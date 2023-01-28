Advance BreakOut Scalper

The Advanced BreakOut Scalper is an effective trading system with predetermined Take Profit, Stop Loss, and Trailing Stop settings. As the name implies, its strategy is trading breakouts. It is professionally coded and runs quickly in backtesting or optimization mode.





It does not employ grid, martingale, averaging, or any other risky money management strategies.





It is recommended to use a tight spread broker, preferably an ECN broker with good liquidity. For a list of brokers that work well with this EA, please visit my profile to check it out.





Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1662008

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1735923

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/85278

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1263823





VPS Provider

https://fxvm.net/?aff=19429





For every 10 sales, the promotional price of $350 will increase by $50.





Support Telegram https://t.me/stepperbo





Recommended Set files and News filter file

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77296?source=Unknown#!tab=comments&comment=44648064





Where should the News filter file be placed?

Open MT5, click File, then Open Data Folder, double-click the MQL5 folder, and then select Files folder. Place the News.csv file in that directory.





How to update the News file?

Get the news from https://www.forexfactory.com/calendar

Important! Set the calendar time zone to GMT +0

I only filter High Impact News.

Entry example > 2023.01.24 09:30;GBP

yyyy.mm.dd hh:mm;Currency