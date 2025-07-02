London Edge
- Experts
- Antoine Melhem
- Version: 1.8
- Updated: 7 August 2025
- Activations: 10
LONDON EDGE – GBPUSD M30 Scalping Expert Advisor
LONDON EDGE is a structured Expert Advisor built for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses a consistent logic framework with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values. Position sizing adjusts automatically based on account balance. No martingale, grid, or hedge methods are used.
Live Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313088
This EA is suitable for prop firm use, meeting strict risk control rules and low drawdown requirements through disciplined trade logic.
NB: The EA does not trade daily. It only executes high-quality, selective trades.
System Parameters
Pair: GBPUSD
Timeframe: M30
Stop Loss: 500 points
Take Profit: 200 points
Lot sizing: Automatically adapts to account balance
Recovery mode: Available and applies to open positions if enabled
Minimum capital: 100 USD
Broker type: ECN recommended
VPS: Recommended for stable operation
Core Features
Fixed SL and TP for structured risk
No martingale, no grid, no hedge
Operates continuously during trading hours
Lot size adjusts relative to account balance
Recovery system can be activated for position management
Suitable for prop firm challenges and funded programs
Performs best with low-spread ECN brokers
Usage Notes
Use only on GBPUSD M30
Run continuously on a reliable VPS
Select a broker with low latency
Support
Contact me through MQL5 chat for any help or support.
