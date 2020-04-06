Equity Paragon PRO
- Experts
- Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 20
Important Information
|Strategy Type
|Swing trading with equity-based exposure control (no grid / no martingale / no averaging)
|Risk Level
|Controlled by the user (equity protection, daily limits, exposure filters)
|Prop-Firm Compatibility
|Includes built-in daily and overall loss guard
|Broker Requirements
|Any MT5 broker (ECN/RAW recommended)
|Setup Difficulty
|Suitable for beginners (all parameters are open)
Product Overview
Equity Paragon EA is a controlled swing-trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The EA operates through a structured equity-protection model that manages exposure and locks profit using step-based protection mechanisms. It does not use grid, martingale, averaging or high-risk techniques.
The internal structure includes dynamic breakeven, adaptive trailing, exposure control and an auto-suspension module that limits trading during unfavorable conditions. These mechanisms provide a disciplined and transparent swing-trading approach with consistent risk management.
Symbol & Timeframe
- Symbol: XAUUSD
- Timeframe: H1
Strategy & Risk Approach
The strategy follows medium-term swing movements and uses structured equity protections. Exposure limits, adaptive breakeven and trailing functions help maintain controlled performance in volatile market environments.
- Equity-controlled exposure
- Swing-based trade entries
- Adaptive breakeven and dynamic trailing
- No martingale / no grid / no averaging
Uniqueness of the System
The EA includes an Equity Control Module that reacts to real-time balance and equity changes. Profit protection uses a multi-step structure that gradually secures accumulated profit based on trading conditions. This creates a stable operation model suitable for capital-protection environments.
Key Features
- Equity-based protection and risk management
- Step-based profit-locking mechanism
- Adaptive trailing with breakeven logic
- Daily trading and loss-control filters
- Automatic suspension during equity stress
- Exposure limiter based on balance/equity ratios
- No grid, no martingale, no averaging
Trade Logic & Internal Protections
- Equity-risk engine
- Breakeven and trailing logic
- Exposure guard
- Daily and overall equity protection
- No high-risk strategies
- Auto-suspension when limits are approached
Technical Specifications
|Instrument
|XAUUSD
|Timeframe
|H1
|Leverage
|1:100 – 1:500
|Account Type
|ECN / RAW
|Minimum Balance
|$300
|Recommended Balance
|$500 – $1000
|Execution
|Market Execution
|Equity Protection
|Enabled
Usage Notes
- Use realistic spread and slippage while backtesting
- Works with most MT5 ECN brokers
- A low-latency VPS is recommended
- No frequent optimization required
Official Support
All communication is provided through the official MQL5 profile:
Final Remarks
Purchase only from the official MQL5 Market page. Unauthorized copies are not supported and may function incorrectly.