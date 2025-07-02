LONDON EDGE – GBPUSD M30 Scalping Expert Advisor

LONDON EDGE is a structured Expert Advisor built for GBPUSD on the M30 timeframe. It uses a consistent logic framework with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit values. Position sizing adjusts automatically based on account balance. No martingale, grid, or hedge methods are used.

Live Signal

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2313088



This EA is suitable for prop firm use, meeting strict risk control rules and low drawdown requirements through disciplined trade logic.

NB: The EA does not trade daily. It only executes high-quality, selective trades.





System Parameters

Pair: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M30

Stop Loss: 500 points

Take Profit: 200 points

Lot sizing: Automatically adapts to account balance

Recovery mode: Available and applies to open positions if enabled

Minimum capital: 100 USD

Broker type: ECN recommended

VPS: Recommended for stable operation

Core Features

Fixed SL and TP for structured risk

No martingale, no grid, no hedge

Operates continuously during trading hours

Lot size adjusts relative to account balance

Recovery system can be activated for position management

Suitable for prop firm challenges and funded programs

Performs best with low-spread ECN brokers

Usage Notes

Use only on GBPUSD M30

Run continuously on a reliable VPS

Select a broker with low latency

Support

Contact me through MQL5 chat for any help or support.