EA Super 8 Pro
- Experts
- Vitali Vasilenka
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
A Super 8 Pro is not just a trading advisor, but a complete position management system built on the previous version of the Super 8 EA, but enhanced with a key improvement: dynamic position locking in unprofitable situations.
Algorithm Concept
- Multi-level logic: the advisor operates as a modular algorithm combining market analysis, risk control, and adaptive order management.
- Position locking: When an unfavorable price movement occurs, the algorithm automatically activates the locking mechanism, locking in current losses and creating counter positions to balance the risk.
- Locking exit algorithm: the system doesn't simply hold the lock, but calculates optimal exit points using multi-timeframe analysis and liquidity dynamics.
Technical Features
- Multi-timeframe analysis: from M1 to H4, allowing for consideration of both short-term impulses and long-term trends.
- Adaptive risk management: Automatic adjustment of lots and grid steps depending on volatility. Averaging system: integrated with locking to minimize drawdowns and accelerate profitability.
- API architecture: connects to external terminals and exchanges for advanced automation.
- Algorithm: adapted for trading XAUUSD / EURUSD / GBPUSD and other popular cryptocurrencies.
- Multi-timeframe analysis: simultaneous work with M15, H1, H4, and D1.
- Averaging system: allows for additional profit during price fluctuations.
- Reliable order management logic: based on a proven system from an expert advisor, which has proven itself to be one of the most stable on the market.
EA Super 8 Pro is an evolution of a classic expert advisor, transformed into a full-fledged algorithmic trading system. Its key feature is smart position locking in unprofitable situations and a well-thought-out exit logic. This is a tool for those looking not just for an expert advisor, but for a professional-level risk and capital management system.