based market context.

Key Features

Renko bricks drawn directly on the main chart

Semi-transparent visualization behind price candles

Fixed or ATR-based box size calculation

Classic Renko rules with constant brick height

Automatic detection of trend continuation and reversals

Optional noise zone highlighting during consolidation

Real-time display of the currently forming Renko brick

Lightweight design optimized for performance

Renko Calculation Logic

The indicator follows standard Renko construction rules commonly used on professional platforms:

All bricks have identical height based on the selected box size

Continuation requires one box in the current trend direction

Reversal requires two boxes against the previous trend

Bricks always connect corner-to-corner without gaps

A single price anchor is used for consistent construction

This approach ensures clean, reliable Renko structures without repainting completed bricks.

Visualization

Bullish and bearish bricks are color-coded

Adjustable opacity allows price candles to remain visible

Brick width dynamically adapts to market activity

Optional shaded noise zones mark periods of sideways movement

Status label displays current trend, brick count, and box size

Input Parameters

Parameters are organized into logical groups for clarity:

Renko settings (box size mode, ATR options, reversal size)

Visual settings (colors, opacity, brick width)

Noise zone settings

Performance and object limits

All parameters are fully functional on any account type without restrictions.

Intended Use

This indicator is designed for:

Trend identification and filtering

Noise reduction on lower and higher timeframes

Support and resistance visualization using Renko levels

Strategy confirmation alongside time-based charts

It does not place trades and does not modify orders.

Notes

Works on any symbol and timeframe

Does not repaint completed Renko bricks

No ads, pop-ups, external links, or restricted functionality



