Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor (GBPUSD-Focused)

Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured trading with a primary focus on GBPUSD, while also supporting Gold (XAUUSD) and optional multi-symbol operation through user-defined settings.

The system is intended for H1 timeframe trading, where its logic performs optimally, and follows predefined execution and management rules combined with strict risk controls and an optional news filter.

Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied.

Key Features

– Primary trading symbol: GBPUSD

– Gold (XAUUSD) supported

– Optional multi-symbol capability via user configuration

– H1 preferred timeframe (other timeframes user-selectable)

– Configurable trading days and trading hours

– Fixed lot or balance-based lot sizing with user-defined limits

– User-selectable maximum number of trades (rounds) per day

– Maximum daily loss limit to cap risk exposure

– Adjustable Stop Loss and Take Profit

– Basket-level trade management controls

– Optional news filter with selectable impact levels

– Trade identification via magic number

– 100% native MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor with no external DLLs

Recommended Setup

– Base symbol: GBPUSD

– Supported symbols: GBPUSD (main), XAUUSD (optional)

– Timeframe: H1 recommended

– Account type: ECN or raw-spread recommended

– Risk mode: start with fixed lot sizing; enable balance-based sizing only after stable testing

– Broker time: ensure correct server-time alignment for session filters

Backtesting & Usage

– Use the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with realistic spreads and high-quality historical data

– When enabling Gold or additional symbols, validate settings individually

– Designed for controlled exposure, limited daily activity, and disciplined execution

Risk Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading involve high risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before live trading and never risk funds you cannot afford to lose.