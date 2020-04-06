Asia Scalper

Asia Scalper – Session-Based Expert Advisor

Asia Scalper is a session-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD (M30) and USDJPY (M15).
It trades during the Asian session and the transition into early London, focusing on the typical shift from overnight consolidation into cleaner directional moves.
The system follows a selective, low-frequency approach and opens trades only when all internal conditions are met.


Key Features
– Works only on GBPUSD (M30) and USDJPY (M15)
– Session-based entries with limited trades per day
– Fixed or auto lot sizing with maximum cap
– Visible SL/TP, fully adjustable from inputs
– Per-symbol max trades control
– Optional candle-close exit logic
– Optional high/medium impact news filter
– Equity stop, equity trailing, and daily/weekly lockout
– 100% native MT5 EA – no external DLLs

Recommended Setup
– Pairs: GBPUSD (M30), USDJPY (M15)
– Account type: ECN or Raw spread
– Lot mode: start with fixed lot; enable auto-lot only after verifying stable performance
– Broker time: set the correct GMT offset according to your broker

Backtesting & Usage
– Use tick data with realistic spreads and the correct GMT offset
– Attach Asia Scalper to the specified charts with the required time/session settings
– Designed for structured, session-based trading with a limited number of trades per day

Risk Disclaimer
Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Test the EA on a demo account first and never risk money you cannot afford to lose.

