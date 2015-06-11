Breakout Box

4.33

BREAKOUT-SESSION-BOX LONDON EU US ASIA Open

  • watch the expectation of a volatile movement above or under the opening range
  • We take the high of the range as Entry for a long trade and SL will be the low of the range
    • and vice versa the low of the range as Entry for a short trade and the high for SL
  • The size of the range is the distance to the TP (Take Profit)
  • The range of the opening hours should not be larger than about 1/3 of the average daily range
  • 4 breakout examples are already predefined: Asia, Frankfurt, London, US
  • Set up your own favorite opening boxes in a template or as a preset
  • five different ranges and TP zones can be displayed at the same time
  • please watch on YouTube


Additional features:

( use as Session Boxes )

  • discipline yourself and set Periods as your personal Trading Time
  • find the best Periods for your Indicators
  • 5 individual Session Boxes
  • a lot of session presetting
  • watch the spread
  • watch on YouTube

Parameters:

  • Bars to process 1 Bar = 1 Day
  • GMT Shift adjust your local-Time
  • Pre-Settings
    • customize set your own favorite trading-session-boxes and save on your desktop under MetaTrader\MQL4\Presets
    • Asia - Asia Session only
    • Frankfurt - EU Session only
    • London - London Session only
    • US - US Session only
    • Day - the complete day only
    • Index - Index-Open Sessions only
    • Forex - all Forex Sessions only
    • after Work - Open Sessions and a late Sessions (EU-Time)
    • after Work solo - one late Sessions only (EU-Time)
    • Box No.1 only - customize the first Box only
    • Box No.1 No.2 only - customize the first and second Box only
    • Box No.1 9-15:00 || Box No.2 15-19:00 

BOX 1 / 2 / 3 / 4 / 5

  • Session Begin Begin of the Range
  • Session End End of the Range
  • personal Trading-Session-End marks a Box within the Range
  • Support-Resistance-Box usable for Breakout -Strategy
  • Support-Resistance-Box, Extension End set a Time to stop the Box
  • Top, fix in pips give fix pips for the upper Spread-box, default is the current spread
  • Base, fix in pips give fix pips for the lower Spread-box, default is the current spread
  • Spread on Top of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
  • Spread on Base of Box, live shows the live-spread, very interesting if you have variable Spreads
  • Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Personal Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Spread Session-Box Color change it to your favorite color
  • Support-Resistance-Box I, Color change it to your favorite color
  • Support-Resistance-Box II, Color change it to your favorite color
  • show Time-Zones show the different Time-Zones. Local- Broker- and UTC/GMT- Time
  • Research function => move boxes one hour at a time by clicking the + and - buttons on the chart, find out which times are most successful for a breakout strategy and write the difference as GMT shift in the settings, or adjust the times for the corresponding box in the settings.



Reviews 34
xxmirandaxx
14
xxmirandaxx 2025.08.15 16:18 
 

C’est l’indicateur de mes rêves ! Je l’ai configuré par rapport à ma stratégie et il m’est des plus utiles. Un grand merci !

wuzzy66
1008
wuzzy66 2023.02.27 22:54 
 

Brilliant indicator applied it to the London breakout

if you understand how the London breakout works this is a powerful and must have wish I could give it it a 10 star rating

lmd
276
lmd 2022.11.08 12:32 
 

The best breakout box

