Star light
- Experts
-
- Version: 6.13
- Updated: 29 July 2026
- Activations: 10
# Star light
Star light is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is primarily designed for trading **XAUJPY** (Gold/Yen) and **EURJPY** (Euro/Yen).
## Spec Overview
| Item | Content |
| :--- | :--- |
| **Program Type** | Expert Advisor (EA) |
| **Language** | MQL5 (MetaQuotes Language 5) |
| **Platform** | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) |
| **Recommended Currency Pairs** | XAUJPY, EURJPY |
| **Version** | 6.1 |
| **Copyright** | KOKONOE |
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## Overview
**Star light** is an automated trading system optimized for XAUJPY (Gold/Yen) and EURJPY (Euro/Yen). It analyzes price divergence (Differential) and candlestick patterns to execute entries using multiple logics (Level 1 / Level 2).
It features advanced money management functions, including automatic shutdown upon reaching a target profit, risk control based on drawdown, and the ability to resume operation at specified times to support stable trading.
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## Main Features
1. **Multi-Logic Entry**:
* **Level 1**: Determines entries by evaluating the divergence between the current price and recent highs/lows, as well as trend continuity.
* **Level 2**: A complementary logic that analyzes patterns over the past few candles more deeply to increase entry precision.
2. **Advanced Money Management**:
* **Auto Lot Function**: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on account balance and risk levels.
* **Target Profit Stop**: Closes all positions and temporarily suspends operation when the account equity reaches the target amount.
* **Loss Cut Auto-Stop**: Protects the account by forcing liquidations when a specified drawdown (%) is reached.
3. **Flexible Operation Schedule**:
* Select the timing for resuming operations from "Daily," "Weekly," or "Monthly". It is also possible to set the system to automatically resume on specific days.
4. **Risk Control**:
* **Drawdown Step**: Dynamically limits the maximum number of positions based on the expansion of floating losses.
* **Density Limit**: Limits the number of orders issued within a single candle to prevent excessive position holding during sudden market changes.
5. **Information Display Panel**:
* Real-time display on the chart of current floating profit/loss (%), spread, target equity, and scheduled resume time.
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## Main Parameters
### General Settings
* **Magic number**: A unique ID used to distinguish this EA from others.
* **Lots**: The number of lots used for fixed lot trading.
* **Time frame**: The timeframe on which the EA operates.
### Profit Settings
* **Profit value**: The take-profit width (in points).
* **Trailing stop**: Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.
* **Orders density per candle**: The maximum number of orders allowed per candle.
* **Max multiple orders**: The maximum number of simultaneous positions held.
### Entry positions Settings
* **Candle differential (L1/L2)**: The candlestick price divergence width used as entry criteria.
* **Support/Resistance depth/distance**: Settings to restrict entries using support and resistance lines.
### Auto-Stop / Resume Settings (TargetProfit / LossCut Resume)
* **Target profit**: The target equity ratio to stop operation (e.g., 1.17 = stop at 117%).
* **Target loss**: The allowable loss (%) to stop operation.
* **Resume Mode**: The cycle for automatically resuming after a stop (Weekly/Daily/Monthly/None).
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## Logic Details
### Entry Conditions
* **Level 1 Rig**:
* **BUY**: Triggered when the previous low is lower than the low before it, and the current price has risen by a specified number of points from that previous low.
* **SELL**: Triggered when the previous high is higher than the high before it, and the current price has fallen by a specified number of points from that previous high.
* **Level 2 Rig**: Detects reversal or pullback patterns based on a longer sequence of candles (6 or more) to execute entries.
### Exit / Trailing
* Profit taking is based on the configured `Profit_point`.
* If Trailing Stop is enabled, the stop loss moves dynamically as profits increase to secure gains.
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## Notes
* **Hedge Account Only**: This EA is designed specifically for hedging accounts (accounts that allow simultaneous long and short positions).
* **Margin Verification**: If there is insufficient free margin at the time of execution, an error log will be generated and the entry will be skipped.
* **User Responsibility**: The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred by using this program. Thorough verification on a demo account is highly recommended before using it on a live account.