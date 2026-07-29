# Star light





Star light is an Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). It is primarily designed for trading **XAUJPY** (Gold/Yen) and **EURJPY** (Euro/Yen).





## Spec Overview





| Item | Content |

| :--- | :--- |

| **Program Type** | Expert Advisor (EA) |

| **Language** | MQL5 (MetaQuotes Language 5) |

| **Platform** | MetaTrader 5 (MT5) |

| **Recommended Currency Pairs** | XAUJPY, EURJPY |

| **Version** | 6.1 |

| **Copyright** | KOKONOE |





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## Overview

**Star light** is an automated trading system optimized for XAUJPY (Gold/Yen) and EURJPY (Euro/Yen). It analyzes price divergence (Differential) and candlestick patterns to execute entries using multiple logics (Level 1 / Level 2).





It features advanced money management functions, including automatic shutdown upon reaching a target profit, risk control based on drawdown, and the ability to resume operation at specified times to support stable trading.





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## Main Features





1. **Multi-Logic Entry**:

* **Level 1**: Determines entries by evaluating the divergence between the current price and recent highs/lows, as well as trend continuity.

* **Level 2**: A complementary logic that analyzes patterns over the past few candles more deeply to increase entry precision.

2. **Advanced Money Management**:

* **Auto Lot Function**: Automatically calculates lot sizes based on account balance and risk levels.

* **Target Profit Stop**: Closes all positions and temporarily suspends operation when the account equity reaches the target amount.

* **Loss Cut Auto-Stop**: Protects the account by forcing liquidations when a specified drawdown (%) is reached.

3. **Flexible Operation Schedule**:

* Select the timing for resuming operations from "Daily," "Weekly," or "Monthly". It is also possible to set the system to automatically resume on specific days.

4. **Risk Control**:

* **Drawdown Step**: Dynamically limits the maximum number of positions based on the expansion of floating losses.

* **Density Limit**: Limits the number of orders issued within a single candle to prevent excessive position holding during sudden market changes.

5. **Information Display Panel**:

* Real-time display on the chart of current floating profit/loss (%), spread, target equity, and scheduled resume time.





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## Main Parameters





### General Settings

* **Magic number**: A unique ID used to distinguish this EA from others.

* **Lots**: The number of lots used for fixed lot trading.

* **Time frame**: The timeframe on which the EA operates.





### Profit Settings

* **Profit value**: The take-profit width (in points).

* **Trailing stop**: Enables or disables the trailing stop feature.

* **Orders density per candle**: The maximum number of orders allowed per candle.

* **Max multiple orders**: The maximum number of simultaneous positions held.





### Entry positions Settings

* **Candle differential (L1/L2)**: The candlestick price divergence width used as entry criteria.

* **Support/Resistance depth/distance**: Settings to restrict entries using support and resistance lines.





### Auto-Stop / Resume Settings (TargetProfit / LossCut Resume)

* **Target profit**: The target equity ratio to stop operation (e.g., 1.17 = stop at 117%).

* **Target loss**: The allowable loss (%) to stop operation.

* **Resume Mode**: The cycle for automatically resuming after a stop (Weekly/Daily/Monthly/None).





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## Logic Details





### Entry Conditions

* **Level 1 Rig**:

* **BUY**: Triggered when the previous low is lower than the low before it, and the current price has risen by a specified number of points from that previous low.

* **SELL**: Triggered when the previous high is higher than the high before it, and the current price has fallen by a specified number of points from that previous high.

* **Level 2 Rig**: Detects reversal or pullback patterns based on a longer sequence of candles (6 or more) to execute entries.





### Exit / Trailing

* Profit taking is based on the configured `Profit_point`.

* If Trailing Stop is enabled, the stop loss moves dynamically as profits increase to secure gains.





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## Notes

* **Hedge Account Only**: This EA is designed specifically for hedging accounts (accounts that allow simultaneous long and short positions).

* **Margin Verification**: If there is insufficient free margin at the time of execution, an error log will be generated and the entry will be skipped.

* **User Responsibility**: The developer is not responsible for any losses incurred by using this program. Thorough verification on a demo account is highly recommended before using it on a live account.



