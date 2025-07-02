London Edge

5

LONDON EDGE – GBPUSD M30 Scalping Expert Advisor

LONDON EDGE is a structured Expert Advisor built for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses a consistent logic framework with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values. Position sizing adjusts automatically based on account balance. No martingale, grid, or hedge methods are used.

Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313088

This EA is suitable for prop firm use, meeting strict risk control rules and low drawdown requirements through disciplined trade logic.

NB: The EA does not trade daily. It only executes high-quality, selective trades.


System Parameters

Pair: GBPUSD
Timeframe: M30
Stop Loss: 500 points
Take Profit: 200 points
Lot sizing: Automatically adapts to account balance
Recovery mode: Available and applies to open positions if enabled
Minimum capital: 100 USD
Broker type: ECN recommended
VPS: Recommended for stable operation

Core Features

Fixed SL and TP for structured risk
No martingale, no grid, no hedge
Operates continuously during trading hours
Lot size adjusts relative to account balance
Recovery system can be activated for position management
Suitable for prop firm challenges and funded programs
Performs best with low-spread ECN brokers

Usage Notes

Use only on GBPUSD M30
Run continuously on a reliable VPS
Select a broker with low latency

Support

Contact me through MQL5 chat for any help or support.
Reviews 1
Sergey Porphiryev
1950
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.10.13 23:26 
 

Profitable

More from author
Queen Of Gold
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Queen Of Gold — Automated EA for XAUUSD M30 Queen Of Gold is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses structured price action logic with optional risk controls to help manage drawdown. The system works without indicators or external signals, relying on real market movement. https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2337736 Main features: Price-based trading logic, no indicators Recovery mode to help manage drawdown Grid system with adjustable risk controls Fixed
Venom Crown MT5
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD , operating on the H1 timeframe using multiple confluence conditions with controlled daily execution. The system applies configurable time filters, risk-management rules, and an optional news-event filter, all adjustable through the input parameters. Trades are executed only when all internal conditions are satisfied, supporting structured and disciplined trading. Live Signal :  https://www.mq
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Experts
Venom US30 Scalp — Pure Precision for US30 Trading Venom US30 Scalp is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for US30 (Dow Jones Index) on the H1 timeframe . It runs on a proprietary mathematical engine — no indicators, no martingale, no grid — just clean, logic-based trading. SIGNAL :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Next price in 24h: $399 and rising. Future pricing will reflect its true market value. Next price 480$ Default settings can be used for US30 with Take Profit = 50 and Sto
Asia Scalper
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Asia Scalper – Session-Based Expert Advisor Asia Scalper is a session-based Expert Advisor designed for GBPUSD (M30) and USDJPY (M15) . It trades during the Asian session and the transition into early London, focusing on the typical shift from overnight consolidation into cleaner directional moves. The system follows a selective, low-frequency approach and opens trades only when all internal conditions are met. Live Signal :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344783 Key Features – Works only on
Venom trend pro
Antoine Melhem
5 (1)
Indicators
Venom Trend Pro — Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tool Venom Trend Pro is a trend-following and swing-trading indicator designed to help identify clear directional moves across any pair and any timeframe . It works well for intraday and swing setups on Forex, gold, crypto, indices, and more. The indicator analyzes recent price structure and momentum to detect emerging or continuing trends. Once a trend is confirmed, signals remain fixed — there is no repainting after candle close . Key Features
FREE
Venom Crown
Antoine Melhem
Experts
Venom Crown – Rule-Based Expert Advisor (GBPUSD-Focused) Venom Crown is a rule-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured trading with a primary focus on GBPUSD, while also supporting Gold (XAUUSD) and optional multi-symbol operation through user-defined settings. The system is intended for H1 timeframe trading, where its logic performs optimally, and follows predefined execution and management rules combined with strict risk controls and an optional news filter. Trades are e
Sergey Porphiryev
1950
Sergey Porphiryev 2025.10.13 23:26 
 

Profitable

Antoine Melhem
2783
Reply from developer Antoine Melhem 2025.10.13 23:35
Thank you Mr. Sergey for taking the time to share your feedback. I appreciate your support and your experience with the EA
