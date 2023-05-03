OR One Click App

OR One-Click - Exiting EA on OsMA and RSI

This utility will not create a new position for you nor will it find a new opportunity.  It will help you exit a trade.

It allows you to use the "One-Click" feature on your cellphone  MT5 APP to place a trade; then the utility will modify and manage the position until it is closed. 

This utility will work on the following 16 symbols. USDJPY, EURJPY, AUDJPY, CADJPY, GBPJPY, EURUSD, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDCHF, AUDCAD, USDCAD, USDCHF, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD.

This utility does the following:

  • sets a stoploss and a take profit point when you create a new position using MT5 on a cellphone
  • send a notification to the App with worst case stoploss and best case take profit value
  • modify the stoploss (trailing stoploss) as it moves toward the take profit point
  • exits a buy position when the RIS is above the RSI buy limit and when OsMA is at a Maxima
  • exits a sell position when the RSI is below the RSI sell limit and when the OsMA is at a Minima 

How to use the Utility

PC and VPS Setup

  1. Using Metatrader 5 on a PC, open one of the 16 charts on any timeframe.
  2. Move the " OR_One_Click_APP" EA to the chart. Set "Allow Aglo Trading" in the general tab and adjust the parameters in the input tab (if required).
  3. Turn on the Virtual Private Server (VPS) so it runs the EA.  Alternatively, you can use your PC but it needs to be on all the time and can never go to sleep or be turn off.

Cell Phone APP Trading (demo or Live)

Setup

On the MT5 app, this tool uses RSI and OsMA.  So you want to add then to your second window so you can use then to enter trades. On the MT5 App add:

  • Relative Strength Index

  • Moving Average of Oscillator

Manual Action Required:

Using the MT5 APP on your cellphone or tablet, place a trade using the "One-Click" feature of the MT5.  Any of the 16 symbols can be traded. So make sure to add all these symbols to your phone account.

The rest is Automated

"OR_One_Click_App" will then add a trailing stoploss and a take profit point.   So when you look at your list of positions they will all have a stoploss and a take profit value added.  ( If not, then the Algo trading has been disabled / not enabled)

"OR_One_Click_App" will then adjust the trailing stoploss until the position is ready to close. A close will happen on any of the following conditions. 

  • exit a buy position when the RSI value is above the "RSI exit buy level" (default 70%) and OsMA is Maxima
  • exit a sell position when the RSI value is below the "RSI exit sell level" (default 30%) and OsMA is Minima
  • or it will exit at the take profit point. 

How I use this Utility

I am located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.  The time zone is GMT - 0600.   This means that the London market opens at 1 am.  For me, I found the best time to trade is between 1 am and 12 pm.  But I also want to sleep during this time.  So in the evening I set up some trades and let the tool work.   This EA will "discover" a new position I created. I do not add a stoploss or take profit point, This tool will do that.  While I am asleep, this utility EA will manage the stoploss and exit the position at a good time.



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Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
Utilities
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
Utilities
Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account ; Official Information Official channel Seller profile Trade Command Center — Professional Trade Execution & Real-Time Risk Guard Panel Trade Command Center is a high-performance visual trade execution, lot size calculator, and risk management utility for MetaTrader 5. It is engineered specifically for manual traders requiring strict risk enforcement, capital protection, a
Entry In The Zone with SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
Utilities
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.87 (31)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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