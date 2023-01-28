Advance BreakOut Scalper
The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode.
It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies.
It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my profile to check it out.
Recommended Set files and News filter file
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77296?source=Unknown#!tab=comments&comment=44648064
Where should the News filter file be placed?
Open MT5, click File, then Open Data Folder, double-click the MQL5 folder, and then select Files folder. Place the News.csv file in that directory.
How to update the News file?
Get the news from https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar
Important! Set the calendar time zone to GMT +0
I only filter High Impact News.
Entry example > 2023.01.24 09:30;GBP
yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm;Currency